  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Buick Encore and Encore GX Debut in Shanghai

      ...Two new Encores for China, one may come to the U.S....

    2020-buick-encore-gx-for-china-1.jpgBuick unveiled a pair of Buick Encores at the Shanghai Auto Show yesterday.  The regular Encore (below) is about the same size as the current model sold in the US and likely sits on the same Gamma II platform as the current car. 

    Additionally, Buick released a long-wheelbase version called the Encore GX (Above, Side).  This model will likely make it to the US.  Details are scant, but this likely sits on GM's new VSS-F platform.  Both are powered by an eighth-generation Ecotech (probably the 1.5T) paired either with a 9-speed hydromatic or an optional CVT. These engine promise better fuel economy and emissions.

    The Buick Encore has been Buick's best selling model for the past three years. The design of the Encores is familiar yet modernized. A large grille with winged embellishments support the center Buick badge. The sheet metal looks taught and athletic.  

    No word yet on any timeline for arrival in the US. At least one of these will make it Stateside, possibly both given hot crossover market, we could see space for both models in the US. 

    All-New Buick Encore.jpg

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2020-buick-encore-for-china-1.jpg

    Source: Buick Media

    dfelt

    While I could get into the Encore and no one could sit behind me, I am interested to know how much space is gained in the GX model? 🤔

    Robert Hall

    They did a good job of adapting larger Buick styling cues like the grille and taillights onto a small package.   Sharp. 

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Matt 967 said:

    Both look good but I like the blue one! 

    I like the copper one!

