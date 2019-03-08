Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Acura Planing Product Blitz

      Do you miss the ZDX? If so, there might be hope for you. 

    Pebble Beach could mark the debut of a nearly production-ready version of the Acura Precision concept. The concept debuted at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show and previewed Acura's Precision Crafted Performance design theme first seen in production on the 2019 Acura RDX.  While there are (hopeful?) rumors that the 4-door coupe will wear the name Legend, there is not enough evidence to support them. What that means for Acura's aging RLX sedan is anyone's guess. 

    Also coming is an updated Acura TLX with a Type-S version, a new Acura MDX, and rumor has it even the ZDX may be making a return.  All of these could debut over the next 12 to 18 months, but Pebble Beach is in August, so we'll just have to sit tight until then.

     

    Source: Car and Driver
    Photo: @Cory Wolfe

    smk4565

    Rebadged Hondas, yawn.  What we want is more lemmings to jump off the crossover coupe cliff.  Porsche has one coming, Acura needs to get in there.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Rebadged Hondas, yawn.  What we want is more lemmings to jump off the crossover coupe cliff.  Porsche has one coming, Acura needs to get in there.

    Acura was arguably one of the first. 

    What we really need are more crossover sedans.

    smk4565
    13 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Acura was arguably one of the first. 

    What we really need are more crossover sedans.

    I am holding out for double decker sedans or crossovers with 2 levels of seating.  Even better if you can drive from the 2nd level for more luxurious views of the road.  That will be the next body style when people start hating on mom’s crossover and grandpa’s sedan and want something new.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I am holding out for double decker sedans or crossovers with 2 levels of seating.  Even better if you can drive from the 2nd level for more luxurious views of the road.  That will be the next body style when people start hating on mom’s crossover and grandpa’s sedan and want something new.

    They've canceled the Airbus A380 you know... double-decker is already passé. 

    Or maybe you're thinking Megabus

    dfelt

    Pretty, but been there done that, Yawn. Not interested in a car, What does Acura have for revolutionary CUV?

    ykX
    26 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Pretty, but been there done that, Yawn. Not interested in a car, What does Acura have for revolutionary CUV?

    Let's see:  new cool sedan or new mommy mobile?  Righht ....

    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Let's see:  new cool sedan or new mommy mobile?  Righht ....

    No Mommy Mobile. I am looking for a modern Typhoon, Trailblazer SS EV style. Not more of the drag my ass on low riding cars that get lost in the deluge of coupe style blandness.

    ykX
    34 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    No Mommy Mobile. I am looking for a modern Typhoon, Trailblazer SS EV style. Not more of the drag my ass on low riding cars that get lost in the deluge of coupe style blandness.

    LOL, "coupe style blandness".  We are in the middle of the sea of vanilla crossovers, they are ALL family appliances.  Any coupe or sedan with some style will really stand out.  Whatever your preference of course, just don't pretend that crossovers are exciting unless you get a 100k pumped up Grand Cherokee or X5 or Porsche.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, ykX said:

    LOL, "coupe style blandness".  We are in the middle of the sea of vanilla crossovers, they are ALL family appliances.  Any coupe or sedan with some style will really stand out.  Whatever your preference of course, just don't pretend that crossovers are exciting unless you get a 100k pumped up Grand Cherokee or X5 or Porsche.

    This.  There aren't many exciting looking crossovers out there.  Plenty of nice ones, but not many exciting ones. 

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ykX said:

    LOL, "coupe style blandness".  We are in the middle of the sea of vanilla crossovers, they are ALL family appliances.  Any coupe or sedan with some style will really stand out.  Whatever your preference of course, just don't pretend that crossovers are exciting unless you get a 100k pumped up Grand Cherokee or X5 or Porsche.

    I totally get what your saying as both cars and CUV's have become very bland and that is why I clearly state the two SUVs that I did as they stood out from the crowd. We really need some exciting changes.

    @Matt 967 Welcome Matt to Cheers and Gears. Look forward to your input here and learning more about what you drive and like and thoughts on the auto industry.

    Again, Welcome!

    ccap41
    53 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    No Mommy Mobile. I am looking for a modern Typhoon, Trailblazer SS EV style. Not more of the drag my ass on low riding cars that get lost in the deluge of coupe style blandness.

    Get on your General boys to do this. Their CUV lineup is as bland as anybody else's. No CUV as a high performance street version and no CUV has a high performance off-road version. 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Get on your General boys to do this. Their CUV lineup is as bland as anybody else's. No CUV as a high performance street version and no CUV has a high performance off-road version. 

    Totally agree with you. With the Supercharged motor in the Corvette, they so could build an awesome performance line of SUV/CUVs.

