Acura Planing Product Blitz

Pebble Beach could mark the debut of a nearly production-ready version of the Acura Precision concept. The concept debuted at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show and previewed Acura's Precision Crafted Performance design theme first seen in production on the 2019 Acura RDX. While there are (hopeful?) rumors that the 4-door coupe will wear the name Legend, there is not enough evidence to support them. What that means for Acura's aging RLX sedan is anyone's guess.
Also coming is an updated Acura TLX with a Type-S version, a new Acura MDX, and rumor has it even the ZDX may be making a return. All of these could debut over the next 12 to 18 months, but Pebble Beach is in August, so we'll just have to sit tight until then.
