2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is An Expensive Proposition

It has been a long wait for those wanting the high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio to arrive at their nearest Alfa Romeo dealer. But they won't be waiting too much longer as Alfa Romeo has revealed that the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be arriving soon and come with a base price of $81,590 (including $1,595 for destination). Ouch. This is about $6,000 more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

For the large sum of cash, you are getting a lot of performance. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 2.9L V6 with 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic and rear-biased AWD system, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 176 mph.

Standard equipment includes a set of six-piston Brembo brakes, adaptive dampers, torque vectoring differential, leather-wrapped dash and door panels, carbon fiber trim, Alcantara upholstery, and 14-way power seats.

“We specifically crafted the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to truly set itself apart among high-performance vehicles and it does not disappoint – whether being driven on the Nürburgring or on roads across North America. Equipped with the most powerful Alfa Romeo engine ever and our advanced Q4 all-wheel-drive system, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio roars to life with an exhilarating driving experience,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Alfa Romeo.

Source: Alfa Romeo

