2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is An Expensive Proposition

It has been a long wait for those wanting the high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio to arrive at their nearest Alfa Romeo dealer. But they won't be waiting too much longer as Alfa Romeo has revealed that the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be arriving soon and come with a base price of $81,590 (including $1,595 for destination). Ouch. This is about $6,000 more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
For the large sum of cash, you are getting a lot of performance. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 2.9L V6 with 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic and rear-biased AWD system, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 176 mph.
Standard equipment includes a set of six-piston Brembo brakes, adaptive dampers, torque vectoring differential, leather-wrapped dash and door panels, carbon fiber trim, Alcantara upholstery, and 14-way power seats.
“We specifically crafted the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to truly set itself apart among high-performance vehicles and it does not disappoint – whether being driven on the Nürburgring or on roads across North America. Equipped with the most powerful Alfa Romeo engine ever and our advanced Q4 all-wheel-drive system, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio roars to life with an exhilarating driving experience,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Alfa Romeo.
Source: Alfa Romeo
Press Release is on Page 2
Alfa Romeo Announces Pricing for All-new 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio
- World’s Fastest Production SUV Starts at $79,995 MSRP
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio continues to highlight Alfa Romeo’s performance expertise with best-in-class 505 horsepower and segment-leading V-6 torque, powering it from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 176 mph
- State-of-the-art technologies, including torque vectoring differential, Alfa DNA Pro drive mode selector with RACE mode, the most direct steering available and all-aluminum column-mounted paddle shifters maximize the driving experience in the all-new Stelvio Quadrifoglio
- Paired for the first time with Alfa Romeo’s most powerful production engine ever – the innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio takes premium mid-size SUV performance to new heights
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped Nürburgring in record 7 minutes 51.7 seconds, the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV making it the fastest production SUV in the world
February 15, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Alfa Romeo today announced pricing for the highly anticipated 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $79,995.
“We specifically crafted the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to truly set itself apart among high-performance vehicles and it does not disappoint – whether being driven on the Nürburgring or on roads across North America,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Alfa Romeo. “Equipped with the most powerful Alfa Romeo engine ever and our advanced Q4 all-wheel-drive system, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio roars to life with an exhilarating driving experience.”
Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium mid-size SUV for driving enthusiasts that stands out in one of the largest and fastest growing segments in the U.S.
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
- MSRP for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is $79,995 (excluding $1,595 destination)
- Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio features an all-aluminum, direction-injection 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that generates a class-leading 505 horsepower
- Designed to optimize the lightweight Alfa Romeo architecture, the all-aluminum 2.9-liter V-6 twin-turbocharged engine features a compact 90-degree layout and was holistically designed for a low center of gravity within the chassis
- Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio Quadrifoglio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 176 mph
- In addition to best-in-class horsepower, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio features segment-leading V-6 torque (443 lb.-ft.) and the most horsepower per liter in its class
- Features the iconic hand-painted Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) badge that is symbolic of legendary Alfa Romeo race cars and high-performance production vehicles
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the Nürburgring in a record time 7 minutes 51.7 seconds, the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio also features a class-exclusive carbon fiber driveshaft and the most direct steering available
- Advanced technology features unique to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio include torque vectoring differential, a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode and a Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension
- Includes a Quadrifoglio instrument cluster with 200-mph speedometer and cylinder deactivation system to maximize fuel efficiency
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio also includes unique exterior styling, rear spoiler and side sill insert, DNA Pro drive mode selector with Race mode and adjustable adaptive damping performance suspension, 20-inch aluminum wheels with massive, 6-piston Brembo front brakes, aggressively bolstered Alcantara leather seating surfaces with 14-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and doors with accent stitching, genuine carbon fiber interior trim and much more
Ultra-high-performance options for Stelvio Quadrifoglio include:
- Ultra-lightweight carbon fiber shell Sparco racing seats, providing maximum lateral support during extreme cornering thanks to more aggressive bolstering, and designed to be the lightest in the segment, while providing comfort for long road trips
- Ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brake system
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio brings world-class performance, state-of-the-art technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size SUV segment. With the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, where other SUVs stop at utility, Alfa Romeo took on the challenge to create the perfect mix of high performance, capability and design.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator