  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back

      ...Earnings release doesn't look good for Alfa...

    Alfa Romeo still has some crossover rollouts coming, however a recent peak at the quarterly earning statement gave a clue as to what else is happening at the brand, and the truth is, it isn't much. During the earnings call this week, CEO Mike Manley said that Alfa's "future product lineup has been significantly scaled back with a corresponding reduction in capital spend." 

    Alfa currently has two products on the market in North America, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover.  Those will both be getting a refresh for the 2021 model year.  That same year, a new C-segment crossover will make an appearance. This model, previewed by the Tonale concept car, will ride on the same platform as the Fiat 500x and Jeep Renegade. It should eventually be offered as a plug-in hybrid as well.  After that, a B-segment crossover should appear as well. 

    Once the crossovers are on the road though, there isn't much left.  The expected return of the GTV and 8C Competizione don't appear anywhere in the plans. 

    dfelt

    I would not be surprised with the merger if this brand name dies again in the next 10 years. It should have never been brought back. Just left in the history books. Current product is so unreliable.

    Italians need to stick to boats and cloths, auto's is not their strength.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, balthazar said:

    Anybody still think the future default is to put alfa platforms under Dodge sheet metal?

    They spend a billion on that platform, they're not going to just throw it away when Georgio, and the LX, and the Maseratis are the only RWD car platforms in all of PSA and FCA combined. 

    I think they'll spread Georgio around as much as they can to recup their costs on it. 

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Anybody still think the future default is to put alfa platforms under Dodge sheet metal?

    I honestly think it could be a great thing.

    Depending on a couple of things though.If the Giorgio platform could be scaled up to Dodge Charger/Challenger midsize(fullsize?) levels because as is, its a compact.  At best, its a tweener compact but not as big as a midsize and that is no bueno for Challenger and Charger (and 300) 

    The Maserati Quattroporte and GrandTurismo could easily be platform mates with Dodge Challenger/Charger and Chrysler 300 and the key to that is if the  Giorgio platform  could be scaled up in size.

    The Giorgio platform has got some  pretty nice performance oriented bones. I imagine Auburn Hills engineers doing wonders for a Challenger with this platform.  As of now, like now now...this engineers are up to the task to making the Challenger a track oriented car to compete with the Mustang GT350 and Camaro 1LE. Challenger ACR is the next Challenger to be unveiled and that is with the porky platform its currently on.  

    2 things Im cringing at is:

    1. sedans are not exactly the "in" transportation 

    2. I do not know if Giorgio is robust enough for Challenger/Charger duties.  I mean, people that own the V8 versions of those cars, beat the crap outta them. I mean...American Muscle and all...its what you do with American Muscle, yo. 

     

    USA-1

    USA-1 100

    I do like the look of these Alfa Giulia's front end, the triangle grille makes it look like it should have a rotary in it. Obviously we all know it doesn't, but a unique look none-the-less. Too bad they're so unreliable.

    10 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I would not be surprised with the merger if this brand name dies again in the next 10 years. It should have never been brought back. Just left in the history books. Current product is so unreliable.

    Italians need to stick to boats and cloths, auto's is not their strength.

    What about Ferrari? I think they're mostly pretty good. Lambo's are kind of fireballs, but the Prancing Horse is pretty sweet. 

    • William Maley
      Chrysler News: FCA's New Powertrain Chief Has Big Ambitions for Electrification
      By William Maley
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been lagging behind other automakers in terms of electrification, tending to focus more on how many more vehicles they drop the Hellcat V8 into. But that appears to be changing.
      The Detroit Bureau had the chance to speak with FCA's new global powertrain chief, Micky Bly. He said that within the next twelve to eighteen months, FCA would try to reposition itself as one of the industry’s leaders in electrification.
      “We’re not leaders now,” said Bly, “but we will be soon.”
      Bly wouldn't go into detail as to how FCA plans to do this. But we already know that a number of FCA brands have plans for hybrid and electric vehicles - including a new Fiat 500e. Sources also revealed that there is the possibility of the Hellcat V8 being teamed with a mild-hybrid setup that could add 130 pound-feet, and only add around 100 pounds to the overall curb weight. There is also the possibility of a production version of the Chrysler Portal concept, going with a full electric powertrain.
      Source: The Detroit Bureau

      View full article
    • William Maley
      FCA's New Powertrain Chief Has Big Ambitions for Electrification
      By William Maley
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been lagging behind other automakers in terms of electrification, tending to focus more on how many more vehicles they drop the Hellcat V8 into. But that appears to be changing.
      The Detroit Bureau had the chance to speak with FCA's new global powertrain chief, Micky Bly. He said that within the next twelve to eighteen months, FCA would try to reposition itself as one of the industry’s leaders in electrification.
      “We’re not leaders now,” said Bly, “but we will be soon.”
      Bly wouldn't go into detail as to how FCA plans to do this. But we already know that a number of FCA brands have plans for hybrid and electric vehicles - including a new Fiat 500e. Sources also revealed that there is the possibility of the Hellcat V8 being teamed with a mild-hybrid setup that could add 130 pound-feet, and only add around 100 pounds to the overall curb weight. There is also the possibility of a production version of the Chrysler Portal concept, going with a full electric powertrain.
      Source: The Detroit Bureau
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: FCA US LLC
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA Reports May 2019 U.S. Sales
       
      Ram brand achieves 12th consecutive monthly record as May sales rise 29 percent     Jeep® Grand Cherokee notches best May ever as sales rise 18 percent Dodge Charger reports highest May in six years as sales reach 9,296 vehicles June 3, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC achieved three records in May, led by the Ram brand which notched its 12th consecutive monthly sales record as demand for both light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong. 

      It was the best May ever for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and the highest level of May sales for the Dodge Charger in six years. Overall, total sales rose 2 percent to 218,702 vehicles. Fleet represented 31 percent of total sales during the month. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 22 percent of sales.

      "On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," said Reid Bigland, U.S. Head of Sales. “In its first full month on sale, our all new Jeep Gladiator pickup truck delivered more than 2,500 vehicle sales, our Ram pickup truck sales soared 33 percent and the Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered its best May sales ever.” 

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.     

       

      Model

      Month Sales

      Vol %

      CYTD Sales

      Vol %

      Curr  Yr             Pr Yr             Change

      Curr  Yr             Pr Yr          Change

      Compass Patriot Wrangler Gladiator Cherokee

      Grand  Cherokee

       

      Renegade

      JEEP BRAND

      14,534                17,327                  -16%

      0                        63                   -100%

      24,530               25,102                   -2%

      2,584                     0                       New

      17,283                23,789                  -27%

      25,394                21,494                  18%

       

      6,001                  9,512                 -37%

      90,326           97,287              -7%

      64,537                72,368              -11%

      12                      502                -98%

      96,930               110,382             -12%

      3,021                     0                   New

      81,384               91,286             -11%

      103,612              91,589               13%

       

      29,959                41,906              -29%

      379,455           408,033            -7%

      Ram  P/U ProMaster Van ProMaster City

      RAM BRAND

      62,250                46,781                  33%

      3,651                  4,092                 -11%

      1,216                  1,011                  20%

      67,117           51,884              29%

      231,382             189,997             22%

      20,775                13,366              55%

      5,784                  5,249              10%

      257,941           208,612           24%

      200

      300

      Town & Country

       

      Pacifica

      CHRYSLER BRAND

      6                        88                    -93%

      2,665                  3,484                 -24%

      0                         1                     -100%

       

      8,232                11,151                -26%

      10,903            14,724               -26%

      35                      842                -96%

      12,953               20,389             -36%

      3                         5                  -40%

       

      38,490               53,910             -29%

      51,481          75,146            -31%

      Dart Avenger Charger Challenger Viper Journey Caravan Durango

      DODGE  BRAND

      0                        29                   -100%

      1                         0                     100%

      9,296                  6,869                  35%

      5,748                  7,005                 -18%

      0                         3                     -100%

      7,642                10,966                 -30%

      16,809                15,487                   9%

       

      8,263                  6,222                  33%

      47,759              46,581               3%

      10                      307                -97%

      1                         2                  -50%

      36,012               34,766                4%

      23,601                30,545              -23%

      2                        14                 -86%

      38,727                41,023               -6%

      59,732               70,511             -15%

       

      31,453               27,378              15%

      189,538           204,546            -7%

      500

      500L

      500X Spider

      FIAT BRAND

      335                     264                    27%

      69                      184                   -63%

      272                     568                   -52%

       

      349                     425                   -18%

      1,025                1,441             -29%

      1,386                 1,908              -27%

      309                     747                -59%

      1,284                 2,711              -53%

       

      1,191                 1,493              -20%

      4,170                6,859             -39%

      Giulia Alfa 4C Stelvio

      ALFA ROMEO

      797                   1,175                 -32%

      14                      19                    -26%

      761                   1,183                 -36%

      1,572                2,377             -34%

      3,578                  5,383              -34%

      82                      95                 -14%

      3,782                  4,538              -17%

      7,442             10,016            -26%

      FCA US LLC

      218,702           214,294                2%

      890,027           913,212            -3%


       
         
       
    • William Maley
      Audi News: Audi TT To Bow Out For An Electric Successor
      By William Maley
      After 20 years, Audi will be sending off the TT coupe and convertible into the great parking lot in the sky. During the brand's annual meeting today, Audi CEO Bram Schot said a new strategy focusing on sustainability means the brand has to cut a number of models that don't make economic sense.
      “There will be lots of things that we won’t do any more in the future, or things that we do less. We focus maximum resources on our key projects,” said Schot.
      This is part of an effort to get the brand back on track in terms of sales and profit after the diesel emission scandal which culminated in the arrest of former CEO Rupert Stadler and an 800 million euro ($895 million) fine.
      Schot did reveal that the TT would be replaced by a new "emotive" electric vehicle in the same price range. No other details were given.
      The TT isn't the only model on the chopping block. The R8 sportscar is being questioned as to whether or not it fits into Audi's new focus. Also, the successor to the A8 flagship may go all-electric.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Audi TT To Bow Out For An Electric Successor
      By William Maley
      After 20 years, Audi will be sending off the TT coupe and convertible into the great parking lot in the sky. During the brand's annual meeting today, Audi CEO Bram Schot said a new strategy focusing on sustainability means the brand has to cut a number of models that don't make economic sense.
      “There will be lots of things that we won’t do any more in the future, or things that we do less. We focus maximum resources on our key projects,” said Schot.
      This is part of an effort to get the brand back on track in terms of sales and profit after the diesel emission scandal which culminated in the arrest of former CEO Rupert Stadler and an 800 million euro ($895 million) fine.
      Schot did reveal that the TT would be replaced by a new "emotive" electric vehicle in the same price range. No other details were given.
      The TT isn't the only model on the chopping block. The R8 sportscar is being questioned as to whether or not it fits into Audi's new focus. Also, the successor to the A8 flagship may go all-electric.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

  • Posts

    • USA-1
      Sales: Sales Figure Ticker: October 2019

      By USA-1 · Posted

      @Drew Dowdell out of all the pics you have to use, did you have to pick one of the ugliest lux CUV's out there? 🤢 That now even more exaggerated spindle grille is just...🤮 
    • USA-1
      Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back :Comments

      By USA-1 · Posted

      I do like the look of these Alfa Giulia's front end, the triangle grille makes it look like it should have a rotary in it. Obviously we all know it doesn't, but a unique look none-the-less. Too bad they're so unreliable. What about Ferrari? I think they're mostly pretty good. Lambo's are kind of fireballs, but the Prancing Horse is pretty sweet. 
    • smk4565
      October 2019: BMW of North America

      By smk4565 · Posted

      I would say that Mercedes and AMG build faster, more exciting product that BMW.  Fastest SUV, fastest wagon, fastest 4-door  car around the Nurburgring are AMG's.  6 consecutive F1 championships to Mercedes-AMG as well.  BMW has gone a bit soft, they do have a 500 hp X3 M Competition now, so maybe they will turn things around.  Need an X7 with over 600 hp. Mercedes is 5k units behind for the year, will be a close finish, although globally I imagine Mercedes will beat them.
    • balthazar
      October 2019: BMW of North America

      By balthazar · Posted

      Which in this case means... mercedes.
    • smk4565
      October 2019: Toyota Motor North America

      By smk4565 · Posted

      I remember when Prius sold over 20,000 a month, now it is down to 6,000 and outsold by the Rav4 Hybrid.  That Prius is crazy ugly, I don't know they even bother, just pump up marketing of the Corolla and Camry Hybrid and let them take the sales.  Or make Prius a Crossover coupe hybrid and the buying public will go wild. 4Runner is older than dirt and still selling strong, I don't get it.   Lexus can kill the GS, RC, IS and just concede that market to the Germans, they lost.

