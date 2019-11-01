Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back

Alfa Romeo still has some crossover rollouts coming, however a recent peak at the quarterly earning statement gave a clue as to what else is happening at the brand, and the truth is, it isn't much. During the earnings call this week, CEO Mike Manley said that Alfa's "future product lineup has been significantly scaled back with a corresponding reduction in capital spend."

Alfa currently has two products on the market in North America, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover. Those will both be getting a refresh for the 2021 model year. That same year, a new C-segment crossover will make an appearance. This model, previewed by the Tonale concept car, will ride on the same platform as the Fiat 500x and Jeep Renegade. It should eventually be offered as a plug-in hybrid as well. After that, a B-segment crossover should appear as well.

Once the crossovers are on the road though, there isn't much left. The expected return of the GTV and 8C Competizione don't appear anywhere in the plans.