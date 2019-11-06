Peek Inside the Aston Martin DBX

China is by far Buick's most important market. More than three quarters of all Buicks sold are sold in China. To that end, it should be no surprise that China gets updated models before the U.S. and also get variants that never will see our shores. Even models that are dead in the US, like the Lacrosse and Verano, continue on selling well in China.

The Buick Enclave is one example. In the U.S. it is a full-size model, but in China it is downsized to a mid-size model approximately the size of the current GMC Acadia. Buick just debuted the new Enclave in China and while it is unlikely we'll see it over here, the U.S. model could get many of the same updates when it bows for 2021.

Outside we see a revised front fascia with a new grill. The running lights have the familiar boomerang shape while the headlamps have moved lower into the bumper area. A new grille insert is there with a wider horizontal slat that gives the Enclave more visual width.



The inside is where the real story is at. Greatly updated, the infotainment system is seamlessly integrated into the dash and a new set of buttons takes the place of the Precision Control shifter. The console is the floating type with storage underneath. (Click image to enlarge)

The Chinese Enclave is powered by GM's 2.0-liter turbocharged LSY engine making around 230 horsepower and coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

What do you think of the Chinese Buick Enclave and would you like to see these updates in the U.S. version? Let us know in the comments below.





