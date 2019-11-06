Peek Inside the Aston Martin DBX

The Aston Martin DBX, the first SUV for the brand, will be debuting on November 20th in Beijing, China. However, some information and pictures have been released early.
The starting price of the DBX in the US will be $189,900. A lot of money, but from the looks of the interior, it could be money well spent. The interior is draped in high quality leather, suede surfaces, and brushed metal trim. AM says they spent 6-months just to determine the optimum seating position for 99th percentile male to the 5th percentile female. This was done to make sure that all of the screens and even the hood are visible without restriction. The center console is the floating bridge type that allows for storage underneath.
Order books for the DBX open with the debut on the 20th of November.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.