  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Peek Inside the Aston Martin DBX

      ...a preview of more to come...

    The Aston Martin DBX, the first SUV for the brand, will be debuting on November 20th in Beijing, China. However, some information and pictures have been released early. 

    The starting price of the DBX in the US will be $189,900.  A lot of money, but from the looks of the interior, it could be money well spent. The interior is draped in high quality leather, suede surfaces, and brushed metal trim.  AM says they spent 6-months just to determine the optimum seating position for 99th percentile male to the 5th percentile female.  This was done to make sure that all of the screens and even the hood are visible without restriction.  The center console is the floating bridge type that allows for storage underneath. 

    Order books for the  DBX open with the debut on the 20th of November. 

    Aston_Martin_DBX_20-11-19.jpg

    Source: Aston Martin

    USA-1
    Love Aston's. DBS is one of my dream cars. That V12 music is so sweet!

    Robert Hall
    13 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    $190K?? 😂

    Higher than the Bentayga starting price, less than the Urus...Ferrari's will probably be higher...

    Edited by Robert Hall

    riviera74

    If Cadillac had an interior like that in an Escalade, Cadillac could raise the base price of an Escalade by at least $30,000 to $50,000 from where it is right now.  Too bad Cadillac will NOT do that.  Car/CUV interiors still matter.

    dfelt

    Love the warm interior, be interesting to see the exterior and see what the powertrain specs are.

    smk4565

    I looks nice inside, most Aston Martins look good on the outside as well.  The interior materials and quality look top notch.   $189k isn't that bad considering most Aston Martins cost more than that and I don't think look this nice on the inside.  

    This one has AMG V8 power, no V12.

    Wouldn't surprise me if they do a Lagonda SUV north of $300k, the millionaires and billionaires keep getting richer so the market is there.   They had a Lagonda concept that will probably turn into an SUV to slot above the DBX, assuming DBX does well, and I bet the DBX is their #1 seller right out of the gate.

