Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Audi TT On The Chopping Block

      There may not be a next gen Audi TT, but something else could take its place.

    Another car is potentially on the chopping block as consumers continue their push into SUVs and Crossovers.  Bram Schot, CEO of Audi, was asked by Autocar about the future of Audi TT. His words were grim for the lovers of 2-seater sports cars.

    Quote

    “That’s a very good question. I think there’s a future for an [Audi] icon but I don’t know if it’s a TT. My heart bleeds when you ask that question!"

    He added: “I’ve got some things cooking which could replace TT, though not necessarily directly.”

    Rumor has it that a possible replacement could be a 4-door liftback car, but that it would not be called TT.  As recently as November, Audi was denying the 4-door TT variant, but if it takes a new name, that may leave the company enough wiggle room.

    Audi has been reducing complexity in their lineup by reducing the number of variants and engine options. Schot blames part of the reasoning on having to finance electrification saying that Audi cannot afford to electrify and also be in every single segment.  

    The potential demise of the TT follows the recent announcement that the Mercedes-Benz SLC will be entering retirement after the next model year. 

    The Audi TT just received a facelift and will likely be on sale till at least 2022.

    Source: Autocar

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I am surprised they can make money let alone keep it going with sales figures like this. Anyone know what other auto is built on the same platform that would allow it to have low production cost to keep on selling?

    image.png

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    17 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I am surprised they can make money let alone keep it going with sales figures like this. Anyone know what other auto is built on the same platform that would allow it to have low production cost to keep on selling?

     

    The current TT is on MQB, along with countless other VWAG products.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Group_MQB_platform

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    A 2 seat sports car on the chopping block so that manufacturers can make an 7th SUV instead, SHOCKER!!!

    The name will probably live on as a sports crossover coupe CUV...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Platform may be shared, but that doesn't mean the car makes a profit. I doubt it does with those minuscule sales.
    No doubt the TT will get chopped, I think the 8/7 is not far behind... at least the a7.

    Edited by balthazar
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    13 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Platform may be shared, but that doesn't mean the car makes a profit. I doubt it does with those minuscule sales.
    No doubt the TT will get chopped, I think the 8/7 is not far behind... at least the a7.

    I don't think the A8 will go away, it is used as the basis for the Bentley.  Also need to look at the vehicle globally. It does better in EU and China than it does here. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    16 minutes ago, Potluck said:

    suvs are why we can't have nice things like roadsters anymore.

    Disagree, SUV's are not to blame. Consumers tastes are.

    Roadsters might be nice to look at but unless they are profitable, hard to justify for the bulk of society to own and use.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    You're both kinda saying the same thing from different perspectives.  It is the homogeneity of SUVs (the car for everyone) that makes roadsters less profitable and more likely to be cut from lineups.  

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't think the A8 will go away, it is used as the basis for the Bentley.  Also need to look at the vehicle globally. It does better in EU and China than it does here. 

    Right; but they have to ship it, certify/crash test it, market-comply it, distribute it, stock parts for it, advertise for it.
     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Right; but they have to ship it, certify/crash test it, market-comply it, distribute it, stock parts for it, advertise for it.
     

    Agree, me think the profits are Vaporware here in the US at least!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo
    19 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Platform may be shared, but that doesn't mean the car makes a profit. I doubt it does with those minuscule sales.
    No doubt the TT will get chopped, I think the 8/7 is not far behind... at least the a7.

     

    The A7 and A8 aren't going anywhere. They are actually expanding the range of both models. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    They can make each car have a dozen variants under the same model name, but people actually have to BUY them. Feb A8 sales were 242 cars, A7 was 474. 2 'models' = 700 units. Yikes.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      February 2019: Audi of America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      Audi Brings 4 Plug-In Hybrids to Geneva: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Audi is showing its expanded range of plug-in hybrids at the Geneva Auto Show next month in Switzerland.  The models gaining the new plug-in variant are the A6, A7, A8, and Q5. 
      The heart of the new Plug-In hybrids is a new 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 40 KM (25 miles) of electric only range. When battery power is exhausted, the turbo direct-injected gasoline engine kicks on.  Energy recuperation is split into 3 modes. Light deceleration is managed by the electric motor, medium deceleration is a combination of electric motor and the hydraulic brake system, heavy deceleration over 0.4 g is handled entirely by the brakes. The hybrid side of the braking system can recover up to 80 kw of electricity.
      Charging one of these new Audi Plug-Ins is done via a compact charging system.  At a 7.2 kW charger, a full battery charge happens in about 2 hours.  Audi's e-tron charging service grants drivers access to charging stations in 16 European countries, and Audi will support customers in getting an electrician to install a power station in their garage.  
      The myAudi app will allow owners to manage their car charging from their phone. The app will show charge status, range status, program a charging timer, and view consumption statistics.  A further convenience function is being able to remotely control the heating and air conditioning system to pre-heat or pre-cool the cabin before departure while the vehicle is being charged.  The vehicle's HVAC system runs off the high voltage battery pack. 
      The A6, A7, and Q5 will be available in two power output levels depending on trim line.  No specs have been released yet.
      The Audi A6, A7, A8, and Q5 Plug-In hybrids will be available for ordering in Europe later in 2019.  No word yet if they will be released in the U.S.
      Audi Press Release on Page 2
      Related: Audi Unveils SQ5 TDI for Europe


      Efficient and Powerful: The New Plug-In Hybrid Models Audi Q5, A6, A7 and A8
       
      Audi A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5 as plug-in hybrids with a strong electric motor, high battery capacity and a new drive strategy An electric range of more than 40 km according to WLTP Convenient and networked charging with myAudi app In electric-only mode not just free of local emissions but also efficient and sporty – Audi is consistently pursuing its electrification strategy with its comprehensive plug-in hybrid offensive. Audi is presenting the hybrid variants of the models A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5 with an electric range of more than 40 kilometers in the WLTP cycle at the Geneva Motor Show. Thanks to different output levels, the customer has the choice between a comfort variant and a performance variant with a sporty design, depending on the model series. The new plug-in hybrid models will be available for order during the course of the year 2019.
        Wide selection of models: The plug-in hybrid strategy of Audi
      Plug-in hybrids from medium-size SUV to luxury sedan – with Q5, A6, A7 and A8 TFSI e, Audi is expanding its range of plug-in-hybrids for sustainable mobility. Depending on the model series, there is a choice of two variants with different performance and equipment: A comfort model and a variant with a sporty configuration with S line scopes, a more tightly tuned suspension and drive setup with higher boost performance of the electric motor for more dynamic handling. From now on, the new plug-in hybrid models carry the “TFSI e” signet. In the future, the “e-tron” label will remain reserved exclusively for electrically driven cars.
      Power from two hearts: the versatile drive concept
      The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) create enthusiasm thanks to their versatile character. In electric-only mode, for example, free of local emissions in the city, no range anxiety when driving long distances, sporty and dynamic with the with the power of two hearts from the combustion engine and electric motor: The drive concept offers a wide range.
      The electric-only range of the PHEVs will account for more than 40 kilometers in the WLTP cycle for every model. The hybrid drive concept is designed so that customers can travel on around a third of their usual routes in electric-only mode during day-to-day driving.
      All new plug-in-hybrids by Audi use a turbo-charged gasoline engine with direct injection that works together with an electric motor that is integrated in the transmission. A lithium-ion battery beneath the luggage compartment floor supplies the electrical energy. As a result, the electric motor can support the combustion engine during acceleration. The result: high start-off performance and powerful acceleration.
      At the same time, with regard to recuperation, the drive system resembles that of the new purely electrically driven Audi e-tron*. It is designed for high efficiency and maximum recuperation performance. When breaking, the new Audi PHEV models recover up to 80 kW of energy. The electric motor handles slight decelerations, i.e. the majority in everyday traffic. For medium brake applications, the task is divided between the hydraulic wheel brakes, which perform this task alone only with a deceleration of more than 0.4 g.
      The lithium-ion battery for the A6, A7 and A8 is made up of 104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules. It stores 14.1 kWh of energy at a voltage of 385 V. The lithium-ion battery in the Q5 comprises prismatic cells and has the same capacity. In each case, the cooling circuit of the battery is integrated in the low-temperature circuit, which supplies the electric motor and the power electronics. The power electronics transform the direct current of the high voltage-battery into a three-phase current for the electric motor; when recuperating, it does the opposite. The standard heat pump ensures efficient vehicle climate control and can generate up to 3 kW of heat energy from 1 kW of electrical energy with the waste heat occurring in the vehicle.
      The powertrain: efficient combustion engine, high-performance electric motor and large lithium-ion battery capacity
      The A8 with plug-in hybrid drive has a combustion engine and a permanently excited synchronous motor as an electric motor. It is integrated together with the clutch in the eight-gear tiptronic, which passes the torques to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The luxury liner drives as a 5.3-meter long A8 L variant with an extended wheelbase.
      The Audi A7 and A6 models with plug-in hybrid drive use the same powertrain. The battery capacity is identical to that of the Audi A8 PHEV. Together with the electric motor that is integrated in the dual clutch transmission, a gasoline engine ensures that there is ample output and torque. Both models are available in two output levels with different boost performance.
      The powertrain in the Audi Q5 PHEV follows the same concept as the Audi A6 and A7.
      Drive modes and drive control: Maximum comfort and high electric range
      The hybrid management of the plug-in-models is designed for maximum efficiency and customer comfort and automatically selects the optimum operation strategy. Start takes place electrically in “EV” mode as standard; the combustion engine is switched on depending on the situation.
      The plug-in hybrid models have the following drive modes: “EV,” “Auto,” and “Hold.” With the operating mode button, the driver can select from these three basic settings: Priority for the electric drive, fully automatic hybrid mode or save power for a later phase of the journey. In “Auto” mode, the PHEVs use the intelligent interaction of the electric motor and the combustion engine for maximum efficiency. In “Hold” mode, the drive management controls the powertrain so that the current charge status of the battery is maintained, e.g. for driving later in electric-only mode in urban areas.
      The predictive efficiency assist makes an essential contribution to increasing the electric range and ensuring maximum customer comfort. For this purpose, the intelligent drive management integrates the route profile into the control of the powertrain. The predictive operation strategy assesses both the navigation data during active route guidance and the information of the predictive efficiency assist as well as of the vehicle sensor system. Using this information, it creates rough planning for the entire route and fine planning for the upcoming kilometers. As a result, situations are recognized in which the driver should take their foot off the right pedal. The driver receives a corresponding visual indication on the display and haptic feedback via the active accelerator pedal. At the same time, anticipatory recuperation is initiated.
      Moreover, the driver can select between the “comfort,” “efficiency,” “auto” and “dynamic” drive modes via the familiar switches in the Audi drive select dynamic handling system and thus influence the setup of the drive, suspension and steering. Depending on the setting, the thresholds from which both drives work together or the electric motor supplies the boost and thus the maximum torque change when accelerating. In “dynamic” mode, the electric motor supports the combustion engine more intensively with its electric boost performance for maximum dynamic handling.
      The active accelerator pedal with variable pressure point for driving in electric-only mode supports the drive with haptic feedback for operation that is as efficient as possible. When the driver removes their foot from the accelerator, the vehicle glides freely in the automatic gear D and in the Audi drive select profiles “auto” and “efficiency” (under 160 km/h), where both the combustion engine and the electric motor are decoupled and switched off. On the other hand, in the S gear and in the “dynamic” profile, the electric motor remains active in deceleration mode and recuperates, i.e. it converts the kinetic energy into electrical energy.
      The optional Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI display present all important notifications concerning electric driving: a power meter, the range and all energy flows.
      Versatile – not only with regard to the drive: Model strategy and equipment lines
      Audi offers the A6, A7, and Q5 each as comfort models and sporty and dynamic variants. The latter are being launched with particularly sporty equipment: Apart from the increased boost of the electric motor, they have an S line exterior package as standard. In addition, the A6 and A7 have a black styling package with darkened trims, brake calipers painted in red, and privacy window glazing in the rear compartment. The performance hybrids also place sporty touches in the interior. The A6 and A7 have a sport suspension as standard.
      Convenient: Charging with the e-tron Charging Service
      The compact charging system is also part of the standard equipment of the new Audi plug-in hybrids. It comprises cables for the domestic and industrial sockets and a control panel. 
      As an option, Audi supplies the wall-holder clip and a mode 3 cable for public charging stations. At a charge connector with an output of 7.2 kW, a full charge of the battery takes a good two hours.
      While on the go, customers can charge the new plug-in hybrid models conveniently. A charging service owned by Audi, the e-tron Charging Service, grants access to a large number of public charging stations in 16 European countries on request. Preparations are being made to introduce this in other countries. Just one card is sufficient to begin charging with numerous providers. Customers have to register one time on the myAudi portal and conclude a charging contract that is subject to a fee. Invoicing always takes place at the end of the month using the stored method of payment.
      At the market launch of the Audi e-tron*, Audi customers can supply their house and their garage with eco-electricity, generated free of CO2 emissions, from the “Volkswagen Naturstrom” brand. It is generated 100% from renewable sources, such as hydroelectric power plants, and its origin is certified by TÜV every year. In addition, if necessary, Audi supports customers in getting them in contact with an electrician for implementing a suitable charging solution in their own garage.
      Charge Management from the Couch: The myAudi app
      The myAudi app is also a practical tool for dealing with the vehicle. The app brings services from the Audi connect portfolio to the customer’s smartphone. Using the app, the customer can remotely check the battery and range status, start the charging process, program the charge timer and view the charge and consumption statistics.
      Another function of the myAudi app is the pre-entry climate control even before setting off. It is made possible because the compressor of the air conditioning and the auxiliary heater in the vehicle work on a high-voltage basis. The customer can determine exactly how the interior should be heated or cooled while the vehicle is parked or the battery is being charged. Depending on the respective vehicle equipment, heating of the steering wheel, seats, mirror, windshield and rear window as well as the seat ventilation can be activated via the pre-entry climate control. Rapid start of the climate components is also possible when unlocking the vehicle with the key.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Audi Brings 4 Plug-In Hybrids to Geneva
      By Drew Dowdell
      Audi is showing its expanded range of plug-in hybrids at the Geneva Auto Show next month in Switzerland.  The models gaining the new plug-in variant are the A6, A7, A8, and Q5. 
      The heart of the new Plug-In hybrids is a new 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 40 KM (25 miles) of electric only range. When battery power is exhausted, the turbo direct-injected gasoline engine kicks on.  Energy recuperation is split into 3 modes. Light deceleration is managed by the electric motor, medium deceleration is a combination of electric motor and the hydraulic brake system, heavy deceleration over 0.4 g is handled entirely by the brakes. The hybrid side of the braking system can recover up to 80 kw of electricity.
      Charging one of these new Audi Plug-Ins is done via a compact charging system.  At a 7.2 kW charger, a full battery charge happens in about 2 hours.  Audi's e-tron charging service grants drivers access to charging stations in 16 European countries, and Audi will support customers in getting an electrician to install a power station in their garage.  
      The myAudi app will allow owners to manage their car charging from their phone. The app will show charge status, range status, program a charging timer, and view consumption statistics.  A further convenience function is being able to remotely control the heating and air conditioning system to pre-heat or pre-cool the cabin before departure while the vehicle is being charged.  The vehicle's HVAC system runs off the high voltage battery pack. 
      The A6, A7, and Q5 will be available in two power output levels depending on trim line.  No specs have been released yet.
      The Audi A6, A7, A8, and Q5 Plug-In hybrids will be available for ordering in Europe later in 2019.  No word yet if they will be released in the U.S.
      Audi Press Release on Page 2
      Related: Audi Unveils SQ5 TDI for Europe


      Efficient and Powerful: The New Plug-In Hybrid Models Audi Q5, A6, A7 and A8
       
      Audi A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5 as plug-in hybrids with a strong electric motor, high battery capacity and a new drive strategy An electric range of more than 40 km according to WLTP Convenient and networked charging with myAudi app In electric-only mode not just free of local emissions but also efficient and sporty – Audi is consistently pursuing its electrification strategy with its comprehensive plug-in hybrid offensive. Audi is presenting the hybrid variants of the models A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5 with an electric range of more than 40 kilometers in the WLTP cycle at the Geneva Motor Show. Thanks to different output levels, the customer has the choice between a comfort variant and a performance variant with a sporty design, depending on the model series. The new plug-in hybrid models will be available for order during the course of the year 2019.
        Wide selection of models: The plug-in hybrid strategy of Audi
      Plug-in hybrids from medium-size SUV to luxury sedan – with Q5, A6, A7 and A8 TFSI e, Audi is expanding its range of plug-in-hybrids for sustainable mobility. Depending on the model series, there is a choice of two variants with different performance and equipment: A comfort model and a variant with a sporty configuration with S line scopes, a more tightly tuned suspension and drive setup with higher boost performance of the electric motor for more dynamic handling. From now on, the new plug-in hybrid models carry the “TFSI e” signet. In the future, the “e-tron” label will remain reserved exclusively for electrically driven cars.
      Power from two hearts: the versatile drive concept
      The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) create enthusiasm thanks to their versatile character. In electric-only mode, for example, free of local emissions in the city, no range anxiety when driving long distances, sporty and dynamic with the with the power of two hearts from the combustion engine and electric motor: The drive concept offers a wide range.
      The electric-only range of the PHEVs will account for more than 40 kilometers in the WLTP cycle for every model. The hybrid drive concept is designed so that customers can travel on around a third of their usual routes in electric-only mode during day-to-day driving.
      All new plug-in-hybrids by Audi use a turbo-charged gasoline engine with direct injection that works together with an electric motor that is integrated in the transmission. A lithium-ion battery beneath the luggage compartment floor supplies the electrical energy. As a result, the electric motor can support the combustion engine during acceleration. The result: high start-off performance and powerful acceleration.
      At the same time, with regard to recuperation, the drive system resembles that of the new purely electrically driven Audi e-tron*. It is designed for high efficiency and maximum recuperation performance. When breaking, the new Audi PHEV models recover up to 80 kW of energy. The electric motor handles slight decelerations, i.e. the majority in everyday traffic. For medium brake applications, the task is divided between the hydraulic wheel brakes, which perform this task alone only with a deceleration of more than 0.4 g.
      The lithium-ion battery for the A6, A7 and A8 is made up of 104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules. It stores 14.1 kWh of energy at a voltage of 385 V. The lithium-ion battery in the Q5 comprises prismatic cells and has the same capacity. In each case, the cooling circuit of the battery is integrated in the low-temperature circuit, which supplies the electric motor and the power electronics. The power electronics transform the direct current of the high voltage-battery into a three-phase current for the electric motor; when recuperating, it does the opposite. The standard heat pump ensures efficient vehicle climate control and can generate up to 3 kW of heat energy from 1 kW of electrical energy with the waste heat occurring in the vehicle.
      The powertrain: efficient combustion engine, high-performance electric motor and large lithium-ion battery capacity
      The A8 with plug-in hybrid drive has a combustion engine and a permanently excited synchronous motor as an electric motor. It is integrated together with the clutch in the eight-gear tiptronic, which passes the torques to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive. The luxury liner drives as a 5.3-meter long A8 L variant with an extended wheelbase.
      The Audi A7 and A6 models with plug-in hybrid drive use the same powertrain. The battery capacity is identical to that of the Audi A8 PHEV. Together with the electric motor that is integrated in the dual clutch transmission, a gasoline engine ensures that there is ample output and torque. Both models are available in two output levels with different boost performance.
      The powertrain in the Audi Q5 PHEV follows the same concept as the Audi A6 and A7.
      Drive modes and drive control: Maximum comfort and high electric range
      The hybrid management of the plug-in-models is designed for maximum efficiency and customer comfort and automatically selects the optimum operation strategy. Start takes place electrically in “EV” mode as standard; the combustion engine is switched on depending on the situation.
      The plug-in hybrid models have the following drive modes: “EV,” “Auto,” and “Hold.” With the operating mode button, the driver can select from these three basic settings: Priority for the electric drive, fully automatic hybrid mode or save power for a later phase of the journey. In “Auto” mode, the PHEVs use the intelligent interaction of the electric motor and the combustion engine for maximum efficiency. In “Hold” mode, the drive management controls the powertrain so that the current charge status of the battery is maintained, e.g. for driving later in electric-only mode in urban areas.
      The predictive efficiency assist makes an essential contribution to increasing the electric range and ensuring maximum customer comfort. For this purpose, the intelligent drive management integrates the route profile into the control of the powertrain. The predictive operation strategy assesses both the navigation data during active route guidance and the information of the predictive efficiency assist as well as of the vehicle sensor system. Using this information, it creates rough planning for the entire route and fine planning for the upcoming kilometers. As a result, situations are recognized in which the driver should take their foot off the right pedal. The driver receives a corresponding visual indication on the display and haptic feedback via the active accelerator pedal. At the same time, anticipatory recuperation is initiated.
      Moreover, the driver can select between the “comfort,” “efficiency,” “auto” and “dynamic” drive modes via the familiar switches in the Audi drive select dynamic handling system and thus influence the setup of the drive, suspension and steering. Depending on the setting, the thresholds from which both drives work together or the electric motor supplies the boost and thus the maximum torque change when accelerating. In “dynamic” mode, the electric motor supports the combustion engine more intensively with its electric boost performance for maximum dynamic handling.
      The active accelerator pedal with variable pressure point for driving in electric-only mode supports the drive with haptic feedback for operation that is as efficient as possible. When the driver removes their foot from the accelerator, the vehicle glides freely in the automatic gear D and in the Audi drive select profiles “auto” and “efficiency” (under 160 km/h), where both the combustion engine and the electric motor are decoupled and switched off. On the other hand, in the S gear and in the “dynamic” profile, the electric motor remains active in deceleration mode and recuperates, i.e. it converts the kinetic energy into electrical energy.
      The optional Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI display present all important notifications concerning electric driving: a power meter, the range and all energy flows.
      Versatile – not only with regard to the drive: Model strategy and equipment lines
      Audi offers the A6, A7, and Q5 each as comfort models and sporty and dynamic variants. The latter are being launched with particularly sporty equipment: Apart from the increased boost of the electric motor, they have an S line exterior package as standard. In addition, the A6 and A7 have a black styling package with darkened trims, brake calipers painted in red, and privacy window glazing in the rear compartment. The performance hybrids also place sporty touches in the interior. The A6 and A7 have a sport suspension as standard.
      Convenient: Charging with the e-tron Charging Service
      The compact charging system is also part of the standard equipment of the new Audi plug-in hybrids. It comprises cables for the domestic and industrial sockets and a control panel. 
      As an option, Audi supplies the wall-holder clip and a mode 3 cable for public charging stations. At a charge connector with an output of 7.2 kW, a full charge of the battery takes a good two hours.
      While on the go, customers can charge the new plug-in hybrid models conveniently. A charging service owned by Audi, the e-tron Charging Service, grants access to a large number of public charging stations in 16 European countries on request. Preparations are being made to introduce this in other countries. Just one card is sufficient to begin charging with numerous providers. Customers have to register one time on the myAudi portal and conclude a charging contract that is subject to a fee. Invoicing always takes place at the end of the month using the stored method of payment.
      At the market launch of the Audi e-tron*, Audi customers can supply their house and their garage with eco-electricity, generated free of CO2 emissions, from the “Volkswagen Naturstrom” brand. It is generated 100% from renewable sources, such as hydroelectric power plants, and its origin is certified by TÜV every year. In addition, if necessary, Audi supports customers in getting them in contact with an electrician for implementing a suitable charging solution in their own garage.
      Charge Management from the Couch: The myAudi app
      The myAudi app is also a practical tool for dealing with the vehicle. The app brings services from the Audi connect portfolio to the customer’s smartphone. Using the app, the customer can remotely check the battery and range status, start the charging process, program the charge timer and view the charge and consumption statistics.
      Another function of the myAudi app is the pre-entry climate control even before setting off. It is made possible because the compressor of the air conditioning and the auxiliary heater in the vehicle work on a high-voltage basis. The customer can determine exactly how the interior should be heated or cooled while the vehicle is parked or the battery is being charged. Depending on the respective vehicle equipment, heating of the steering wheel, seats, mirror, windshield and rear window as well as the seat ventilation can be activated via the pre-entry climate control. Rapid start of the climate components is also possible when unlocking the vehicle with the key.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Audi Unveils SQ5 TDI for Europe
      By Drew Dowdell
      Audi unveiled a powerful new generation of SQ5 TDI today.  With 516 lb-ft of torque, this diesel rips to 100 kph (62mph) in just 5.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. 
      At the heart of the SQ5 is a new mild-hybrid 3.0 liter V6 TDI with an Electric Powered Compressor (EPC).  The EPC assists the turbocharger at times when the exhaust flow is to slow to drive the turbocharger. The full 516 ft-lbs of torque is made available from 2,500 rpm to 3,100 rpm.  A 48 volt mild-hybrid belt alternator-start system helps with the automatic engine start/stop. The automatic start/stop is also integrated with the adaptive cruise control (when equipped) so that the engine restarts as soon as the car ahead begins to move.
      Quattro all-wheel drive comes standard and it feeds power from an 8-speed tiptronic transmission.  The transmission is able to disengage the engine while coasting so the automatic start/stop can shut down power. An electric oil pump allows the transmission to engage the next gear needed while coasting with the engine off. 
      The Quattro system comes with a self-locking center differential that splits torque front/rear in a 40:60 ratio.  If slippage is detected, power is redirected to the axle with better traction up to 70% to the front and 85% to the rear. Buyers can also option up to a sport differential which actively distributes power between the rear wheels during sporty driving by sending more torque to the outside rear wheel while accelerating to improve agility.
      The Audi SQ5 will hit dealerships in Germany in Summer 2019 with a base price of 67,750€ , about $76,898.  While we in the US get the gasoline version of the SQ5, Audis recent diesel troubles mean the TDI version is unlikely to come to the states. 
      Audi Press Release on Page 2
      The new Audi SQ5 TDI: Instant performance thanks to electric powered compressor
      700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque, output 255 kW (347 hp): The new Audi SQ5 TDI* once again has a powerful V6 engine under the hood, just like its successful predecessor of the first generation. An electric powered compressor ensures that maximum torque is available to the sporty SUV at just above idle; a mild hybrid system further enhances efficiency.
        The 3.0 V6 TDI engine in the new Audi SQ5 TDI combines instant and supreme power with high efficiency. 255 kW (347 hp) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) – this massive torque is available continuously across a broad range from 2,500 to 3,100 rpm. The V6 diesel accelerates the sports SUV to highway speed in 5.1 seconds on its way to an electrically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). In the NEDC it consumes between 6.6 – 6.8 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers (35.6 – 34.6 US mpg), corresponding to 172 – 177 grams of CO2 per kilometer (276.8 – 284.9 g/mi). The SQ5 TDI is certified according to the Euro 6d-temp emission standard.
      Audi has systematically refined the drive concept from the full-size SQ7 TDI* for the new SQ5 TDI. The 48-volt main electrical system includes an electric powered compressor (EPC) and a mild hybrid system. Energy is stored in a compact lithium-ion battery with an electrical capacity of 10 Ah located beneath the luggage compartment floor. An AC/DC converter connects the conventional 12-volt electrical system.
      New assistant for the turbocharger: the EPC
      The electric powered compressor is the ideal assistant for the turbocharger. It helps out whenever the exhaust gas flow provides too little energy to drive the turbocharger, i.e. when starting off and accelerating in the low-rev range up to 1,650 rpm. High torque is available immediately with no turbo lag whenever the driver needs it, whether starting off, passing or exiting a curve. In everyday driving situations, the early and rapid torque development made possible by the technology keeps revs and fuel consumption low.
      The electric powered compressor is located in the intake air path downstream of the intercooler and close to the engine. If the load demand from the accelerator is high but there is still too little boost from the turbocharger, the EPC comes into play. A compact electric motor with an output of 7 kW accelerates the compressor wheel to 65,000 rpm in roughly 300 milliseconds, producing a relative boost pressure of 1.4 bar.
      Recuperation, coasting and smooth starts: MHEV technology
      The MHEV system (mild hybrid electric vehicle) in the new Audi SQ5 TDI can reduce real-world fuel consumption by as much as 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers. At its core is a belt alternator-starter (BAS) connected to the crankshaft. During deceleration, it can recuperate up to 12 kW of energy. This electrical energy is stored in the lithium-ion battery, from where it is dynamically distributed to the consumers in the electrical system.
      If the driver lifts off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 and 99.4 mph), the new Audi SQ5 TDI can, depending on Audi drive select setting and driving situation, either recuperate, roll at idle with the clutch disengaged or coast with the engine off for up to 40 seconds. The BAS restarts the engine the next time the accelerator is depressed, and that noticeably faster and more smoothly than a conventional starter. MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at a speed of up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph). If the vehicle is equipped with the adaptive cruise control (ACC), the engine restarts while the brake pedal is still depressed as soon as the vehicle in front of the SQ5 TDI begins to move.
      Optimized for supreme pulling power and maximum efficiency: the engine
      This top output version of the 3.0 V6 TDI engine has been further developed and modified in numerous areas. Crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and oil management have all been specially configured for the more stringent demands. The thermal management system is highly versatile. The crankcase and the cylinder heads have their own cooling circuits, allowing the engine oil to warm up quickly after a cold start. The coolant flow is directed to the oil cooler, the EPC, the BAS and the turbocharger as needed. The large exhaust gas turbocharger with variable turbine geometry (VTG) produces a relative boost pressure of up to 2.4 bar. A sound actuator in the exhaust system gives the TDI a sonorous sound.
      Fast, smooth and efficient: the eight-speed tiptronic
      A fast and smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic handles the power transmission. Its lower gears feature short, sporty ratios, while the upper gears are long to reduce revs and fuel consumption. New detailed solutions enable the tiptronic to work effectively with MHEV technology. If the sport SUV is rolling and the engine is idling or shut off entirely, a clutch in the central transmission opens and interrupts the power connection. An electric oil pump enables the tiptronic to engage the gear while coasting that will be needed at restart.
      quattro and sport differential
      Like every S model from Audi, the new SQ5 TDI comes standard with quattro permanent all-wheel drive. In normal driving conditions, its self-locking center differential distributes torque between the front and rear axle in a 40:60 ratio. When slip is detected, the majority of the power is directed to the axle with the better traction. Depending on the driving situation, a maximum of 70 percent can flow to the front or 85 percent to the rear.
      Wheel-selective torque control, an intelligent software function complementing the quattro drive, is active on all kinds of surface. During dynamic cornering, it brakes the wheels on the inside of the curve minimally before they begin to slip. The power is thus directed via the differential to the wheel with the better traction. The sports SUV turns into the curve ever so slightly. Its self-steering behavior remains neutral for a long time, and handling remains stable, precise and agile.
      Customers can also order the SQ5 TDI with a sport differential on the rear axle. It actively distributes the power between the rear wheels during dynamic cornering. The sport differential literally pushes the car into the curve, nipping understeer in the bud. It sends more torque to the outside rear wheel when accelerating out of tight radii to further improve agility.
      Sporty and precise: the chassis of the new SQ5 TDI
      Sophisticated five-link suspension at the front and rear lays the foundation for the sporty driving characteristics of the new Audi SQ5 TDI. Audi also offers optional dynamic steering, which uses strain wave gearing to vary the steering ratio over a very wide range as a function of speed and steering angle. The suspension with damper control comes standard in the new SQ5 TDI. It lowers the body by 30 millimeters (1.2 in) compared with the Q5 with standard suspension. It offers a particularly wide spread between comfort and dynamics.
      Along with the sport differential, engine, steering and tiptronic, the dampers are integrated into the Audi drive select dynamic handling system. With Audi drive select, the driver can vary the function of these systems via multiple profiles. Audi also offers the S-specific adaptive air suspension as another option. It adapts not just the damping but also the body’s trim to the respective driving situation.
      The new Audi SQ5 TDI comes standard with 20-inch cast aluminum wheels and 255/45-series tires. 21-inch wheels are available as an option. There is also a choice of three different 21-inch wheel designs from Audi Sport GmbH. Aluminum six-piston calipers on the front axle grip steel discs with a diameter of 375 millimeters (14.8 in). The black calipers (red optional) sport S logos.
      Convenient and safe: the driver assistance systems
      The new Audi SQ5 TDI offers a broad portfolio of driver assistance systems. The predictive efficiency assistant provides specific tips to help the driver save fuel. Audi active lane assist makes it easier to stay in your lane and can handle some of the steering task in slow-moving traffic.  The distance warning display alerts the driver when the distance to the vehicle ahead drops below a safe distance. These and other functions are brought together in the optional Tour assist package.
      The optional functions rear cross traffic assist, exit warning, collision avoidance assist and turn assist also enhance safety in everyday driving. The same applies to the pre sense systems; Audi pre sense city comes as standard. It warns the driver about pedestrians and vehicles, and if necessary initiates automatic emergency braking within system limits. Park assist, camera-based traffic sign recognition and hill descent control round out the optional features.
      Logical and intelligent: controls infotainment and Audi connect
      The MMI control concept in the Audi SQ5 TDI is easy to understand and features an intelligent free text search function. The natural-language voice control function also recognizes inputs from everyday speech. The third control level is the leather multifunction steering wheel, which is used to operate the driver information system or the optional Audi virtual cockpit. Depending on the setting, its 12.3-inch display shows an S-specific mode centered around the rev counter. Audi supplements this with a head-up display.
      The infotainment lineup in the Audi SQ5 TDI follows a modular concept. At the top is MMI navigation plus with MMI all-in-touch and an 8.3-inch display. A standard component of the top system is Audi connect, which connects the SQ5 TDI to the internet via LTE and provides a WiFi hotspot for the passengers’ mobile devices.
      The Audi phone box connects smartphones to the on-board antenna by near-field coupling and simultaneously charges them inductively using the Qi standard. The Audi smartphone interface brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into the car. For particularly discerning hi-fi fans, the Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound is available.
      Sportily distinctive: the exterior design
      Numerous exterior design details hint at the sporty character of the Audi SQ5 TDI. The bold bumpers feature strongly contoured air inlets up front and a diffuser insert with a honeycomb grille at the rear. The Singleframe grille features double aluminum slats and contrasting trim elements in twilight gray matt. The S logo with red rhombus is used in numerous locations to set additional accents.
      The headlights and rear lights of the Audi SQ5 TDI come standard in LED technology; the dynamic turn signals at the front and rear send unmistakable signals. The exterior mirror housings and the clasp on the diffuser sport a shining, aluminum-look finish. Door trim strips in the body color underscore the sportiness. The exterior color panther black is reserved exclusively for the Audi SQ5 TDI.
      Elegant ambiance: the interior
      The dark-toned interior welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated door sills bearing exclusive S logos. Contrasting stitching on the leather steering wheel and sport seats conveys a dynamic and elegant ambiance. The S sport seats in leather and Alcantara can be upgraded to fine Nappa leather with rhombus pattern and a pneumatic massage function. Brushed aluminum inlays are standard, with elegant wood applications or an exclusive carbon inlay available as options. The shift paddles on the steering wheel sport an aluminum-look finish; there are stainless steel applications on the pedals and footrest.
      The optional rear seat bench plus in the new Audi SQ5 TDI is split into three segments. Longitudinal and seat back angle adjustment are optional. The luggage compartment has a basic capacity of 550 liters (19.4 cu ft), which can be increased to 1,55sss0 liters (54.7 cu ft) by folding down the rear seat backrests.
      Equipment
      Standard equipment in Germany includes 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in a 5-twin-spoke star design, LED headlights and suspension with S-specific damper control. The eight-speed tiptronic transmission, quattro permanent all-wheel drive, sport seats in leather/Alcantara and a three-spoke, leather-covered multifunction steering wheel are also standard equipment. The new Audi SQ5 3.0 TDI will begin arriving at German dealerships in Summer 2019 and have a base price of 67,750  euros. 
       
      Fuel consumption of the models named above
      (Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures given in ranges depend on the chosen equipment level)
      Audi SQ5 TDI
      Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.8 – 6.6;
      Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 177 – 172
      Audi SQ7 TDI
      Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6. – 7.2;
      Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 199 – 189
    • Drew Dowdell
      Audi News: Audi Unveils SQ5 TDI for Europe
      By Drew Dowdell
      Audi unveiled a powerful new generation of SQ5 TDI today.  With 516 lb-ft of torque, this diesel rips to 100 kph (62mph) in just 5.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. 
      At the heart of the SQ5 is a new mild-hybrid 3.0 liter V6 TDI with an Electric Powered Compressor (EPC).  The EPC assists the turbocharger at times when the exhaust flow is to slow to drive the turbocharger. The full 516 ft-lbs of torque is made available from 2,500 rpm to 3,100 rpm.  A 48 volt mild-hybrid belt alternator-start system helps with the automatic engine start/stop. The automatic start/stop is also integrated with the adaptive cruise control (when equipped) so that the engine restarts as soon as the car ahead begins to move.
      Quattro all-wheel drive comes standard and it feeds power from an 8-speed tiptronic transmission.  The transmission is able to disengage the engine while coasting so the automatic start/stop can shut down power. An electric oil pump allows the transmission to engage the next gear needed while coasting with the engine off. 
      The Quattro system comes with a self-locking center differential that splits torque front/rear in a 40:60 ratio.  If slippage is detected, power is redirected to the axle with better traction up to 70% to the front and 85% to the rear. Buyers can also option up to a sport differential which actively distributes power between the rear wheels during sporty driving by sending more torque to the outside rear wheel while accelerating to improve agility.
      The Audi SQ5 will hit dealerships in Germany in Summer 2019 with a base price of 67,750€ , about $76,898.  While we in the US get the gasoline version of the SQ5, Audis recent diesel troubles mean the TDI version is unlikely to come to the states. 
      Audi Press Release on Page 2
      The new Audi SQ5 TDI: Instant performance thanks to electric powered compressor
      700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque, output 255 kW (347 hp): The new Audi SQ5 TDI* once again has a powerful V6 engine under the hood, just like its successful predecessor of the first generation. An electric powered compressor ensures that maximum torque is available to the sporty SUV at just above idle; a mild hybrid system further enhances efficiency.
        The 3.0 V6 TDI engine in the new Audi SQ5 TDI combines instant and supreme power with high efficiency. 255 kW (347 hp) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) – this massive torque is available continuously across a broad range from 2,500 to 3,100 rpm. The V6 diesel accelerates the sports SUV to highway speed in 5.1 seconds on its way to an electrically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). In the NEDC it consumes between 6.6 – 6.8 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers (35.6 – 34.6 US mpg), corresponding to 172 – 177 grams of CO2 per kilometer (276.8 – 284.9 g/mi). The SQ5 TDI is certified according to the Euro 6d-temp emission standard.
      Audi has systematically refined the drive concept from the full-size SQ7 TDI* for the new SQ5 TDI. The 48-volt main electrical system includes an electric powered compressor (EPC) and a mild hybrid system. Energy is stored in a compact lithium-ion battery with an electrical capacity of 10 Ah located beneath the luggage compartment floor. An AC/DC converter connects the conventional 12-volt electrical system.
      New assistant for the turbocharger: the EPC
      The electric powered compressor is the ideal assistant for the turbocharger. It helps out whenever the exhaust gas flow provides too little energy to drive the turbocharger, i.e. when starting off and accelerating in the low-rev range up to 1,650 rpm. High torque is available immediately with no turbo lag whenever the driver needs it, whether starting off, passing or exiting a curve. In everyday driving situations, the early and rapid torque development made possible by the technology keeps revs and fuel consumption low.
      The electric powered compressor is located in the intake air path downstream of the intercooler and close to the engine. If the load demand from the accelerator is high but there is still too little boost from the turbocharger, the EPC comes into play. A compact electric motor with an output of 7 kW accelerates the compressor wheel to 65,000 rpm in roughly 300 milliseconds, producing a relative boost pressure of 1.4 bar.
      Recuperation, coasting and smooth starts: MHEV technology
      The MHEV system (mild hybrid electric vehicle) in the new Audi SQ5 TDI can reduce real-world fuel consumption by as much as 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers. At its core is a belt alternator-starter (BAS) connected to the crankshaft. During deceleration, it can recuperate up to 12 kW of energy. This electrical energy is stored in the lithium-ion battery, from where it is dynamically distributed to the consumers in the electrical system.
      If the driver lifts off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 and 99.4 mph), the new Audi SQ5 TDI can, depending on Audi drive select setting and driving situation, either recuperate, roll at idle with the clutch disengaged or coast with the engine off for up to 40 seconds. The BAS restarts the engine the next time the accelerator is depressed, and that noticeably faster and more smoothly than a conventional starter. MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at a speed of up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph). If the vehicle is equipped with the adaptive cruise control (ACC), the engine restarts while the brake pedal is still depressed as soon as the vehicle in front of the SQ5 TDI begins to move.
      Optimized for supreme pulling power and maximum efficiency: the engine
      This top output version of the 3.0 V6 TDI engine has been further developed and modified in numerous areas. Crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and oil management have all been specially configured for the more stringent demands. The thermal management system is highly versatile. The crankcase and the cylinder heads have their own cooling circuits, allowing the engine oil to warm up quickly after a cold start. The coolant flow is directed to the oil cooler, the EPC, the BAS and the turbocharger as needed. The large exhaust gas turbocharger with variable turbine geometry (VTG) produces a relative boost pressure of up to 2.4 bar. A sound actuator in the exhaust system gives the TDI a sonorous sound.
      Fast, smooth and efficient: the eight-speed tiptronic
      A fast and smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic handles the power transmission. Its lower gears feature short, sporty ratios, while the upper gears are long to reduce revs and fuel consumption. New detailed solutions enable the tiptronic to work effectively with MHEV technology. If the sport SUV is rolling and the engine is idling or shut off entirely, a clutch in the central transmission opens and interrupts the power connection. An electric oil pump enables the tiptronic to engage the gear while coasting that will be needed at restart.
      quattro and sport differential
      Like every S model from Audi, the new SQ5 TDI comes standard with quattro permanent all-wheel drive. In normal driving conditions, its self-locking center differential distributes torque between the front and rear axle in a 40:60 ratio. When slip is detected, the majority of the power is directed to the axle with the better traction. Depending on the driving situation, a maximum of 70 percent can flow to the front or 85 percent to the rear.
      Wheel-selective torque control, an intelligent software function complementing the quattro drive, is active on all kinds of surface. During dynamic cornering, it brakes the wheels on the inside of the curve minimally before they begin to slip. The power is thus directed via the differential to the wheel with the better traction. The sports SUV turns into the curve ever so slightly. Its self-steering behavior remains neutral for a long time, and handling remains stable, precise and agile.
      Customers can also order the SQ5 TDI with a sport differential on the rear axle. It actively distributes the power between the rear wheels during dynamic cornering. The sport differential literally pushes the car into the curve, nipping understeer in the bud. It sends more torque to the outside rear wheel when accelerating out of tight radii to further improve agility.
      Sporty and precise: the chassis of the new SQ5 TDI
      Sophisticated five-link suspension at the front and rear lays the foundation for the sporty driving characteristics of the new Audi SQ5 TDI. Audi also offers optional dynamic steering, which uses strain wave gearing to vary the steering ratio over a very wide range as a function of speed and steering angle. The suspension with damper control comes standard in the new SQ5 TDI. It lowers the body by 30 millimeters (1.2 in) compared with the Q5 with standard suspension. It offers a particularly wide spread between comfort and dynamics.
      Along with the sport differential, engine, steering and tiptronic, the dampers are integrated into the Audi drive select dynamic handling system. With Audi drive select, the driver can vary the function of these systems via multiple profiles. Audi also offers the S-specific adaptive air suspension as another option. It adapts not just the damping but also the body’s trim to the respective driving situation.
      The new Audi SQ5 TDI comes standard with 20-inch cast aluminum wheels and 255/45-series tires. 21-inch wheels are available as an option. There is also a choice of three different 21-inch wheel designs from Audi Sport GmbH. Aluminum six-piston calipers on the front axle grip steel discs with a diameter of 375 millimeters (14.8 in). The black calipers (red optional) sport S logos.
      Convenient and safe: the driver assistance systems
      The new Audi SQ5 TDI offers a broad portfolio of driver assistance systems. The predictive efficiency assistant provides specific tips to help the driver save fuel. Audi active lane assist makes it easier to stay in your lane and can handle some of the steering task in slow-moving traffic.  The distance warning display alerts the driver when the distance to the vehicle ahead drops below a safe distance. These and other functions are brought together in the optional Tour assist package.
      The optional functions rear cross traffic assist, exit warning, collision avoidance assist and turn assist also enhance safety in everyday driving. The same applies to the pre sense systems; Audi pre sense city comes as standard. It warns the driver about pedestrians and vehicles, and if necessary initiates automatic emergency braking within system limits. Park assist, camera-based traffic sign recognition and hill descent control round out the optional features.
      Logical and intelligent: controls infotainment and Audi connect
      The MMI control concept in the Audi SQ5 TDI is easy to understand and features an intelligent free text search function. The natural-language voice control function also recognizes inputs from everyday speech. The third control level is the leather multifunction steering wheel, which is used to operate the driver information system or the optional Audi virtual cockpit. Depending on the setting, its 12.3-inch display shows an S-specific mode centered around the rev counter. Audi supplements this with a head-up display.
      The infotainment lineup in the Audi SQ5 TDI follows a modular concept. At the top is MMI navigation plus with MMI all-in-touch and an 8.3-inch display. A standard component of the top system is Audi connect, which connects the SQ5 TDI to the internet via LTE and provides a WiFi hotspot for the passengers’ mobile devices.
      The Audi phone box connects smartphones to the on-board antenna by near-field coupling and simultaneously charges them inductively using the Qi standard. The Audi smartphone interface brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into the car. For particularly discerning hi-fi fans, the Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound is available.
      Sportily distinctive: the exterior design
      Numerous exterior design details hint at the sporty character of the Audi SQ5 TDI. The bold bumpers feature strongly contoured air inlets up front and a diffuser insert with a honeycomb grille at the rear. The Singleframe grille features double aluminum slats and contrasting trim elements in twilight gray matt. The S logo with red rhombus is used in numerous locations to set additional accents.
      The headlights and rear lights of the Audi SQ5 TDI come standard in LED technology; the dynamic turn signals at the front and rear send unmistakable signals. The exterior mirror housings and the clasp on the diffuser sport a shining, aluminum-look finish. Door trim strips in the body color underscore the sportiness. The exterior color panther black is reserved exclusively for the Audi SQ5 TDI.
      Elegant ambiance: the interior
      The dark-toned interior welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated door sills bearing exclusive S logos. Contrasting stitching on the leather steering wheel and sport seats conveys a dynamic and elegant ambiance. The S sport seats in leather and Alcantara can be upgraded to fine Nappa leather with rhombus pattern and a pneumatic massage function. Brushed aluminum inlays are standard, with elegant wood applications or an exclusive carbon inlay available as options. The shift paddles on the steering wheel sport an aluminum-look finish; there are stainless steel applications on the pedals and footrest.
      The optional rear seat bench plus in the new Audi SQ5 TDI is split into three segments. Longitudinal and seat back angle adjustment are optional. The luggage compartment has a basic capacity of 550 liters (19.4 cu ft), which can be increased to 1,55sss0 liters (54.7 cu ft) by folding down the rear seat backrests.
      Equipment
      Standard equipment in Germany includes 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in a 5-twin-spoke star design, LED headlights and suspension with S-specific damper control. The eight-speed tiptronic transmission, quattro permanent all-wheel drive, sport seats in leather/Alcantara and a three-spoke, leather-covered multifunction steering wheel are also standard equipment. The new Audi SQ5 3.0 TDI will begin arriving at German dealerships in Summer 2019 and have a base price of 67,750  euros. 
       
      Fuel consumption of the models named above
      (Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures given in ranges depend on the chosen equipment level)
      Audi SQ5 TDI
      Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.8 – 6.6;
      Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 177 – 172
      Audi SQ7 TDI
      Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.6. – 7.2;
      Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 199 – 189

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...