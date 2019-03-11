Audi TT On The Chopping Block

Another car is potentially on the chopping block as consumers continue their push into SUVs and Crossovers. Bram Schot, CEO of Audi, was asked by Autocar about the future of Audi TT. His words were grim for the lovers of 2-seater sports cars.
Quote
“That’s a very good question. I think there’s a future for an [Audi] icon but I don’t know if it’s a TT. My heart bleeds when you ask that question!"
He added: “I’ve got some things cooking which could replace TT, though not necessarily directly.”
Rumor has it that a possible replacement could be a 4-door liftback car, but that it would not be called TT. As recently as November, Audi was denying the 4-door TT variant, but if it takes a new name, that may leave the company enough wiggle room.
Audi has been reducing complexity in their lineup by reducing the number of variants and engine options. Schot blames part of the reasoning on having to finance electrification saying that Audi cannot afford to electrify and also be in every single segment.
The potential demise of the TT follows the recent announcement that the Mercedes-Benz SLC will be entering retirement after the next model year.
The Audi TT just received a facelift and will likely be on sale till at least 2022.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.