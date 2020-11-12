BMW iX - New Era, New EV Flagship

BMW announced today their new flagship electrical SUV, the BMW iX. This SUV will launch late in 2021 as a 2022 model. The style will likely be controversial as it retains the concepts overly large kidney grill front end but maintains a sleek drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd which is equal to the Tesla X.

This AWD SUV has one motor per axles giving a combined 370 kW or 500 horsepower with a 0 to 62 mph of under 5 seconds. A 100 kW battery pack that will give 600 kilometers on the WLTP cycle or 300 plus miles on the EPA cycle FTP-75. These figures are subject to change once official testing is done.

The BMW iX has a 200 kW charging controller for DC fast charging that will allow up to 80% charged battery in 40 minutes equaling about 75 miles of range every 10 min. For level 2 home charging, it will take less than 11hrs for a full battery recharge from zero.

The interior is a appears to be a two tone renewable material based on past comments from BMW. They have gone with a minimalist interior, but using what appears to be jewel like controls for the doors and center console. One observation is the metal rings in the top section of the seats just below the headrest.

One does have to wonder if shorter drivers and front passengers might not hit their head on this. An interesting trend as we have seen Cadillac do this with the speakers built into the sides of the Head rest area on the seats.

BMW announced in 2019 that they would have a dozen EVs by 2025 which was later revised to be 25 new electrified models on sale by 2023, majority will be pure ev.