    BMW iX - New Era, New EV Flagship

      BMW and Electric Cars, Take iX!

    BMW announced today their new flagship electrical SUV, the BMW iX. This SUV will launch late in 2021 as a 2022 model. The style will likely be controversial as it retains the concepts overly large kidney grill front end but maintains a sleek drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd which is equal to the Tesla X.

    This AWD SUV has one motor per axles giving a combined 370 kW or 500 horsepower with a 0 to 62 mph of under 5 seconds. A 100 kW battery pack that will give 600 kilometers on the WLTP cycle or 300 plus miles on the EPA cycle FTP-75. These figures are subject to change once official testing is done.

    The BMW iX has a 200 kW charging controller for DC fast charging that will allow up to 80% charged battery in 40 minutes equaling about 75 miles of range every 10 min. For level 2 home charging, it will take less than 11hrs for a full battery recharge from zero.

    The interior is a appears to be a two tone renewable material based on past comments from BMW. They have gone with a minimalist interior, but using what appears to be jewel like controls for the doors and center console. One observation is the metal rings in the top section of the seats just below the headrest.

    One does have to wonder if shorter drivers and front passengers might not hit their head on this. An interesting trend as we have seen Cadillac do this with the speakers built into the sides of the Head rest area on the seats.

    BMW announced in 2019 that they would have a dozen EVs by 2025 which was later revised to be 25 new electrified models on sale by 2023, majority will be pure ev.

     

    Over all, I love the EV powertrain, interior is not bad, but I do have some concerns about the metal piece in the center of the head rest. Exterior is not bad over all except for the MASSIVE SPINKTER on the front of the auto. WTF BMW! 🙄

    'iX' ... does that mean '9'? How are BMW folk going to know where this slots without a kindergarten numbering scheme?

    0-60 is slow for a flagship EV; X6 does it in 4.6 already. Isn't this supposed to be noticeably quicker as an electric?

    The interior bits are T-A-C-K-Y!
    That one panel with the white lettering on what 100% looks like plastic wood is garbage. Here; '82 Merc :

    The denim upholstery (with the schizo stitching) ... haven't seen that since the '70s Gremlins. The 'crystal' buttons I haven't seen since the '81-83 Imperial hood ornament.

    it LOOKS like it should slot in around the X3 level, but because BMW is going to have to charge $75 grand for it, the loyalist (again; lacking a number) are going to be bewildered into paralysis.

    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    'iX' ... does that mean '9'? How are BMW folk going to know where this slots without a kindergarten numbering scheme?

    Yeah...that is kinda stupid. But we knew that from awhile ago.

    #3 for sedans.  #4 for coupes.  Then they got the 4 door coupe thing plus they have the lifted hatch GT/CUV/station wagon thing...    Not to mention the nonsensical  engine displacement number system...    

    Oh...I forgot.  The M sport cars that just have M badging and nothing else then the got the M-light cars and then the fully on sport M cars...  

    The idiotic iX naming scheme has  nothing to do with the vehicle itself. 

    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    0-60 is slow for a flagship EV; X6 does it in 4.6 already. Isn't this supposed to be noticeably quicker as an electric?

    Is this really a flagship tho?

    0-60 in less than whatever seconds is a non-issue.  Yes its BMW and it should  BE  a selling point, especially in comparison to a Tesla Model Y, but maybe we should get off of the speed performance numbers just a tad.  

    Not defending BMW here, because I do acknowledge this particular Bimmer gets its lunch eaten with even ICE cars in this 0-60 performance criteria, but in reality, 0-60 in under 5 seconds in the real world is pretty darn good regardless.

    The EV stuff, if Bimmer's marketing numbers are gonna do exactly as they say it will do, while not Tesla beating numbers, they arent that shabby.   I dont care enough for it to see how much this will sell for, but if it undercuts the Tesla Model Y by a good margin, well, it be a good start to actually sell some copies to the EV people. If this thing costs as much or more, its DOA.  

    I aint gonna comment on the looks of it because, well...  There is nothing I will say that correctly describes how it looks.  (its horrid, but so are the other Bimmers that have gone in production since the last decade or so.

    Its horrid?

    Lets be honest.   It aint that bad...

    Its on par with every other ICE or EV Bimmer to come out since a decade now. 

    If we are honest with ourselves (right Blu?)  its just as much of a joke as an ICE X3 or X1.

    If we wont bitch about those, then the iX is on par with what Bimmer has been doing all along since the turn of this century.  

    (hence the downvote Blu...because I havent read anything negative about the X1 or X3 from your way...) 

     (talking to Balthy while indirectly directing this to another poster...)

    13 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    I knew it.  The downvote wasn't thought out properly, just like other, uh... recent downvotes on a somewhat larger scale...

    About the BMW, that exterior is absolutely hideous nonsense. Design wise, they jumped the shark years ago though.

    12 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Yeah...that is kinda stupid. But we knew that from awhile ago.

    #3 for sedans.  #4 for coupes.  Then they got the 4 door coupe thing plus they have the lifted hatch GT/CUV/station wagon thing...    Not to mention the nonsensical  engine displacement number system...    

    Oh...I forgot.  The M sport cars that just have M badging and nothing else then the got the M-light cars and then the fully on sport M cars...  

    The idiotic iX naming scheme has  nothing to do with the vehicle itself. 

    Is this really a flagship tho?

    0-60 in less than whatever seconds is a non-issue.  Yes its BMW and it should  BE  a selling point, especially in comparison to a Tesla Model Y, but maybe we should get off of the speed performance numbers just a tad.  

    Not defending BMW here, because I do acknowledge this particular Bimmer gets its lunch eaten with even ICE cars in this 0-60 performance criteria, but in reality, 0-60 in under 5 seconds in the real world is pretty darn good regardless.

    The EV stuff, if Bimmer's marketing numbers are gonna do exactly as they say it will do, while not Tesla beating numbers, they arent that shabby.   I dont care enough for it to see how much this will sell for, but if it undercuts the Tesla Model Y by a good margin, well, it be a good start to actually sell some copies to the EV people. If this thing costs as much or more, its DOA.  

    I aint gonna comment on the looks of it because, well...  There is nothing I will say that correctly describes how it looks.  (its horrid, but so are the other Bimmers that have gone in production since the last decade or so.

    Its horrid?

    Lets be honest.   It aint that bad...

    Its on par with every other ICE or EV Bimmer to come out since a decade now. 

    If we are honest with ourselves (right Blu?)  its just as much of a joke as an ICE X3 or X1.

    If we wont bitch about those, then the iX is on par with what Bimmer has been doing all along since the turn of this century.  

    (hence the downvote Blu...because I havent read anything negative about the X1 or X3 from your way...) 

     (talking to Balthy while indirectly directing this to another poster...)

    Flagship is what BMW has in their press release. 

    I suspect the 0 to 62 mph under 5 seconds is so they can continue to tweak the controllers and I would expect a final figure to be around 4 seconds with the M edition being under 3 seconds.

    I know BMW has always had their EV family on the i moniker but to me they could and should have just put it into the existing family as a X5e SUV which would have made more sense to me.

    Will be interesting to see final numbers once they release for actual sale.

    5 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Question is; is this a flagship of BEV SUVS (of which there are none at BMW), or the flagship for ALL BMW SUVs, in which case where does that leave the X7??

    Flagship of the BEV SUVs is how I took it.  The X7 is still the Big Dog flagship SUV, until the X8 (coupe SUV) arrives for 2022. 

    14 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Question is; is this a flagship of BEV SUVS (of which there are none at BMW), or the flagship for ALL BMW SUVs, in which case where does that leave the X7??

    I take it as the Flagship of their BEV Product line till a newer one comes along to replace it and it then becomes the old Hen in the portfolio of BEV. :) 

    19 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    ...until the X8 (coupe SUV) arrives

    LOL - what a waste of time & money!!

    9 minutes ago, David said:

    I take it as the Flagship of their BEV Product line till a newer one comes along to replace it and it then becomes the old Hen in the portfolio of BEV. :) 

    Bizarre. 'cause it absolutely looks like an entry-level offering.

    10 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    without explanation

    None needed.  None owed.

    The secret of appealing to everyone is to let the READER decide how to interpret what they've just read.  Sorry if I'm being too cerebral for you.

    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Bizarre. 'cause it absolutely looks like an entry-level offering

    Exactly.  Folded cardboard.  COMPLETELY amateur greenhouse, like a 3rd grade sketch.  Just... alien and offputting to the max.  And don't get me started on the EV aspect.  BMW used to be about visceral driving excitement.  These days there is only a vestige of that past, manifested in just a paltry few configurations.  EV is absotively, posolutely the direct opposite of what BMW was.  A whirring, completely unengaging, boring as hell way to get around.  The child that got strained through the sheets.

    15 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    None needed.  None owed.

    The secret of appealing to everyone is to let the READER decide how to interpret what they've just read.  Sorry if I'm being too cerebral for you.

    Then no one owes you squat, hence the hypocrisy of you having a tantrum over the downvotes you’ve received. 
     

    And please don’t flatter yourself. You are a lot of things but cerebral is not one of them. 
     

    Oh and next time, be a man and quote the entire statement and not just select words to conflate whatever “cerebral” argument you are trying to make. It’s as boring as the BMW. 

    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    (*memo to self:  don't rely on other ppl's sarcasm sensors.  More often than not, they are non-existent.)

    From the Random Thoughts Thread

    19 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    None needed.  None owed.

    The secret of appealing to everyone is to let the READER decide how to interpret what they've just read.  Sorry if I'm being too cerebral for you.

     

    If you find this post too long to read, there is a shorter answer. Just go straight to the pic below.

    Im sure he caught the sarcasm. He was just being nice to me and playing nice for the sake of this community.

    Hostility is not a nice thing.    But...you do have issues you need to work on.   You dont seem to be a very tolerant or open minded guy.  Very narrow and close minded.   Or maybe you play a buffoon on the internets. 

    Its cool.  You are who you are.   In real life or your internet persona.   

    I used to like you in these forums.  Until I realized you are a very negative person in here full of bizarre and quite hypocritical behavior.   When you are having fun in here, you are quite amusing to me and Im assuming everyone else.  But most of the time, when an opinion differs from yours, you are quite the troll.  You dont allow for discourse and all you do is just bully yourself through....while also playing the victim.  Quite bizarre for a 50 year old man.    Like I said, you are who you are.     

    And yes I take your post as an insult.   You constantly make things personal.   YOU...do that.  But hypocritically bitch that everyone else does... 

     

     

    short answer:

     

     

    I appreciate the short answer.  I am glad you finally get it:  an internet forum is no place for novels.  They cause drowsiness.

    17 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    quote the entire statement

    No one wants to read ppl's comments again and again, why quote the whole thing... it just pollutes the forums.

    37 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    None needed.  None owed.

    The secret of appealing to everyone is to let the READER decide how to interpret what they've just read.  Sorry if I'm being too cerebral for you.

     

    6 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    I appreciate the short answer.  I am glad you finally get it:  an internet forum is no place for novels.  They cause drowsiness.

     

    Like I said...

    You are a hypocrite. A troll.   

    You bully people.

     

    3 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Just talk about the ugly BMW please.

    And now you are playing the victim card.  Just like how I called it earlier.

    You start shyte, then whine.   

     

    Why dont YOU change your phoquing ways and we could talk about the phoquing Bimmer?   

    Not whining.  Wishing to return to topic.  Comply dammit.

    The car is weird.  The aesthetic is not SERIOUS, like most BMWs, it is trying to be WHIMSICAL, and FAILING MISERABLY.

    We had an i3 in our shop recently... a shopping cart rolled into the liftgate... and being GLASS, it SHATTERED into a MILLION PIECES, allowing the TAILLIGHTS to DANGLE FROM THEIR WIRES (being loosely attached behind the tempered glass surface of the gate).

    The floor on the car is so high relative to the rocker panels, it is claustrophobic.  Calling the BMW dealer for parts, it became clear they were glad to witness its extinction.  Counting on one hand the number of ppl who even knew it existed in the first place.

    I would take this ugly BMW over the monstrous waste of design time Chevrolet calls their full size pickup trucks. That WHIMSICAL and FAILING MISERABLY! The HD series is even worse than this BMW. 

    You know why you earned a downvote on the last one?

    Ill do what I used to do and break it down sentence by sentence.   That will do two things.

    a) Either you will have a decent back and forth discourse with me and we WILL come to a conclusion with BOTH of us meeting in the middle or...

    b) YOU will just laugh it off or troll me and tell ME I dont know how it is...and PHOQUE YOU one MORE time if you choose option b again! 

    21 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    The car is weird.  The aesthetic is not SERIOUS, like most BMWs, it is trying to be WHIMSICAL, and FAILING MISERABLY.

    Yes.  That is true.  But....you whining about the iX has NOTHING to do with how the iX is as an EV.  THAT has been BMW's problem since the 2000s.  We ALL know that.  YOU presented your ORIGINAL argument differently... 

    I told YOU  this exact same thing when I responded to your ORIGINAL post...

    24 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    We had an i3 in our shop recently... a shopping cart rolled into the liftgate... and being GLASS, it SHATTERED into a MILLION PIECES, allowing the TAILLIGHTS to DANGLE FROM THEIR WIRES (being loosely attached behind the tempered glass surface of the gate).

    THIS is YOUR downvote part...

    ALL cars are engineered in a way that WILL break in the most stupidest of ways. Ford, GM, FCA/STELLANTIS, Honda, Toyota, VW, Hyundai, BMW, Mercedes...you name it. 

    ALL manufactures WILL engineer  some sort of illogical thing or install an item in a most bizarre way.  All have done it in the past and all will CONTINUE to do so.   Part of the fabric of the business.  

    You take THAT aspect and you want to spin a hatred for it to prove some sort thing.

    Ford engineered a fuel line that might rupture and spill unto the 1.6 ecoboost engine and cause a fire.  Literally millions of Fusions and Escapes were recalled. Some burned to the ground.

    GM went cheap on a starter cylinder. When overloaded key chains took a toll on older, WEAR AND TEARED Cobalts, the ignition switch would turn to the off position.

    Those are some of the most severe examples. 

    The lesser examples are of what you just described.

    I got one on my 1999 Olds Alero.  Two actually.

    The latch of the glove compartment was not a secure latch and if in a collision, the glove compartment door might drop down and if the collision was strong enough, the passenger would possibly get  punctured by the door if the passenger went forward enough.  Actually, I think my wife's Fusion had the same recall...

    On my Alero, the window sill tray inside the door was plastic. Plastic. Heavy 2 door window.  Yeah...it broke and my window stayed down. In the winter...  Montreal winter in January. Car was bought new in May of 1999. This problem arose in January 2000.  

    43 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    The floor on the car is so high relative to the rocker panels, it is claustrophobic. 

    Another downvote reason.

    The last two generations of Camaro are deemed to be...claustrophobic.  This is not SOLEY a BMW problem. 

    MORE IMPORTANTLY.  WE DONT KNOW IF IT INCLUDES THE iX...

    46 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Calling the BMW dealer for parts, it became clear they were glad to witness its extinction.  Counting on one hand the number of ppl who even knew it existed in the first place.

     

    What does THAT have to do with the iX?

    Another reason why a downvote...

    Care to rebuttal or are you gonna give me a laughy emoji and just COMPLETELY ignore me?

     

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Well, the downvotes don't deter me, they only reinforce the idea that I'm on the right track.  So the notion that they are somehow an effective "punishment" is mistaken.

    The i3 tangent was meant to convey my impressions of a vehicle recently in our shop for repairs.  None of us have seen the iX in person to gain a 100% perspective on it.  What I've seen so far turns me off.  Flat out.  It does NOTHING to change my mind about the current state of BMW as a company, or EV.  In fact, it only reinforces my beliefs (notice I said MY beliefs, you might not have the same  perspective, as you come from a different place.)

    The 2-Series coupe is the only BMW that survives unaltered, imho.  It's the only one left with a pure soul.  It is certainly the only one worthy of admiration, if one is to value history of the marque.  The X7 is as much of a tarnish on the brand's image as the iX is.

    "Government" as a "guide" is the downfall of free thinking.  These are being built to please governments bent on oppressing the people.  Plus they're not even cool.  Nope.

    • Downvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    19 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    The 2-Series coupe is the only BMW that survives unaltered, imho.  It's the only one left with a pure soul.  It is certainly the only one worthy of admiration, if one is to value history of the marque.  The X7 is as much of a tarnish on the brand's image as the iX is.

    "Government" as a "guide" is the downfall of free thinking.  These are being built to please governments bent on oppressing the people.  Plus they're not even cool.  Nope.

    I disagree with you as the 2-series has NO SOUL, They lost the soul of a driving machine decades ago.

    X7 is a decent butt Ugly SUV, not a tarnish, just a sad excuse for external styling.

    Keep the Gov Talk about of the channel please. Lets not end up having it locked as last time.

    @oldshurst442 Focus on the Auto only and do not give any place for others to run into politics. EV haters will have their day and go the way of past extinct animals.

    4 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    The idea that downvotes will somehow "harness" me into sharing your opinions is laughable.

    1. Isnt this a car forum?

    2. You want to "harness" everyone else....BULLY everybody else unto YOUR shytty opinion. 

    You are a joke.

    You are an asshole.

     

     

    I just bothered to watch the BMW commercial vid in the opening post.

    Wow.

    That's easily the worst ad for an automotive product I've ever seen.
    Run a string of biting, negative commentary from (assumedly) real people, meanwhile attempting to dispell that criticism with smug, knowing smiles from paid actors. GREAT JOB, Bimmer!

    10 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     You constantly make things personal.   YOU...do that.  But hypocritically bitch that everyone else does... 

    It seems you are the one that usually makes things personal if someone disagrees with your opinion.   Going right away to name calling like an angry 12 year old (seems to me I told you that already once or twice ...). 

    @ocnblu has his strong opinion about EVs in general and this particular BMW.  No reason to make it personal if he disagrees with you.

    I do agree that BMW is not anymore "The Ultimate Driving machine", and hasn't been that in a long while.  Now they are becoming the ultra techno company that makes ugly electronic high end appliances.

    People can get overly emotional and personal in conversation about consumer products.  

    I really haven't liked BMW since the early 00s.   The era of the E36, E38, E39, E46 was a high point for the company as far as the 'Ultimate Driving Machine' ethos, IMO.   BMW's product has become more powerful, faster, heavier, far more complex, far less reliable, and less serious as far as driver involvement since then..

    If this iX has 500HP and the EV power Train is to be used across the family of products, I do wonder how much more they can get from it. It also makes me wonder how long, not IF but when someone will crack the access code and be able to flash less powerful Controllers to allow more power in lower end versions.

    Interesting times for EV power Trains is coming.

    On 11/12/2020 at 11:05 AM, ccap41 said:

    This just doesn't look very appealing. 

    That's the most civil and under rated response I've seen on C and G in 16 years here. You are quite polite, sir. 

    5 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    To all participating parties solely complaining about each other:  Quit being so petty.

    Ms. Lauper gets it right. 

    7 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    People can get overly emotional and personal in conversation about consumer products.  

    I really haven't liked BMW since the early 00s.   The era of the E36, E38, E39, E46 was a high point for the company as far as the 'Ultimate Driving Machine' ethos, IMO.   BMW's product has become more powerful, faster, heavier, far more complex, far less reliable, and less serious as far as driver involvement since then..

    This is exactly correct. 

    15 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I just bothered to watch the BMW commercial vid in the opening post.

    Wow.

    That's easily the worst ad for an automotive product I've ever seen.
    Run a string of biting, negative commentary from (assumedly) real people, meanwhile attempting to dispell that criticism with smug, knowing smiles from paid actors. GREAT JOB, Bimmer!

    As always, the voice of reason and reality. Have a great weekend, Mark. 

    On 11/11/2020 at 7:53 PM, ocnblu said:

    This has to be a joke.  PUTRID!

    Coming to a country club near you soon. 

    4 hours ago, David said:

    If this iX has 500HP and the EV power Train is to be used across the family of products, I do wonder how much more they can get from it. It also makes me wonder how long, not IF but when someone will crack the access code and be able to flash less powerful Controllers to allow more power in lower end versions.

    Interesting times for EV power Trains is coming.

    Give it ten or fifteen years, it will be another world. 

    21 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Exactly.  Folded cardboard.  COMPLETELY amateur greenhouse, like a 3rd grade sketch.  Just... alien and offputting to the max.  And don't get me started on the EV aspect.  BMW used to be about visceral driving excitement.  These days there is only a vestige of that past, manifested in just a paltry few configurations.  EV is absotively, posolutely the direct opposite of what BMW was.  A whirring, completely unengaging, boring as hell way to get around.  The child that got strained through the sheets.

    For someone who has not driven or experienced the excitement of what electric power train brings to driving, you are sure cocky of them being failures.

    What are you so scared of about EV's? 

    Your so sure they are uninviting to the driving dynamic that you hate it even before you have driven it.

    Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration.

    ^ Is that from GoT?

    - - - - -
    People should speak for themselves, not project their beliefs / narrative on others.

    The concept that a person is "afraid" of a given Thing simply because their preference is elsewhere is wildly erroneous, and it's projection.

    I'm not afraid of  Volvos because I prefer Pontiacs & Buicks, I just have no use or appreciation for volvos.

    I may have stated this once before. I don't know anyone personally with a Tesla (or any other EV). I would happily drive one given the opportunity. I'll try (almost) anything once.
    • Last time I was at one occasional customer's house, I saw he had a Tesla charger installed on his garage wall, but the car wasn't there that day.
    • The next-door neighbor to my parent's has a white Model 3; their charger is on the outside side wall of their garage (?), but I've never spoken with them. My father says the owner likes it tho.
    That's it.
    I do a lot of work in Princeton NJ, a high income area (2018 median income: $138K). None of those customers of mine has an EV tho.

    On 11/13/2020 at 8:22 PM, balthazar said:

    I may have stated this once before. I don't know anyone personally with a Tesla (or any other EV). I would happily drive one given the opportunity. I'll try (almost) anything once.
    • Last time I was at one occasional customer's house, I saw he had a Tesla charger installed on his garage wall, but the car wasn't there that day.
    • The next-door neighbor to my parent's has a white Model 3; their charger is on the outside side wall of their garage (?), but I've never spoken with them. My father says the owner likes it tho.
    That's it.
    I do a lot of work in Princeton NJ, a high income area (2018 median income: $138K). None of those customers of mine has an EV tho.

    Interesting.  I wonder what would convince them to buy or lease one.

