    By William Maley

    BMW X2 Gains M Performance Variant

      Packs BMW's Most Powerful Four-Cylinder

    For those who thought the BMW X2 was lacking in power will be happy to hear about the 2019 X2 M35i.

    The X2 M35i is a M Performance model (not a full-blown M model), and sits alongside the M235i. Unlike the coupe, the X2 M35i skips the turbo inline-six. What you'll find instead is a hotted-up version of the 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder with 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque - making this the most powerful four-cylinder that BMW has ever built. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. 0-60 mph is said to take about 4.9 seconds.

    Other mechanical changes to the X2 M35i include a limited-slip differential on the front-axle, sport-tuned suspension, large brakes, and a quicker ratio for the power steering. Optional is an adaptive suspension with two manually adjustable modes.

    To have the M35i standout from other X2 models, BMW designers added a a subtle aero kit, dark grey accents, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch alloys are available), and quad-exhaust tips.

    No word on pricing, but BMW says production of the X2 M35i will begin November.

    Source: BMW

    The all-new 2019 BMW X2 M35i: M DNA for the most powerful compact Sports Activity Coupe

    • 302 hp and 332 lb-ft. BMW’s most powerful 2.0L TwinPower Turbo Engine.
    • xDrive with BMW’s first front axle M Sport limited slip differential and launch control.
    • 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds.
    • Start of production: November 2018 for U.S. Market.

    Woodcliff Lake...Today, BMW announced the newest member of the X2 Sports Activity Coupe family, the 2019 X2 M35i. The new BMW X2 has inspired a modern and young-at-heart target group following its premiere in March 2018. With its extroverted design, the BMW X2 interprets the character of a premium SAC (Sports Activity Coupes) in an entirely new way.

    BMW’s most powerful 2-liter TwinPower Turbo engine.

    The new 2019 BMW X2 M35i featuring a 302 hp 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged engine sets a new benchmark in 4-cylinder power and torque delivery for the BMW Brand. Behind this is BMW M GmbH, whose racing know-how flows into the development of many components in the X2 M35i model. The 2.0 liter TwinPower Turbo engine concealed under the M Performance engine cover is the very first M Performance 4-cylinder engine and at the same time BMW’s most powerful production 4-cylinder version yet. It delivers a maximum power output of 302 hp @ 5,000 – 6,250 rpm. Maximum torque is an extremely strong 332 lb-ft. @ 1,750 – 4,500 rpm.

    To achieve such high performance results, BMW M left almost no major engine component group untouched. The crankshaft has been reinforced and features larger main bearings. New pistons with slightly reduced compression ratio (9.5:1 vs 10.2:1) allow for a larger turbocharger and increased boost. The intake airflow tract has been improved for higher flow. The cooling system has been upgraded to complement the increased vehicle capabilities.

    To ensure that this power is securely transferred to the tarmac, the 2019 BMW X2 M35i comes standard with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive technology in conjunction with the 8-speed sport automatic transmission including Launch Control. For the first time ever, a front axle BMW M Sport Differential makes its appearance and features Torsen-based limited slip capabilities with up to a 39% lock-up. The new M Sport differential is integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission which itself features steering wheel shift paddles, M Performance specific tuning, additional transmission cooling and updated gear ratios. The BMW X2 M35i is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

    Outstanding driving dynamics thanks to M-specific tuning.

    Being an M Performance automobile, the BMW X2 M35i features, in addition to a powerful engine, also an M Sport suspension system that has been specifically tuned and adapted to match the car’s more sporting character. A special technical highlight – and also a premiere for an M Performance automobile – is the M Sport Differential installed in the front axle. During highly dynamic driving maneuvers, this locking differential effectively reduces possible traction losses on the front wheels. In addition, the braking system has been upgraded for use on the X2 M35i. The M Sport braking system with fixed front axle and floating rear axle calipers in Dark Blue M metallic guarantees consistently short braking distances even under the highest loads.

    Steering and suspension have also both been adapted to match the performance of the drive system. Thanks to a special tuning, the M sports steering features a quicker ratio and conveys to the driver an impressively direct and precise steering feel. The X2 M35i comes standard with the M Sport suspension with stiffer spring and damper rates as well as a 10 mm lower ride height. The rear axle carrier and lateral control arms have been redesigned to improve driving dynamics. An adaptive damper suspension offering two different manually selectable modes is available as an option.

    Upgraded M Performance exterior design elements in Cerium Grey.

    The more sporting focus of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i is reflected in exterior design M Performance elements finished in Cerium Grey and an aero kit based on the X2 M Sport Package. This begins at the front with full LED technology for the headlights and fog lights and continues with the double kidney grill in Cerium Grey and the newly designed side air intakes in the front fascia of the same color for best possible cooling of both the brakes and engine. The exterior mirrors receive caps in Cerium Grey. At the rear, the X2 M35i boasts a distinctive M rear spoiler and with an M Sport exhaust system with two tailpipes (each 100 mm in diameter) for both more aggressive sound and appearance. 19-inch Orbit Grey bicolor M Sport light alloy wheels in 715M styling are standard, (optional: 20-inch M Sport light alloy wheels in 721M styling and in Cerium Grey bicolor) and round off the exterior design features.

    For the first time Exclusive M sports seats ensure perfect seating comfort and lateral support.

    As with the exterior design highlights, the basis for the interior is the M Sport Package. The X2 M35i features a standard M Sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles and standard sport seats. The optional front M sports seats with integrated headrests not only look sporty and aggressive but offer improved lateral support for both driver and front passenger under increased cornering loads. The M sport seats are available upholstered in Magma Red Dakota Leather with perforations and black accents, or Black Dakota Leather with perforations. The standard sport seats are available in Black or Oyster SensaTec.

    Trend-setting digital competence for state-of-the-art technologies.

    In addition to the updates of both drive system and design, the 2019 BMW X2 M35i offers BMW’s trend-setting digital competence in the areas of operation and networking. The optional full-color BMW Head-Up Display offers a display range that is unprecedented in this vehicle segment. The latest generation of BMW ConnectedDrive and the new BMW Connected App are fitted. The wireless use of Apple CarPlay set further highlights. Driver assistant systems include, camera-based technologies such as Forward Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation and Lane Departure Warning.

    2019 BMW X2 M35i
      

        BMW X2 M35i
     Seats -- 5
     Number of Doors -- 5
     Drive type -- AWD
     Length inches 172.2
     Width inches 71.8
     Width including mirrors inches 82.6
     Height inches 60.1
     Wheelbase inches 105.1
     Ground clearance inches 7.2
     Turning radius feet 18.6
     Shoulder width front inches 55.6
     Shoulder room rear inches 53.9
     Legroom front inches 40.3
     Legroom rear inches 36.7
     Headroom front inches 39.8
     Headroom rear inches 37.1
     Trunk volume (SAE) ft³ 21.6 – 50.1
     Fuel Tank capacity gallons 16.1
     Curb weight lbs. 3713
     Gross vehicle weight lbs. 4818
     Payload lbs. 898
         
     Engine type -- B48
     Cylinders -- 4
     Valves per cylinder -- 4
     Stroke mm 94.6
     Bore mm 82.2
     Displacement cm³ 1998
     Compression rate :1 9.5
     Engine power hp 302
     at rpm 1/min 5,000 – 6,250 
     Engine torque ft. lbs. 332
     at rpm 1/min 1,750 – 4,500
     Fuel type -- Gasoline
     Recommended Fuel -- Premium
     Engine oil capacity quarts 5.25
     Output per liter hp/liter 112.6
     Transmission -- Aisin 8G45
     Transmission type -- Automatic
     Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.519
     2nd -- 3.184
     3rd -- 2.05
     4th -- 1.492
     5th -- 1.235

    dfelt

    Nice Power and yet with that said, this looks like every other subcompact CUV on the market with a BMW Grill. The interior distracts you with the bright red interior but is a 1990's dated mess.

    I honestly do not see anything special that would make me want to buy this with an overpriced price-point.

    Meh 😕

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I like the interior...looks like a BMW interior.  But isn't this on a platform shared w/ Mini (Countryman?).   It's FWD/AWD/transverse engine IIRC...

    Suaviloquent

    Cadillac can’t build a better interior though, this is unchanged from the 90s, but the ATS might as well be from the stone age.

    and since the style for BMW is basically unchanging you can’t say the excuse that Cadillac inteior is old so that’s why it gets thrown a bone.

    even the XT4...weird mess maybe the interior is good materials wise but nothing home run with horrible colour schemes.

    balthazar

    Cadillac can’t build a better interior though, this is unchanged from the 90s, but the ATS might as well be from the stone age.


    Are you actually looking at pics of the X2M interior?  It's entire audio/HVA/C piano black section is a twisted, melting, off-centered trapezoid, and the center console isn't even integrated with the dash. The pieces look like leftovers from a dozen different interiors, somehow made to fit with each other. It's NOT attractive or modern.

