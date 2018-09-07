BMW X2 Gains M Performance Variant

Other mechanical changes to the X2 M35i include a limited-slip differential on the front-axle, sport-tuned suspension, large brakes, and a quicker ratio for the power steering. Optional is an adaptive suspension with two manually adjustable modes.

The X2 M35i is a M Performance model (not a full-blown M model), and sits alongside the M235i. Unlike the coupe, the X2 M35i skips the turbo inline-six. What you'll find instead is a hotted-up version of the 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder with 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque - making this the most powerful four-cylinder that BMW has ever built. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. 0-60 mph is said to take about 4.9 seconds.

For those who thought the BMW X2 was lacking in power will be happy to hear about the 2019 X2 M35i.

The all-new 2019 BMW X2 M35i: M DNA for the most powerful compact Sports Activity Coupe

302 hp and 332 lb-ft. BMW’s most powerful 2.0L TwinPower Turbo Engine.

xDrive with BMW’s first front axle M Sport limited slip differential and launch control.

0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Start of production: November 2018 for U.S. Market.

Woodcliff Lake...Today, BMW announced the newest member of the X2 Sports Activity Coupe family, the 2019 X2 M35i. The new BMW X2 has inspired a modern and young-at-heart target group following its premiere in March 2018. With its extroverted design, the BMW X2 interprets the character of a premium SAC (Sports Activity Coupes) in an entirely new way.

BMW’s most powerful 2-liter TwinPower Turbo engine.

The new 2019 BMW X2 M35i featuring a 302 hp 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged engine sets a new benchmark in 4-cylinder power and torque delivery for the BMW Brand. Behind this is BMW M GmbH, whose racing know-how flows into the development of many components in the X2 M35i model. The 2.0 liter TwinPower Turbo engine concealed under the M Performance engine cover is the very first M Performance 4-cylinder engine and at the same time BMW’s most powerful production 4-cylinder version yet. It delivers a maximum power output of 302 hp @ 5,000 – 6,250 rpm. Maximum torque is an extremely strong 332 lb-ft. @ 1,750 – 4,500 rpm.

To achieve such high performance results, BMW M left almost no major engine component group untouched. The crankshaft has been reinforced and features larger main bearings. New pistons with slightly reduced compression ratio (9.5:1 vs 10.2:1) allow for a larger turbocharger and increased boost. The intake airflow tract has been improved for higher flow. The cooling system has been upgraded to complement the increased vehicle capabilities.

To ensure that this power is securely transferred to the tarmac, the 2019 BMW X2 M35i comes standard with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive technology in conjunction with the 8-speed sport automatic transmission including Launch Control. For the first time ever, a front axle BMW M Sport Differential makes its appearance and features Torsen-based limited slip capabilities with up to a 39% lock-up. The new M Sport differential is integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission which itself features steering wheel shift paddles, M Performance specific tuning, additional transmission cooling and updated gear ratios. The BMW X2 M35i is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

Outstanding driving dynamics thanks to M-specific tuning.

Being an M Performance automobile, the BMW X2 M35i features, in addition to a powerful engine, also an M Sport suspension system that has been specifically tuned and adapted to match the car’s more sporting character. A special technical highlight – and also a premiere for an M Performance automobile – is the M Sport Differential installed in the front axle. During highly dynamic driving maneuvers, this locking differential effectively reduces possible traction losses on the front wheels. In addition, the braking system has been upgraded for use on the X2 M35i. The M Sport braking system with fixed front axle and floating rear axle calipers in Dark Blue M metallic guarantees consistently short braking distances even under the highest loads.

Steering and suspension have also both been adapted to match the performance of the drive system. Thanks to a special tuning, the M sports steering features a quicker ratio and conveys to the driver an impressively direct and precise steering feel. The X2 M35i comes standard with the M Sport suspension with stiffer spring and damper rates as well as a 10 mm lower ride height. The rear axle carrier and lateral control arms have been redesigned to improve driving dynamics. An adaptive damper suspension offering two different manually selectable modes is available as an option.

Upgraded M Performance exterior design elements in Cerium Grey.

The more sporting focus of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i is reflected in exterior design M Performance elements finished in Cerium Grey and an aero kit based on the X2 M Sport Package. This begins at the front with full LED technology for the headlights and fog lights and continues with the double kidney grill in Cerium Grey and the newly designed side air intakes in the front fascia of the same color for best possible cooling of both the brakes and engine. The exterior mirrors receive caps in Cerium Grey. At the rear, the X2 M35i boasts a distinctive M rear spoiler and with an M Sport exhaust system with two tailpipes (each 100 mm in diameter) for both more aggressive sound and appearance. 19-inch Orbit Grey bicolor M Sport light alloy wheels in 715M styling are standard, (optional: 20-inch M Sport light alloy wheels in 721M styling and in Cerium Grey bicolor) and round off the exterior design features.

For the first time Exclusive M sports seats ensure perfect seating comfort and lateral support.

As with the exterior design highlights, the basis for the interior is the M Sport Package. The X2 M35i features a standard M Sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles and standard sport seats. The optional front M sports seats with integrated headrests not only look sporty and aggressive but offer improved lateral support for both driver and front passenger under increased cornering loads. The M sport seats are available upholstered in Magma Red Dakota Leather with perforations and black accents, or Black Dakota Leather with perforations. The standard sport seats are available in Black or Oyster SensaTec.

Trend-setting digital competence for state-of-the-art technologies.

In addition to the updates of both drive system and design, the 2019 BMW X2 M35i offers BMW’s trend-setting digital competence in the areas of operation and networking. The optional full-color BMW Head-Up Display offers a display range that is unprecedented in this vehicle segment. The latest generation of BMW ConnectedDrive and the new BMW Connected App are fitted. The wireless use of Apple CarPlay set further highlights. Driver assistant systems include, camera-based technologies such as Forward Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation and Lane Departure Warning.

2019 BMW X2 M35i

