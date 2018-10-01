Leaked: 2019 BMW 3-Series

What you see before you is the next-generation BMW 3-Series, known as the G20 that will be debuting later this week at the Paris Motor Show. But renders from the configurator have leaked out and made their away on to various websites.

The overall dimensions and profile of the G20 3-Series are reminiscent of the F30 generation. Up front, the 3-Series makes a callback to the larger 5-Series with wider kidney grilles, sculpted hood, and narrower headlights. The M Sport and M340i get a more aggressive front bumper treatment with faux mesh inserts in front of the wheels. A noticeable depression is applied to the bottom part of the doors.

For the interior, BMW has gone for a modern and minimalistic look with sharp angles, large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and a small number of buttons. It appears all of the models in the photos have an automatic transmission, with some lacking a selector - though we believe that's more of error with the renderings.

We'll have more details on the mechanical and other bits when the 3-Series debuts later this week.

Source: Bimmerpost