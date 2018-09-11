No More Diesels For U.S. BMW Vehicles

BMW will become the next automaker to drop their diesel offerings in the U.S. Speaking to Green Car Reports, BMW spokesman Alexander Schmuck revealed diesels would be dropped for the 2019 model year for the automaker to focus on plug-in hybrids.

"We're putting all our eggs in the PHEV basket," said Schmuck.

BMW brought back diesel power in 2008 with the 335d and X5 3.0d that used a turbodiesel inline-six. This would be followed up by a turbodiesel four-cylinder for the 3-Series and X3, along with the inline-six for the 5-Series. But the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal in late 2015, along with stringent emissions testing and standards have caused sales of diesel vehicles to drop.

BMW's PHEV lineup is currently comprised of the 330e, 530e, 740e, and X5 xDrive40e. The automaker announced last week the 2021 X5 xDrive45e which boasts a range of 50 miles on electric power only.

Source: Green Car Reports