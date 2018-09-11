Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    No More Diesels For U.S. BMW Vehicles

      Beginning with the 2019 model year

    BMW will become the next automaker to drop their diesel offerings in the U.S. Speaking to Green Car Reports, BMW spokesman Alexander Schmuck revealed diesels would be dropped for the 2019 model year for the automaker to focus on plug-in hybrids.

    "We're putting all our eggs in the PHEV basket," said Schmuck.

    BMW brought back diesel power in 2008 with the 335d and X5 3.0d that used a turbodiesel inline-six. This would be followed up by a turbodiesel four-cylinder for the 3-Series and X3, along with the inline-six for the 5-Series. But the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal in late 2015, along with stringent emissions testing and standards have caused sales of diesel vehicles to drop.

    BMW's PHEV lineup is currently comprised of the 330e, 530e, 740e, and X5 xDrive40e. The automaker announced last week the 2021 X5 xDrive45e which boasts a range of 50 miles on electric power only.

    Source: Green Car Reports


    Go to articles BMW

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Totally makes sense as PHEV can give you all that Diesel does plus way cleaner and quieter than diesel.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    We have sales numbers on the PHEV BMWs (pathetic) - would be interesting to compare 2017 full-year diesel sales to current year PHEVs. I suspect a lot of diesel customers are NOT going to switch over, and it's going to be a significant net loss.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    BMW is not serving their customers properly.  Diesel is much more useful and worth the money v. the distinct disadvantages of a PHEV setup.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    BMW is not serving their customers properly.  Diesel is much more useful and worth the money v. the distinct disadvantages of a PHEV setup.

    But thanks to the VW and FCA diesel debacles, all European makes are switching to EVs instead.  Welcome to 2018 not 1998 or 1978.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    2018 BMW 330e thru August : 1,197 units sold. How many 328ds were sold in the same period?
    The brands can switch to E power, but they have to convince buyers to buy. My question is, is BMW thinking the diesel buyers will automatically move to an 'e' model?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    12 hours ago, balthazar said:

    2018 BMW 330e thru August : 1,197 units sold. How many 328ds were sold in the same period?
    The brands can switch to E power, but they have to convince buyers to buy. My question is, is BMW thinking the diesel buyers will automatically move to an 'e' model?

    My hunch is that it would be slightly less, but the only people who know that is BMW.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    BMW locator says within 100 mile radius of my location (out of 3598 vehicles), there are 58 electrics (i3) and 112 diesels. Of course, that doesn't say anything WRT actual sales- diesels may be 'piling up' on lots.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept