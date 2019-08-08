2020 Buick Encore GX Will Get Two Three-Cylinder Engine Offerings

When the Buick Encore GX debuted in late May 2019, it was originally reported that it would have a Turbo-4 cylinder with more power than the current Buick Encore. That turned out to be both true and false. The engine will be more powerful than the current Encore, however it will be in 3 cylinder form rather than 4-cylinder. GM Authority uncovered the fleet order guides yesterday and published the stats.
The Buick Encore GX will be offered with a 1.2 liter three-cylinder turbo that produces 137 horsepower at 5000 RPM and 166 lb-ft of torque at 2500 RPM. That is 1 less horsepower but 18 lb-ft more torque than the current base 1.4 liter turbo four. The 1.2-liter will only be available in front-wheel drive trims and paired only with a CVT.
The step up engine is a 1.3-liter three-cylinder turbo that produces 155 horsepower at 5600 RPM and 174 lb-ft of torque at 1500 rpm. That compares roughly the same to the offered but not often ordered 1.4-liter direct injected turbo offered in the Encore Sport Touring at 153 horsepower at 5600 rpm and 177 lb-ft at 2000 - 4000 rpm. This engine is offered with a CVT on front-wheel drive models and with a 9-speed automatic on all-wheel drive models.
The Encore GX is the slightly bigger brother to the Encore, offering five more cubic feet of cargo room. Built in China, the Encore GX will arrive in dealerships this fall.
