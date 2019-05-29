2020 Buick Encore GX Fits in A Small White Space

The crossover fever has really hit Buick as they claim "almost 90 percent of U.S." sales come from their utility lineup. So why not add another crossover to their lineup?

Buick announced today the Encore GX which will go on sale early next year. Coming from China, the model will slot between the Encore and Envision. Not many details were provided aside from the cargo space being " almost 5 cubic feet larger than the Encore and about 3 cubic feet smaller than the Envision."

Car and Driver reports that the GX will have a slightly more powerful turbo-four when compared to the Encore; automatic transmission, and the choice of either front or all-wheel drive.

“As we look to the future of Buick, the Encore GX positions us strongly as a consideration for those who want to purchase small or compact SUVs,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC.

More details are expected as the we get closer to the launch.

Source: Buick

Press Release is on Page 2

