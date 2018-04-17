Jump to content

    Buick Enspire Concept Makes Its Debut in China

      That's a Buick. No, seriously it is.

    Describing a Buick as being bold seems somewhat strange, but the Enspire concept that debuted today in China is just that.

    The overall shape is very different from Buick's current crossover lineup with a pronounced front end, deep cuts in the bumper, cameras mounted where the side-view mirrors would be, flared-out rear fenders, and a sharply raked rear end. The only interior shot provided by Buick is of the front. It looks very futuristic with the dash wrapped in microfiber suede and wood trim, OLED display, and a heads-up display featuring augmented reality technology.

    Power comes from Buick's eMotion electric powertrain producing 410 kW (about 550 horsepower). 0-60 mph is said to take about 4 seconds. On a single charge, Buick claims the Enspire can travel up to 370 miles. The concept supports both fast and wireless charging - the former providing an 80 percent charge within 40 minutes.

    Buick will be showing off the Enspire concept at Auto China 2018 in Beijing later this month.

    Source: Buick

    dfelt

    :metal: Love this concept, This is futuristic and hot!  :metal: 

    If this is the EV concept they said they would reveal based on the Bolt, then the battery pack range is in line with the LG announcements of denser batteries that could go into the bolt. It would also seem a more powerful motor.

    This is very exciting. I really like the body style. Talk about a very fresh clean break from the past with this concept.

    This also makes me think of where Cadillac will be going with their interior refresh auto's to come.

    I know that some members will bash it due to being an EV or for the black plastic over the wheel wells and other places, but this is top notch when you compare to other EV Concepts shown so far by German or Asian companies.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    How much of the concept will make it to production of an actual vehicle we can buy or lease?  That is my only Q.

    Japan is the only country globally that has approved cameras for side mirrors that would just show everything on a large LCD screen inside. So real Mirrors will be there, otherwise I can see just about everything else making it.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    How much of the concept will make it to production of an actual vehicle we can buy or lease?  That is my only Q.

    I see it looking VERY different come production.

    That interior will be 99% different.

    I don't see them using a blue grille and the rear doors don't look like you could fit a regular shoe in there pointed forward it's so narrow. 

    smk4565
    41 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Wow- that's a full second quicker to 60 and a whopping 120 mile longer range than the merecedes EQA concept!

    It is, and when does this Buick go on sale?  And it isn't like Mercedes is offering one level of electric horsepower, there will be AMG electric cars.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    42 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It is, and when does this Buick go on sale?  And it isn't like Mercedes is offering one level of electric horsepower, there will be AMG electric cars.

    Does M-B actually have any electric cars on sale right now?  It's just a lot of talk and concepts at this point...

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Does M-B actually have any electric cars on sale right now?  It's just a lot of talk and concepts at this point...

    Not now, but in 2019 they will.  And it is a conventional looking crossover which is what buyers want, and I think arriving at the right time.

