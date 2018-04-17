Buick Enspire Concept Makes Its Debut in China

Describing a Buick as being bold seems somewhat strange, but the Enspire concept that debuted today in China is just that. Describing a Buick as being bold seems somewhat strange, but the Enspire concept that debuted today in China is just that.

The overall shape is very different from Buick's current crossover lineup with a pronounced front end, deep cuts in the bumper, cameras mounted where the side-view mirrors would be, flared-out rear fenders, and a sharply raked rear end. The only interior shot provided by Buick is of the front. It looks very futuristic with the dash wrapped in microfiber suede and wood trim, OLED display, and a heads-up display featuring augmented reality technology.

Power comes from Buick's eMotion electric powertrain producing 410 kW (about 550 horsepower). 0-60 mph is said to take about 4 seconds. On a single charge, Buick claims the Enspire can travel up to 370 miles. The concept supports both fast and wireless charging - the former providing an 80 percent charge within 40 minutes.

Buick will be showing off the Enspire concept at Auto China 2018 in Beijing later this month.

Source: Buick

Enspire All-Electric Concept SUV Debuts in China

Sculptural beauty meets advanced battery electric technology in Chinese concept SUV

WUZHEN, China — The Buick Enspire all-electric concept SUV, an exploration of Buick’s bold design ideas and innovative technologies for future mobility, made its global debut in China. Key features include:

Experience Features:

Exterior feature lines and advanced aerodynamics accentuate the exterior’s strong, sculptural look.

A “surround skyline” interior theme and suspended theater-type seating give the Enspire a bright and spacious interior.

The center console and armrests are made from natural wood grain and microfiber suede.

Cutting-edge technologies include an OLED display screen and an intelligent augmented reality technology-based head-up display system.

5G super high-speed network concept.

Performance Features:

Buick’s eMotion electric propulsion technology generates a maximum power of 410 kW, enabling the concept to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4 seconds.

The Enspire is able to travel up to 370 miles on a single charge.

Supports both fast and wireless charging — the battery can be charged to 80 percent of capacity within 40 minutes.

The Enspire all-electric concept SUV will be on display at Auto China 2018 in Beijing from April 25 to May 4.