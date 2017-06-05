  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Buick LaCrosse Adds eAssist, Lowers Price for 2018

    By William Maley

      • Nine-Speed Automatic arrives for the V6

    Buick is rolling out some big changes for the 2018 LaCrosse, including a new eAssist mild hybrid system.

    The eAssist system is said to be smaller and powerful than the previous system used in the last-generation LaCrosse and Regal eAssist models. A 2.5L four-cylinder is paired with a small electric motor and a 0.45-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that work together to improve acceleration and bump fuel economy - Buick says the system improves city fuel economy by 19 percent when compared to the 3.6L V6.

    The eAssist powertrain will become the LaCrosse's base powertrain and will lower the price to $30,490 (no mention if this includes destination or not). 

    As for the 3.6L V6, it will get a new nine-speed automatic for 2018. Buick will also expand the availability of all-wheel drive to the Essence trim.

    Source: Buick
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Light Electrification Leads 2018 Buick LaCrosse Updates

    • Buick’s technology flagship just got more sophisticated

    DETROIT — The Buick LaCrosse expands its technological credentials by adding eAssist light electrification for the 2018 model. The combination of an electric motor with Buick’s latest 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivers quiet, refined and spirited efficient performance backed by the value and customer experience expected of Buick.

    This new eAssist system, when coupled with the four-cylinder engine, has a 19 percent increase in city fuel economy compared to the LaCrosse’s advanced V-6 and leverages a compact lithium-ion battery pack to provide select benefits found in fully electric vehicles, such as torque-assisted launch, energy-saving regenerative braking and exceptionally smooth stop/start. It will be the standard powertrain for the 2018 LaCrosse, which goes on sale this fall.

    “Executing innovative technologies in an approachable and meaningful way is core to Buick,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “By adding the eAssist system to the LaCrosse, our technology flagship, we are making electrification accessible to our customers as we chart our course to the future of mobility."

    Compared to previous Buick eAssist executions, this newest iteration is more sophisticated, powerful and compact. With its 9 percent increase in overall torque, drivers get the responsiveness expected from a full-size sedan. In addition, the newest eAssist system is discreetly packaged to maintain the LaCrosse’s fold-down rear seat and ample trunk space.

    The new standard 2.5L four-cylinder with eAssist is the perfect complement to the powerful V-6 that launched on the 2017 LaCrosse last September. With the introduction of this new standard powertrain, the 2018 LaCrosse starting price will be lowered to $30,490. The 3.6L V-6 will be an available option on select trims.

    Other notable updates to the 2018 Buick LaCrosse include expanded availability of AWD and an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission for V-6 models that will provide customers with a smooth and refined shifting experience. By this time next year, five Buick models will offer this advanced transmission. In response to customer demand, Buick’s intelligent AWD with active twin clutch is now available on the Essence trim level.

    In addition, the 2018 LaCrosse will have three new exterior color options: Satin Steel Metallic, Dark Slate Metallic and Red Quartz Tintcoat.

    About eAssist

    Buick’s eAssist propulsion system combines a compact electric motor and an advanced 24-cell air-cooled 0.45kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the 2.5L four-cylinder gas engine to enhance efficiency and maintain refined performance through:

    1. Motor Generator Unit (MGU): Replaces the traditional alternator and acts as an electric motor to assist the engine when needed. It also acts as an electric generator providing the energy stored in the lithium-ion battery pack.
    2. Electric Assist: The MGU’s electric motor function provides a power boost for an extremely smooth launch from the Auto-Stop mode. It funnels additional torque to the engine when needed to optimize overall driving performance and efficiency.
    3. Regenerative Braking: When braking or coasting, some of the energy normally lost is converted to electricity through the MGU and stored in the lithium-ion battery pack.
    4. Lithium-Ion Battery Pack: The 86V lithium-ion battery pack, which has been repackaged to be more compact, stores energy captured during regenerative braking. This energy powers the electrical system when the vehicle is in Auto-Stop mode. It also powers the MGU to provide a smooth launch from Auto-Stop mode or additional torque to the engine as needed.
    5. Seamless Stop/Start Technology: Contributes to added fuel savings3 by seamlessly turning off the engine when in Auto-Stop mode (e.g., at a stoplight or in heavy traffic) and restarting when the foot lifts off the brake pedal or presses the accelerator.
    6. Aero Improvement: Upper and lower active aero shutters in the front fascia close under certain driving conditions to help maximize aerodynamics and contribute to improved fuel economy.
    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Buick

    User Feedback


    Drew Dowdell

    I like the expansion of the AWD availability.

    I dislike the expansion of the use of the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder.... hopefully the eAssist tames the NVH a bit.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    loki

    will this e-assist be like pre 2017..kinda like the BAS system, or more like the 2-mode transmissions? 

    it doesn't say what tranny the 2.5L will get either...

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    For me it would be V6 or no deal in that size of a car...

    Agreed, while a Turbo 4 would be better than the 4 they are putting in there, the turbo would probably negate any improvement the e-assist would give.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    cp-the-nerd

    There's no way in hell I would sacrifice the sweet new 3.6L V6 (21/31 mpg) for a mild-hybrid 4-banger for the sake of fuel economy similar to the last gen system (24/35 mpg). It would need to be more like 27/37 to make a solid FE argument.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    2 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    There's no way in hell I would sacrifice the sweet new 3.6L V6 (21/31 mpg) for a mild-hybrid 4-banger for the sake of fuel economy similar to the last gen system (24/35 mpg). It would need to be more like 27/37 to make a solid FE argument.

    Most modern cars punch above their EPA weight when it comes to fuel economy anyways....V6 please!

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    cp-the-nerd
    16 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Most modern cars punch above their EPA weight when it comes to fuel economy anyways....V6 please!

    Exactly. The Impala with the previous gen LFX V6 and 6-speed auto (with a 3800 lb curb weight) is widely reported to get low 30s MPG highway, and that was rated 18/28. The Lacrosse has the new V6, 9-speed, start/stop, cylinder deactivation, and is about 100 lbs lighter. If you're not getting low-mid 30s on the highway, you're doing something wrong.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    Exactly. The Impala with the previous gen LFX V6 and 6-speed auto (with a 3800 lb curb weight) is widely reported to get low 30s MPG highway, and that was rated 18/28. The Lacrosse has the new V6, 9-speed, start/stop, cylinder deactivation, and is about 100 lbs lighter. If you're not getting low-mid 30s on the highway, you're doing something wrong.

    Real world experience with people I know would bear these numbers out quite well.  Neighbor behind me just bought a new V6 LaCrosse and he was really astonished at the fuel economy gains he was getting over his previous Buick Century. His numbers were right in line with what you were giving...

    Not that he could complain about his Century, he drove it 20 years and it has 300,000 miles on it trouble free...and is going to his son to drive for a first car.

    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I like the eAssist idea, and really it should be more widespread use, but I hope it is better executed than the last time they did it with the LaCrosse.   

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    i think if Buick really downplays the eAssist aspect and just markets it as the replacement base engine, then people may just think of it more as an extended stop start and not something that is supposed to compete with a full hybrid.  So i hope they do not ever use the word hybrid.

    That said, I can't see wanting this in the LaCrosse.  This is just to get the price down for base models.  My guess is this will end up at the rental car place or fleets.

    This would be a better base mill in the Impala.  I actually test drove a current gen eAssist 2.4 Impala and I sort of believed it was better than the 2.5 regular.  Hopefully the addition of eAssist here makes the 2.5 implementation better than the plain 2.5.

    Try as they may, with the new LaCrosse, the styling is the problem they have to work around the most.  The last gen was a sexy car and the new one flat out isn't.

     

    ---edit---- there is finally some huge cash on the hoods of the 17 LaCrosses now.  Big discounts.  If you like the car, we're talking 7, 8, 10 grand off some of them.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×