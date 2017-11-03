Last month, General Motors announced an ambitious plan to launch 20 electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2023 with all of their brands playing a role. But Buick could be playing a prominent role in this plan.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of sales and marketing at Buick-GMC tells Wards Auto that Buick will play a "huge part” in the coming years when it comes to EVs.

“We will have multiple entries in a fairly short period of time. We’re GM’s biggest brand in the world’s biggest market. You’ll see a number of different technologies to go toward (our) zero-emissions objective,” said Aldred.

That biggest market Aldred is referring to is China. In 2019, the country will require 10 percent of an automaker’s sales to be made up of low and zero-emission models. This rises to 12 percent in 2020.

“A lot of the electrification adoption will be driven by legislation.”

Already, Buick sells a hybrid version of the LaCrosse and rebadged Chevrolet Volt as the Velite5 in China. Rumor has it that Buick is working on an electric crossover using the Chevrolet Bolt as a base.

Aldred wouldn't go into what Buick's plan entails, only saying that will not only be electric vehicles.

Source: Wards Auto