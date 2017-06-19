  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 Cadillac XTS Puts on A CT6 Face

    By William Maley

      • The XTS is sticking around for a while.

    The Cadillac XTS represents the last of an era of front-wheel drive based luxury sedans for the brand. You may think that it will not be too long before the XTS goes into the great parking lot in the sky. But that's where you be wrong as the brand is giving the XTS some big updates for 2018.

    The most noticeable change is the new face that makes the XTS look more like the CT6 - something we first learned about last month. There is a new front grille and headlights that have been moved up slightly. The rear comes with a new trunk and reshaped LED taillights. Inside, Cadillac has introduced the latest version of CUE which brings forth an all new user interface.

    There is much to report in the XTS' mechanicals aside from an updated chassis that is said to improve ride comfort. The 3.6 V6 with 304 horsepower comes standard, while the V Sport makes do with a turbocharged 3.6 V6 with 410 horsepower. Both engines come paired with a six-speed automatic. The 3.6 is available with front or all-wheel drive, and the V-Sport only comes with AWD.

    The updated 2018 XTS arrives at dealers this fall.

    Source: Cadillac
    Press Release is on Page 2

    2018 XTS JOINS NEW GENERATION OF CADILLAC DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY

    NEW FOR 2018

    • Enhanced technology features with next-generation Cadillac user experience
    • Improved chassis for even greater ride comfort
    • Freshened front and rear appearance

    The Cadillac XTS is a spacious and comfortable sedan with confident handling and performance. For 2018, the XTS receives technical, chassis and appearance changes to heighten the appeal of this elegant sedan.

    Beginning with the enhanced next-generation Cadillac user experience, which debuted on the 2017 CTS sport sedan, the XTS now offers a dynamic platform that can be adjusted over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs, leveraging the cloud to enable personalization, available connected navigation and applications via the Collection app store.

    The updated chassis has revised tire designs for both 19” and 20” tires—improving ride comfort while reducing outside noise for a quieter more comfortable cabin. Drivers will find front-seat luxury much more comfortable thanks to changes to seat foam geometry, wire frame structure and heat pad redesign. An increased use of engineered sound insulators (to reduce exterior noise) reduces cabin sound to create an even more serene environment.

    New exterior styling features freshened front and rear fascias. Updated interior color and trim choices – including a Platinum-exclusive Maple Sugar with Jet Black environment – and new alloy wheel options highlight the updates to the XTS. The appearance change includes new fenders, front and rear fascias, grille, and the addition of LED headlights and taillamp in keeping with today’s portfolio. It also brings the overall length of the car to 200.9 inches (1.1” inches shorter than 2017).

    Also available is the XTS Platinum V-Sport, which takes performance to a higher level, driven by an exclusive twin-turbo engine and all-wheel drive.

    Standard and available features across the lineup include:

    • Updated chassis with improved ride comfort
    • Brembo front brakes standard
    • Available advanced all-wheel-drive system with electronically controlled limited-slip differential
    • Standard 19-inch wheels and available 20-inch wheels, with a new wheel design for Luxury and Platinum models
    • Updated next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system with the fastest response time ever, updated graphics, personalized profiles, smartphone-like navigation, Wi-Fi and active connection
    • Adaptive remote start
    • Four USB ports
    • Standard eight-speaker Bose audio system

    When it comes to trunk space, the XTS is in a league of its own, with 18 cubic feet (509 L), exceeding some midsize and full-size competitors — that’s more than the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The cargo advantage means room for five or more suitcases.


    Drew Dowdell

    Wow! They didn't update this to the 8-speed or 9-speed! WTF?

    I'm okay with the exterior refresh... the interior doesn't look changed enough to matter.

    Clearly Cadillac is just going to hang on to this for whatever sales they can get while the amortize out the costs for the Lacrosse and Impala.

    A Horse With No Name

    Not to sound too much like certain critics of Cadillac, but the car looks much more dynamic and fresh in person than it does in Photographs.

    Be interesting to see where Cadillac goes with this...I am kind of thinking we are going to see a bit of a sales slump so any money they save in product development might be spent keeping the lights on for a bit...

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Wow! They didn't update this to the 8-speed or 9-speed! WTF?

    I'm okay with the exterior refresh... the interior doesn't look changed enough to matter.

    Clearly Cadillac is just going to hang on to this for whatever sales they can get while the amortize out the costs for the Lacrosse and Impala.

    Mechanical changes cost money, this was front and rear fascia redo and let it soldier on for 3 more years.  Which makes sense, why spend money on a product that is going to die in 3 years.  

    I bet the Impala gets the same treatment next year.  

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Mechanical changes cost money, this was front and rear fascia redo and let it soldier on for 3 more years.  Which makes sense, why spend money on a product that is going to die in 3 years.  

    I bet the Impala gets the same treatment next year.  

    The mechanical changes are done already. The Lacrosse is getting the 9-speed and already had an 8-speed. 

    smk4565
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The mechanical changes are done already. The Lacrosse is getting the 9-speed and already had an 8-speed. 

    Yes, but that was a new car, new interior and stuff.  I don't think they wanted to do anything with the XTS except put a new face on it.  This was like the GM w-body treatment of keep the 3800 and 4-speed going just to save cost, and put on new headlights and bumpers.  This new XTS looks a lot like a CT6, and is the same size, with standard V6 power to standard 4-cylinder power.  They need something for the sales people to use to sell the CT6 (better transmission) and they need to keep cost down for the livery market.

