2018 Cadillac XTS Puts on A CT6 Face

The Cadillac XTS represents the last of an era of front-wheel drive based luxury sedans for the brand. You may think that it will not be too long before the XTS goes into the great parking lot in the sky. But that's where you be wrong as the brand is giving the XTS some big updates for 2018.
The most noticeable change is the new face that makes the XTS look more like the CT6 - something we first learned about last month. There is a new front grille and headlights that have been moved up slightly. The rear comes with a new trunk and reshaped LED taillights. Inside, Cadillac has introduced the latest version of CUE which brings forth an all new user interface.
There is much to report in the XTS' mechanicals aside from an updated chassis that is said to improve ride comfort. The 3.6 V6 with 304 horsepower comes standard, while the V Sport makes do with a turbocharged 3.6 V6 with 410 horsepower. Both engines come paired with a six-speed automatic. The 3.6 is available with front or all-wheel drive, and the V-Sport only comes with AWD.
The updated 2018 XTS arrives at dealers this fall.
Source: Cadillac
Press Release is on Page 2
2018 XTS JOINS NEW GENERATION OF CADILLAC DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY
NEW FOR 2018
- Enhanced technology features with next-generation Cadillac user experience
- Improved chassis for even greater ride comfort
- Freshened front and rear appearance
The Cadillac XTS is a spacious and comfortable sedan with confident handling and performance. For 2018, the XTS receives technical, chassis and appearance changes to heighten the appeal of this elegant sedan.
Beginning with the enhanced next-generation Cadillac user experience, which debuted on the 2017 CTS sport sedan, the XTS now offers a dynamic platform that can be adjusted over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs, leveraging the cloud to enable personalization, available connected navigation and applications via the Collection app store.
The updated chassis has revised tire designs for both 19” and 20” tires—improving ride comfort while reducing outside noise for a quieter more comfortable cabin. Drivers will find front-seat luxury much more comfortable thanks to changes to seat foam geometry, wire frame structure and heat pad redesign. An increased use of engineered sound insulators (to reduce exterior noise) reduces cabin sound to create an even more serene environment.
New exterior styling features freshened front and rear fascias. Updated interior color and trim choices – including a Platinum-exclusive Maple Sugar with Jet Black environment – and new alloy wheel options highlight the updates to the XTS. The appearance change includes new fenders, front and rear fascias, grille, and the addition of LED headlights and taillamp in keeping with today’s portfolio. It also brings the overall length of the car to 200.9 inches (1.1” inches shorter than 2017).
Also available is the XTS Platinum V-Sport, which takes performance to a higher level, driven by an exclusive twin-turbo engine and all-wheel drive.
Standard and available features across the lineup include:
- Updated chassis with improved ride comfort
- Brembo front brakes standard
- Available advanced all-wheel-drive system with electronically controlled limited-slip differential
- Standard 19-inch wheels and available 20-inch wheels, with a new wheel design for Luxury and Platinum models
- Updated next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system with the fastest response time ever, updated graphics, personalized profiles, smartphone-like navigation, Wi-Fi and active connection
- Adaptive remote start
- Four USB ports
- Standard eight-speaker Bose audio system
When it comes to trunk space, the XTS is in a league of its own, with 18 cubic feet (509 L), exceeding some midsize and full-size competitors — that’s more than the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The cargo advantage means room for five or more suitcases.
