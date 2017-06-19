2018 Cadillac XTS Puts on A CT6 Face

The Cadillac XTS represents the last of an era of front-wheel drive based luxury sedans for the brand. You may think that it will not be too long before the XTS goes into the great parking lot in the sky. But that's where you be wrong as the brand is giving the XTS some big updates for 2018.

The most noticeable change is the new face that makes the XTS look more like the CT6 - something we first learned about last month. There is a new front grille and headlights that have been moved up slightly. The rear comes with a new trunk and reshaped LED taillights. Inside, Cadillac has introduced the latest version of CUE which brings forth an all new user interface.

There is much to report in the XTS' mechanicals aside from an updated chassis that is said to improve ride comfort. The 3.6 V6 with 304 horsepower comes standard, while the V Sport makes do with a turbocharged 3.6 V6 with 410 horsepower. Both engines come paired with a six-speed automatic. The 3.6 is available with front or all-wheel drive, and the V-Sport only comes with AWD.

The updated 2018 XTS arrives at dealers this fall.

Source: Cadillac

