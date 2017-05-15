Cadillac XTS Refresh Surfaces In China

It seems Cadillac has some updates in store for the XTS if some leaked pictures from Chinese website Autohome are the real deal.

The pictures show the XTS taking some ideas from the CT6 and XT5. Up front is a broader, more upright grille with new headlights. Around back is a more sculpted trunk lid and L-shaped taillights.

Powertrains are expected to carry over, meaning the U.S. will stick with the 3.6L V6 and twin-turbo 3.6L. Over in China, the XTS will stick with the 2.0L turbo-four. We wouldn't be surprised if there is an update for the CUE system.

Source: Autohome