2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Blackwing Bring A Performance Edge

After months of rumors and spy photos, Cadillac finally spilled the beans on their new high-performance CT4 and CT5 Blackwing. These new models are planned to give German rivals a bruising when they start arriving at dealers later this summer. Here is what we know.
CT4 Blackwing
The smaller of the two Blackwing models starts with a twin-turbo 3.6L V6 engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. To achieve this power, Cadillac upgraded the various internals with titanium connecting rods and a revised crankshaft. Power is routed to the rear-wheels by either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. Performance figures are impressive with a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) and a top speed of 189 mph.
In terms of handling, the CT4 Blackwing features an electronic limited-slip rear differential and latest version of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 - Cadillac claims the latter is the quickest-reacting suspension in the world. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires keep the vehicle glued to the road, while optional optional carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a quick stop.
Visually, the CT4 Blackwing uses a new grille with larger openings to gobble up more air; functional fender vents, front splitter, and a rear spoiler. A carbon fiber package that claims to reduce aerodynamic lift by 214 percent is an option.
CT5 Blackwing
For those who want something a bit more mad can direct their attention to the CT5 Blackwing. Under its hood lies a massaged 6.2L supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Again, power is routed to the rear-wheels via a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. 0-60 mph takes 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) and can cruise towards 200-plus mph.
What does this massaged V8 engine have? For starters. there's a larger supercharger (1.7-liters), aluminum cylinder heads, titanium intake valves, and improved airflow.
Like the CT4, the CT5 Blackwing gets Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and electronic limited-slip rear differential. A set of forged 19-inch wheels exclusive to the Blackwing come wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Outside, a new grille with larger openings to allow for more air, front splitter, and rear spoiler are the key changes to note. A carbon fiber package is optional.
How Much?
The CT4 Blackwing will set you back $59,990, and the larger CT5 Blackwing will cost $84,990. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. You can head down to your nearest Cadillac dealer to place a pre-order for either model right now.
V-Series Blackwing: Ultimate Track Capability, Zero Compromise
- The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, two of the most powerful Cadillacs ever, raise the bar on performance
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship, leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.
Leveraging a Cadillac racing history that began in 1949 and has seen sustained success over the last two decades, the V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind.
“V-Series Blackwing stands for the very highest level of execution from Cadillac and offers a distinctly American vision of performance: incredible power and luxurious craftsmanship, with absolutely zero compromise,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “We looked to our championship-winning racing heritage and brought an uncompromising eye for detail to create two cars that elevate the V-Series experience.”
V-Series Blackwing vehicles build on the already excellent performance dynamics of the CT5-V and CT4-V to create the top tier of the Cadillac sedan lineup.
Highlights include:
- Evolutions of the track-ready Cadillac 6.2L Supercharged V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing and 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 in the CT4-V Blackwing
- Upgraded TREMEC six-speed manual transmission standard
- Available 10-speed automatic transmission
- Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential enhanced to reduce mass and improve on-track reliability
- Advanced suspension refinements providing greater body control and a more agile feel
- Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology, sharpening the balance between daily-driving comfort and high-performance track capability
- Unique structural enhancements improving steering response and handling on the track
- Cadillac’s largest ever factory-installed brakes, available on the CT5-V Blackwing
- Extensive validation including 12-hour and 24-hour track testing
- Customizable integrated digital gauge cluster with Custom Launch Control and Performance Traction Management settings
Liberating performance
The CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded 6.2L supercharged V8 that, thanks to a higher flow air-intake and revised exhaust system, is rated at 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), making it the most powerful production Cadillac ever. Each engine is hand-built at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky and features a signed engine builder’s plate.
The CT4-V Blackwing sports an evolution of the Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 that features revised control system software and an improved air intake system to create 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm). The turbos’ low-inertia (titanium-aluminide) turbine wheels enable more precise and responsive application of torque throughout the rev range.
Highlighted features and output:
-
CT5-V Blackwing: 6.2L Supercharged V8 - 668 hp, 659 lb-ft of torque
- GM-estimated top track speed: over 200 mph
- GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission)
- Most powerful Cadillac ever
- Air intake airflow is improved by 46 percent vs. the CTS-V
- Compact, high-output 1.7L four-lobe Eaton supercharger with small-diameter rotors that enable boost to be generated earlier in the rpm band for instantaneous response
- Rotocast A356T6 aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional aluminum-alloy heads
- Lightweight titanium intake valves
- Track-capable wet-sump oiling and vent system with external oil separator and drainback
-
CT4-V Blackwing: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 - 472 hp, 445 lb-ft of torque
- GM-estimated top speed: 189 mph
- GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission)
- Most powerful and fastest Cadillac in the subcompact class
- Air intake restriction is improved by 39 percent vs. the ATS-V
- Turbocharger compressors matched for peak efficiency at peak power for optimal track performance
- Titanium connecting rods (manual transmission only) and revised crankshaft counterweights reduce main/rod bearing reciprocating loads
- Re-targeted piston oil squirters, which direct engine oil at the bottoms of the pistons, for improved temperature control
- The manifold-integrated water-to-air charge cooling system contributes to more immediate torque response
- Airflow routing volume is reduced by 60 percent when compared to a conventional design that features a remotely mounted heat exchanger
Track-capable braking systems
Both V-Series Blackwing models feature advanced high-performance braking systems that have been extensively track and road-tested. The exclusive V-Series Blackwing wheel designs enable an even larger rotor over the previous CTS-V, making the CT5-V Blackwing braking system the largest factory-installed brakes in Cadillac history. Additionally, an available carbon-ceramic brake package for the CT5-V Blackwing, featuring cross-drilled rotors, deliver several benefits including weight savings, durability and heat management.
Highlighted features:
- CT4-V Blackwing: 14.96 x 1.34-inch (380 X 34 mm) front rotors and 13.4 x 1.1-inch (340.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors
- CT5-V Blackwing: 15.67 x 1.42-inch (398 X 36 mm) front rotors and 14.7 x 1.1-inch (373.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors
- Staggered Brembo® six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers
-
Available on the CT5-V Blackwing, the lightweight carbon-ceramic brake package significantly improves heat management, as well as greater resistance to wear under extreme conditions on the racetrack, while also reducing unsprung mass and rotating mass:
- 53-pound (24 kg) reduction in unsprung weight
- 62-pound (28 kg) reduction in rotating mass
- High-performance copper-free brake linings comply with California law and deliver superior fade resistance with an excellent pedal feel on and off the track
- Brake systems are integrated to each vehicles’ selectable drive modes, including brake pedal feel. Brake pedal feel can also be assigned within My-Mode and V-Mode
Manual transmission is standard
Rare for sport sedans today, a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission is standard on both vehicles. It has been optimized for each V-Series Blackwing vehicle to provide an engaging experience on the track or on the road. Details include:
- LuK twin-disc clutch for high torque capacity and great pedal feel
- Active Rev Matching accessible via a console mounted toggle switch to automatically adjust engine speed to match anticipated downshifts
- No-Lift Shift allowing the driver to shift gears without letting off the gas pedal. In the case of the CT4-V Blackwing, it allows the turbos to remain spooled, resulting in faster lap times
- Transmission and rear differential cooling – the manual and automatic transmissions use the same track-performance cooling system for greater track performance
- Clutch and brake pedals positioned for optimal driver ergonomics
- A physical barrier stop for the clutch pedal rather than a hydraulic master cylinder stop provides greater driver feedback during clutch operation
- A shorter shifter ratio than previous generations for more precise shifts
Ten-speed automatic transmission
The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are available with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. It is tuned to complement the dual-personality experience of each respective model.
Highlighted features:
- Tap Shift/Manual Mode allowing the driver to use integrated magnesium paddle shifters to select a gear and hold it until selecting the next gear, up or down
- Sport Mode providing real-time interpretation of driving conditions, adjusting the transmission to reduce shift busyness and improve performance, while retaining aggressive driving dynamics
- Twenty-four-hour track testing resulted in several improvements in response to the demands of a high-g track environment, including a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes
- Unique control systems with performance calibrations tailored for each model
- Ten forward gears offer the most available transmission speeds in each sedans’ respective segments, helping keep the engines within their optimal rpm bands, while also anticipating the next shifts
- Dynamic Performance Mode is calibrated specifically for V-Series Blackwing to deliver track focused shift patterns and automatically activates when high-g forces are experienced in Sport or Track mode
- An auxiliary pump primes the automatic transmission system from the time the vehicle door is opened for improved cold-shift performance.
Both V-Series Blackwing models also feature an enhanced Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential. It weighs less and has been optimized for each driving mode and each Performance Traction Management setting.
Highlighted features:
- More control of the rear differential compared to traditional open and mechanical limited-slip differentials
- Enhances road grip by automatically allocating torque to the rear wheel with the most traction during hard cornering — with the capability of sending up to 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of locking torque across the axle
- High-performance differential cooler
- An aluminum housing replacing the previous generation cast iron housing, reducing mass by more than 22 pounds (10 kg)
- Exclusive integrated heat exchanger for enhanced cooling
Advanced suspension systems and strengthened chassis
V-Series Blackwing combines the fourth generation of Magnetic Ride Control (MR 4.0), with improvements to the front and rear suspension systems. Stiffer spring rates, unique hollow stabilizer bars, higher-rate bushings and more enable a driving experience that isolates the driver from road imperfections, while also providing a precise, engaging connection with the road.
MR 4.0 highlights:
- Immense performance envelope that gave Cadillac engineers the freedom to optimize everyday driving and aggressive track performance
- New accelerometers and an inertial measurement unit that transmit and process changes in road conditions four times faster than the previous generation system
- Secondary temperature maps that enable engineers to compensate for changes in damper fluid temperature for more consistent performance, even during performance driving
- Inertial measurement unit that provides more precise measurements of body motion relative to the wheel for more accurate readings under heavy braking, hard cornering and other driving conditions
- Improved magnetic flux control that creates a more consistent and accurate transition between rebound and compression
- Improvements to transient body control that allow the vehicle to remain more level while transitioning between corners
MacPherson strut front suspension:
- Ride link includes an all-new 100-percent elastomer bushing on the CT4-V Blackwing and a retuned hydro bushing on the CT5-V Blackwing, for improved ride response
- Handling link has cross-axis ball joints for improved lateral control and quicker steering response
Five-link independent rear suspension:
- Lateral link features stiffer bushings for faster response and increased cornering agility
- Toe link has cross-axis ball joints for increased stability and driver confidence
- Rear knuckles have increased stiffness for improved braking and better control during cornering
- Rear cradle mounts have been stiffened for optimum balance between road comfort and track performance
V-Series Blackwing models are built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel drive architecture and feature unique structural enhancements including shock tower braces, an underside shear plate and thicker rear cross members to improve chassis rigidity. Along with the unique suspension elements, the stiffer structure enhances steering response, handling and the everyday driving experience.
All-day performance, on and off the track
The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing build on Cadillac’s racing heritage and were developed to be track-capable straight from the factory. That includes an intensive validation program to ensure consistent performance during the most challenging track conditions.
Validation for both models included:
- Twenty-four-hour continuous track testing with the available automatic transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package
- Twelve-hour continuous track testing with the standard manual transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package
Functional aerodynamics, including an available carbon fiber aero package, contribute to the V-Series Blackwing models’ track prowess to support a variety of cooling needs for the cars’ respective engines, transmissions, axles and other supporting systems.
Additionally, MICHELIN® Pilot Sport 4S tires developed exclusively for the V-Series Blackwing models contribute to their balance of track capability and road comfort. Highlights include:
-
Unique, multiple-compound tread composition:
- Contact patch composed of three unique tread rubber compounds
- Racing “R compound” used for the majority of the tread
- Compounds optimized for wet traction, enhanced street and track durability, as well as rolling resistance
- The mold shape of the tire has been specifically engineered for Blackwing models to optimize contact with the road
-
Tire sizes:
- CT5-V Blackwing tire size: 275/35ZR19 (front) and 305/30ZR19 (rear)
- CT4-V Blackwing tire size: 255/35ZR18 (front) and 275/35ZR18 (rear)
Both V-Series Blackwing vehicles feature standard forged aluminum alloy wheels with staggered widths, front to rear. These forged wheels are stronger and lighter than conventional cast aluminum.
Wheel sizes:
- CT5-V Blackwing: Front – 19 x 10 inches / Rear – 19 x 11 inches
- CT4-V Blackwing: Front – 18 x 9 inches / Rear – 18 x 9.5 inches
Coming this summer
Reservations for both vehicles open on Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Cadillac.com, with deliveries later this summer. Pricing begins at $59,9901 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,9901 for the CT5-V Blackwing.
