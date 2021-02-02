Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Blackwing Bring A Performance Edge

    Followers 2

      Missing the hot V models? Here are their replacements.

    After months of rumors and spy photos, Cadillac finally spilled the beans on their new high-performance CT4 and CT5 Blackwing. These new models are planned to give German rivals a bruising when they start arriving at dealers later this summer. Here is what we know.

    CT4 Blackwing

    The smaller of the two Blackwing models starts with a twin-turbo 3.6L V6 engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. To achieve this power, Cadillac upgraded the various internals with titanium connecting rods and a revised crankshaft. Power is routed to the rear-wheels by either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. Performance figures are impressive with a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) and a top speed of 189 mph.

    In terms of handling, the CT4 Blackwing features an electronic limited-slip rear differential and latest version of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 - Cadillac claims the latter is the quickest-reacting suspension in the world. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires keep the vehicle glued to the road, while optional optional carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a quick stop.

    Visually, the CT4 Blackwing uses a new grille with larger openings to gobble up more air; functional fender vents, front splitter, and a rear spoiler. A carbon fiber package that claims to reduce aerodynamic lift by 214 percent is an option.

    CT5 Blackwing

    For those who want something a bit more mad can direct their attention to the CT5 Blackwing. Under its hood lies a massaged 6.2L supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Again, power is routed to the rear-wheels via a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. 0-60 mph takes 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) and can cruise towards 200-plus mph. 

    What does this massaged V8 engine have? For starters. there's a larger supercharger (1.7-liters), aluminum cylinder heads, titanium intake valves, and improved airflow. 

    Like the CT4, the CT5 Blackwing gets Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and electronic limited-slip rear differential. A set of forged 19-inch wheels exclusive to the Blackwing come wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. 

    Outside, a new grille with larger openings to allow for more air, front splitter, and rear spoiler are the key changes to note. A carbon fiber package is optional.

    How Much?

    The CT4 Blackwing will set you back $59,990, and the larger CT5 Blackwing will cost $84,990. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. You can head down to your nearest Cadillac dealer to place a pre-order for either model right now.

    Source: Cadillac

    V-Series Blackwing: Ultimate Track Capability, Zero Compromise

    • The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, two of the most powerful Cadillacs ever, raise the bar on performance

    The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship, leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.

    Leveraging a Cadillac racing history that began in 1949 and has seen sustained success over the last two decades, the V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind.

    “V-Series Blackwing stands for the very highest level of execution from Cadillac and offers a distinctly American vision of performance: incredible power and luxurious craftsmanship, with absolutely zero compromise,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “We looked to our championship-winning racing heritage and brought an uncompromising eye for detail to create two cars that elevate the V-Series experience.”

    V-Series Blackwing vehicles build on the already excellent performance dynamics of the CT5-V and CT4-V to create the top tier of the Cadillac sedan lineup.

    Highlights include:

    • Evolutions of the track-ready Cadillac 6.2L Supercharged V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing and 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 in the CT4-V Blackwing
    • Upgraded TREMEC six-speed manual transmission standard
    • Available 10-speed automatic transmission
    • Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential enhanced to reduce mass and improve on-track reliability
    • Advanced suspension refinements providing greater body control and a more agile feel
    • Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology, sharpening the balance between daily-driving comfort and high-performance track capability
    • Unique structural enhancements improving steering response and handling on the track
    • Cadillac’s largest ever factory-installed brakes, available on the CT5-V Blackwing
    • Extensive validation including 12-hour and 24-hour track testing
    • Customizable integrated digital gauge cluster with Custom Launch Control and Performance Traction Management settings

    Liberating performance
    The CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded 6.2L supercharged V8 that, thanks to a higher flow air-intake and revised exhaust system, is rated at 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), making it the most powerful production Cadillac ever. Each engine is hand-built at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky and features a signed engine builder’s plate.

    The CT4-V Blackwing sports an evolution of the Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 that features revised control system software and an improved air intake system to create 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm). The turbos’ low-inertia (titanium-aluminide) turbine wheels enable more precise and responsive application of torque throughout the rev range.

    Highlighted features and output:

    • CT5-V Blackwing: 6.2L Supercharged V8 - 668 hp, 659 lb-ft of torque
      • GM-estimated top track speed: over 200 mph
      • GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission)
      • Most powerful Cadillac ever
      • Air intake airflow is improved by 46 percent vs. the CTS-V
      • Compact, high-output 1.7L four-lobe Eaton supercharger with small-diameter rotors that enable boost to be generated earlier in the rpm band for instantaneous response
      • Rotocast A356T6 aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional aluminum-alloy heads
      • Lightweight titanium intake valves
      • Track-capable wet-sump oiling and vent system with external oil separator and drainback
    • CT4-V Blackwing: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 - 472 hp, 445 lb-ft of torque
      • GM-estimated top speed: 189 mph
      • GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission)
      • Most powerful and fastest Cadillac in the subcompact class
      • Air intake restriction is improved by 39 percent vs. the ATS-V
      • Turbocharger compressors matched for peak efficiency at peak power for optimal track performance
      • Titanium connecting rods (manual transmission only) and revised crankshaft counterweights reduce main/rod bearing reciprocating loads
      • Re-targeted piston oil squirters, which direct engine oil at the bottoms of the pistons, for improved temperature control
      • The manifold-integrated water-to-air charge cooling system contributes to more immediate torque response
      • Airflow routing volume is reduced by 60 percent when compared to a conventional design that features a remotely mounted heat exchanger

    Track-capable braking systems
    Both V-Series Blackwing models feature advanced high-performance braking systems that have been extensively track and road-tested. The exclusive V-Series Blackwing wheel designs enable an even larger rotor over the previous CTS-V, making the CT5-V Blackwing braking system the largest factory-installed brakes in Cadillac history. Additionally, an available carbon-ceramic brake package for the CT5-V Blackwing, featuring cross-drilled rotors, deliver several benefits including weight savings, durability and heat management.

    Highlighted features:

    • CT4-V Blackwing: 14.96 x 1.34-inch (380 X 34 mm) front rotors and 13.4 x 1.1-inch (340.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors
    • CT5-V Blackwing: 15.67 x 1.42-inch (398 X 36 mm) front rotors and 14.7 x 1.1-inch (373.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors
    • Staggered Brembo® six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers
    • Available on the CT5-V Blackwing, the lightweight carbon-ceramic brake package significantly improves heat management, as well as greater resistance to wear under extreme conditions on the racetrack, while also reducing unsprung mass and rotating mass:
      • 53-pound (24 kg) reduction in unsprung weight
      • 62-pound (28 kg) reduction in rotating mass
    • High-performance copper-free brake linings comply with California law and deliver superior fade resistance with an excellent pedal feel on and off the track
    • Brake systems are integrated to each vehicles’ selectable drive modes, including brake pedal feel. Brake pedal feel can also be assigned within My-Mode and V-Mode

    Manual transmission is standard
    Rare for sport sedans today, a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission is standard on both vehicles. It has been optimized for each V-Series Blackwing vehicle to provide an engaging experience on the track or on the road. Details include:

    • LuK twin-disc clutch for high torque capacity and great pedal feel
    • Active Rev Matching accessible via a console mounted toggle switch to automatically adjust engine speed to match anticipated downshifts
    • No-Lift Shift allowing the driver to shift gears without letting off the gas pedal. In the case of the CT4-V Blackwing, it allows the turbos to remain spooled, resulting in faster lap times
    • Transmission and rear differential cooling – the manual and automatic transmissions use the same track-performance cooling system for greater track performance
    • Clutch and brake pedals positioned for optimal driver ergonomics
    • A physical barrier stop for the clutch pedal rather than a hydraulic master cylinder stop provides greater driver feedback during clutch operation
    • A shorter shifter ratio than previous generations for more precise shifts

    Ten-speed automatic transmission
    The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are available with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. It is tuned to complement the dual-personality experience of each respective model.

    Highlighted features:

    • Tap Shift/Manual Mode allowing the driver to use integrated magnesium paddle shifters to select a gear and hold it until selecting the next gear, up or down
    • Sport Mode providing real-time interpretation of driving conditions, adjusting the transmission to reduce shift busyness and improve performance, while retaining aggressive driving dynamics
    • Twenty-four-hour track testing resulted in several improvements in response to the demands of a high-g track environment, including a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes
    • Unique control systems with performance calibrations tailored for each model
    • Ten forward gears offer the most available transmission speeds in each sedans’ respective segments, helping keep the engines within their optimal rpm bands, while also anticipating the next shifts
    • Dynamic Performance Mode is calibrated specifically for V-Series Blackwing to deliver track focused shift patterns and automatically activates when high-g forces are experienced in Sport or Track mode
    • An auxiliary pump primes the automatic transmission system from the time the vehicle door is opened for improved cold-shift performance.

    Both V-Series Blackwing models also feature an enhanced Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential. It weighs less and has been optimized for each driving mode and each Performance Traction Management setting.

    Highlighted features:

    • More control of the rear differential compared to traditional open and mechanical limited-slip differentials
    • Enhances road grip by automatically allocating torque to the rear wheel with the most traction during hard cornering — with the capability of sending up to 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of locking torque across the axle
    • High-performance differential cooler
    • An aluminum housing replacing the previous generation cast iron housing, reducing mass by more than 22 pounds (10 kg)
    • Exclusive integrated heat exchanger for enhanced cooling

    Advanced suspension systems and strengthened chassis
    V-Series Blackwing combines the fourth generation of Magnetic Ride Control (MR 4.0), with improvements to the front and rear suspension systems. Stiffer spring rates, unique hollow stabilizer bars, higher-rate bushings and more enable a driving experience that isolates the driver from road imperfections, while also providing a precise, engaging connection with the road.

    MR 4.0 highlights:

    • Immense performance envelope that gave Cadillac engineers the freedom to optimize everyday driving and aggressive track performance
    • New accelerometers and an inertial measurement unit that transmit and process changes in road conditions four times faster than the previous generation system
    • Secondary temperature maps that enable engineers to compensate for changes in damper fluid temperature for more consistent performance, even during performance driving
    • Inertial measurement unit that provides more precise measurements of body motion relative to the wheel for more accurate readings under heavy braking, hard cornering and other driving conditions
    • Improved magnetic flux control that creates a more consistent and accurate transition between rebound and compression
    • Improvements to transient body control that allow the vehicle to remain more level while transitioning between corners

    MacPherson strut front suspension:

    • Ride link includes an all-new 100-percent elastomer bushing on the CT4-V Blackwing and a retuned hydro bushing on the CT5-V Blackwing, for improved ride response
    • Handling link has cross-axis ball joints for improved lateral control and quicker steering response

    Five-link independent rear suspension:

    • Lateral link features stiffer bushings for faster response and increased cornering agility
    • Toe link has cross-axis ball joints for increased stability and driver confidence
    • Rear knuckles have increased stiffness for improved braking and better control during cornering
    • Rear cradle mounts have been stiffened for optimum balance between road comfort and track performance

    V-Series Blackwing models are built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel drive architecture and feature unique structural enhancements including shock tower braces, an underside shear plate and thicker rear cross members to improve chassis rigidity. Along with the unique suspension elements, the stiffer structure enhances steering response, handling and the everyday driving experience.

    All-day performance, on and off the track
    The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing build on Cadillac’s racing heritage and were developed to be track-capable straight from the factory. That includes an intensive validation program to ensure consistent performance during the most challenging track conditions.

    Validation for both models included:

    • Twenty-four-hour continuous track testing with the available automatic transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package
    • Twelve-hour continuous track testing with the standard manual transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package

    Functional aerodynamics, including an available carbon fiber aero package, contribute to the V-Series Blackwing models’ track prowess to support a variety of cooling needs for the cars’ respective engines, transmissions, axles and other supporting systems.

    Additionally, MICHELIN® Pilot Sport 4S tires developed exclusively for the V-Series Blackwing models contribute to their balance of track capability and road comfort. Highlights include:

    • Unique, multiple-compound tread composition:
      • Contact patch composed of three unique tread rubber compounds
      • Racing “R compound” used for the majority of the tread
      • Compounds optimized for wet traction, enhanced street and track durability, as well as rolling resistance
    • The mold shape of the tire has been specifically engineered for Blackwing models to optimize contact with the road
    • Tire sizes:
      • CT5-V Blackwing tire size: 275/35ZR19 (front) and 305/30ZR19 (rear)
      • CT4-V Blackwing tire size: 255/35ZR18 (front) and 275/35ZR18 (rear)

    Both V-Series Blackwing vehicles feature standard forged aluminum alloy wheels with staggered widths, front to rear. These forged wheels are stronger and lighter than conventional cast aluminum.

    Wheel sizes:

    • CT5-V Blackwing: Front – 19 x 10 inches / Rear – 19 x 11 inches
    • CT4-V Blackwing: Front – 18 x 9 inches / Rear – 18 x 9.5 inches

    Coming this summer
    Reservations for both vehicles open on Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Cadillac.com, with deliveries later this summer. Pricing begins at $59,9901 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,9901 for the CT5-V Blackwing.

    • Upvote 1
    Followers 2
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    smk4565
    30 minutes ago, David said:

    These are German Destroying tanks that will eat up anything the M or AMG can throw at them!!! :metal: 

    A BMW 340i has the same 0-60 time as the CT4-V Blackwing, not even an M3, just a 340i.  And the Audi RS3 has a 3.5 second 0-60 time, faster than either Blackwing, M5 Competition does 0-60 in 2.6 seconds, etc.  AMG holds the Nurburgring record for 2 door car, 4 door car, and station wagon, and 3rd place for SUV, so I think AMG can handle a Blackwing on a track.  

    But that being said, if you liked the ATS-V and CTS-V then I imagine you would like these because it is basically the same powertrains and performance.  Or if you wanted a 4-door Camaro ZL1 with a better interior, the CT5 Blackwing fits the bill.  GM performance fans will buy these up, and I suspect as the Camaro sort of fades away (declining coupe sales), these 2 will pick up some of that market. 

    I think the pricing is pretty spot on for the CT4-V, the CLA45, RS3 and 340i are all 56k, with equal options they all probably line up in price pretty close and you have some good comparisons in there.  The CT5 Blackwing I think they should have priced at $79,900 to match the Tesla Model S, but they sold out their first run so I guess no need to.  And given the lower volumes on these, they can probably get people to pay that ask price and not run the risk of getting too big a supply on dealer lots.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    6 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I highly doubt that. 

    Mustang and Challenger will however.

     

    The Challenger can't have much time left given how old the platform is and CAFE and emissions are issues.  They could do a Georgio platform car, or make an EV I guess.  Depends on what Stellantis sees as the future.  

    Mustang will always be around, but I suspect the Mach-E will be outselling the traditional gas coupe within a few years.  Mustang has that low start price and convertible they push on rental fleets in Florida.  

    Camaro I think is a question mark because there are already rumors that 2023/2024 will be the end of the Camaro.  And these Blackwings are the last new gas V-series Cadillacs.  Although very possible that when all this stuff goes EV, that there is a Camaro EV in the 2025-2030 time frame, but coupe sales are pretty low, Chevy would be better served with an EV sedan at a more affordable price point.

    • Sad 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    The CT5-V Blackwing is expensive as A-chhh  eee  double hockey sticks. 

    I guess price parity for V8 performance for the every day (wo)man doesnt exist. And hasnt really for a loooong time as Mustang GTs, Camaro SSs, Challenger Hemis as ENTRY level V8 performance is unobtanium since at least a decade now, never you mind the ultra performance versions...

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Challenger can't have much time left given how old the platform is and CAFE and emissions are issues.  They could do a Georgio platform car, or make an EV I guess.  Depends on what Stellantis sees as the future.  

    Mustang will always be around, but I suspect the Mach-E will be outselling the traditional gas coupe within a few years.  Mustang has that low start price and convertible they push on rental fleets in Florida.  

    Camaro I think is a question mark because there are already rumors that 2023/2024 will be the end of the Camaro.  And these Blackwings are the last new gas V-series Cadillacs.  Although very possible that when all this stuff goes EV, that there is a Camaro EV in the 2025-2030 time frame, but coupe sales are pretty low, Chevy would be better served with an EV sedan at a more affordable price point.

    I should have been more precise with my response to you. Sorry.

    What I meant to say is that Mustang and Challenger sales would benefit if a Camaro would cease to exist and not Cadillac performance vehicles. Different market with different buyers.  Some might go to Cadillac, just as some might even go to Toyota with their Supra, but MOST would go to Challenger and Mustang. 

    And about Camaro EV and Mustang EV...

    According to Autoline Detroit, the Mustang coupe V8 and all, is going ALL EV in 2029. No ICE engines in the Mustang. Just electric motors with battery.  There hasnt been a hint from gm  what they are planning to do with Camaro, but seeing as gm has been upfront and concrete about going all in with EVs and stopping production of ICE by 2035, then Id say if they choose to continue on with the Camaro name plate, then as with Ford with the Mustang, a next generation Camaro will be battery electric.  Tim Kuniskis also said that the Challenger will be an electric muscle car. 

     

    https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a35381043/dodge-ceo-says-hellcat-v-8-dying/
     

    Quote

     

    "The days of an iron-block supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 are numbered," Kuniskis said. "They're absolutely numbered because of all the compliance costs. But the performance that those vehicles generate is not numbered."

    Of course, his comments don't rule out continuing to sell V-8s like the 5.7-liter naturally aspirated engine that serves as the volume motor for the Ram 1500. A V-8 Wrangler is coming, too, without a supercharger. Hellcat V-8s, though, are an endangered species. The good news is, according to Kuniskis, the plan is to keep offering similar levels of performance using powerful electric motors.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    12 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I should have been more precise with my response to you. Sorry.

    What I meant to say is that Mustang and Challenger sales would benefit if a Camaro would cease to exist and not Cadillac performance vehicles. Different market with different buyers.  Some might go to Cadillac, just as some might even go to Toyota with their Supra, but MOST would go to Challenger and Mustang. 

     

    True, I misunderstood and thought you meant Camaro wouldn't go away.  Mustang would gain the most if/when the Camaro dies.  I would assume the Challenger has an older buyer base than either, and the Charger/Challenger have a lot of fleet reliance.  The problem with all these sports coupes is the market keeps shrinking, the sports sedan is like the new sports coupe.  And the crossover replaced what was the "sports sedan" of 20 years ago.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    GM performance fans will buy these up

    V-Series cars have a MUCH wider appeal than 'GM fans'.

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    They could do a Georgio platform car

    Platforms have no effect on emissions.

    33 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I would assume the Challenger has an older buyer base than either

    Challenger (the model) has a lower average buyer age than Tesla (as a brand). With everyone vainly gunning for the youth buyer, it'd be wise to keep it going... forever.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Just fantastic.  Are these the last great Cadillacs?  Feeling wistful.

    Yes, the LAST Great ICE Cadillacs. The Future will be bright as we get even faster EVs for everyone to enjoy!

    • Upvote 2
    • Downvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Mustang will always be around, but I suspect the Mach-E will be outselling the traditional gas coupe within a few years.

    I think as production increases to supply the Dealers with Mach-E to buy, people will find out just how awesome the Mach-E really is. In this comparison of the 2021 Mach-E AWD it was only .1, yup POINT ONE second slower than the High Performance 2.3L Mustang and the Mach-E weighs 1,215 pounds more than the Turbo 4 Mustang.

    Quarter Mile, Turbo 4 was 13 seconds at 100 mph

    Quarter Mile, Mach-E was 13.8 @ 101 mph

    Ford has NOT yet allowed anyone to have a Mach-E GT, but states it will blast 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds equaling the 760HP Shelby GT500.

    Other interesting numbers is that the Mach-E on the Skidpad testing has a .85 g of lateral grip compared to the Durango SRT Hellcat having a .87G

    Clearly this $43,995 Mach-E is here to play and play seriously. 

    With less maintenance compared to equal ICE CUVs, I think people will happily embrace the change to EVs.

    2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Only Slightly Slower Than Mustang 2.3L (caranddriver.com)

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Googlin' around, I see one source claims a Tesla Model 3 average insurance cost is 50% higher than the national average insurance bill.

    I've been wondering (as I am here) if that's due to it being a circa 3 sec car to 60. If so, I think it's only fair if advertising nebulous claims of 'gas not bought monies saved' they also include 'grotesque insurance surcharges likely', to balance it out and be truthful. 

    Is a (slo-ooooooooooooow) changeover to BE vehicles going to likewise see a sharp spike in insurance costs? In addition to the MSRP surcharge? 

    Again I remind us here of the general conversation a few years back when autonomous driving cars were the flavor of the month; if vast swaths of the (aging) populous have poor driving skills and are better off not driving at all, is there any sense in putting all those bad drivers in 3 sec cars?? Is anyone worried?

    Edited by balthazar
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    32 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    V-Series cars have a MUCH wider appeal than 'GM fans'.

    Platforms have no effect on emissions.

    Challenger (the model) has a lower average buyer age than Tesla (as a brand). With everyone vainly gunning for the youth buyer, it'd be wise to keep it going... forever.

    Georgio can be the platform, it would weigh less and they’d use a turbo 4, maybe a mild hybrid in the 2020s as the bridge to EV.  And a turbo V6 would replace the Hemi, so they’d gain on emissions there.

    As for V-series, I don’t know who they are attracting in, the German cars are faster and Acura/Lexus people don’t care about performance.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    25 minutes ago, David said:

     

    Clearly this $43,995 Mach-E is here to play and play seriously. 

    With less maintenance compared to equal ICE CUVs, I think people will happily embrace the change to EVs.

    2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Only Slightly Slower Than Mustang 2.3L (caranddriver.com)

    The Mach-E is about the size of an Escape, and the Escape and gas Mustang start in the mid $20s.  You can easily argue the Mach-E is better than an Escape or Mustang but is it $15-20k better?   EV’s still need to get cheaper, and that will happen I am sure, but for short term it is still a big ask to get volume on something like a Mach-E.

     

    Also I was just reading an article on how investors are seeing revenue for ICE car sales as worthless in their valuation of a company and may soon even see ICE as a negative.  Timing the big EV change over right will be what determines winners and losers.

    Edited by smk4565
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    The Mach E in size  is in between this generation Escape and the first generation Edge.  

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Acura/Lexus people don’t care about performance.

    I dunno about Lexus folk, but Acura folk actually DO care about performance.  Acura and Honda folk that actually buy cars not CUVs and SUVs from Honda and Acura are one of the most performance oriented buyers in the car world.  Acura lost market share BECAUSE Acura STOPPED offering performance oriented cars.  I dunno if you noticed or not, but Acura and Honda CARS have been re-invented in their latest generations to offer MORE fun to drive qualities for their owners.  Back to fun driving is the motto...   No...not with torque monster RWD muscle cars, but with what Honda does best: great powertrains and nimble handling. 

    Honda/Acura seems to me that going electric will only ENHANCE these qualities for Honda/Acura sporty cars and their owners.  Only drawback to BEVs for Honda/Acura is that BEVs are quite hefty negating nimbleness. However, low center of gravity due to the battery pack being THE floor pan, at least lessens the heft problem...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    10 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Excuse me, must we insinuate every good thread in C&G now with EV garbage?  I thought this was a thread about Cadillac *checks again*

    Sir, this is an Arby's.

    Also, would you calm down with the

    *checks notes*

    Electric Garbage.

    • Thanks 2
    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    14 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Just fantastic.  Are these the last great Cadillacs?  Feeling wistful.

    *Checks Notes* You posted the above first, which implies the existence of EVs...

    10 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Excuse me, must we insinuate every good thread in C&G now with EV garbage?  I thought this was a thread about Cadillac *checks again*

    ...so the above statement here is BS.

     

    *Checks again* to see if you are moderator or Admin of this site and finds nothing. I believe William summed up the situation perfectly.

     

     

    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Within a single model BE vehicle, none have gotten cheaper yet.
    Used to be able to get a Model S for $57K.

    Used to be able to get an HD pickup for less than $30K, much less the $60-$90K they are now.

    14 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    A BMW 340i has the same 0-60 time as the CT4-V Blackwing, not even an M3, just a 340i.  And the Audi RS3 has a 3.5 second 0-60 time, faster than either Blackwing, M5 Competition does 0-60 in 2.6 seconds, etc.  AMG holds the Nurburgring record for 2 door car, 4 door car, and station wagon, and 3rd place for SUV, so I think AMG can handle a Blackwing on a track.  

    But that being said, if you liked the ATS-V and CTS-V then I imagine you would like these because it is basically the same powertrains and performance.  Or if you wanted a 4-door Camaro ZL1 with a better interior, the CT5 Blackwing fits the bill.  GM performance fans will buy these up, and I suspect as the Camaro sort of fades away (declining coupe sales), these 2 will pick up some of that market. 

    I think the pricing is pretty spot on for the CT4-V, the CLA45, RS3 and 340i are all 56k, with equal options they all probably line up in price pretty close and you have some good comparisons in there.  The CT5 Blackwing I think they should have priced at $79,900 to match the Tesla Model S, but they sold out their first run so I guess no need to.  And given the lower volumes on these, they can probably get people to pay that ask price and not run the risk of getting too big a supply on dealer lots.

    The CT5-Blackwing competes with the E63 AMG and will kill it, mostly due to it being 500lbs. Lighter.

     

    And why in the hell does a short run ICE Cadillac need to priced the same as a cheaper built Tesla? Do you have stock in them right now?

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    A BMW 340i has the same 0-60 time as the CT4-V Blackwing, not even an M3, just a 340i.  And the Audi RS3 has a 3.5 second 0-60 time, faster than either Blackwing, M5 Competition does 0-60 in 2.6 seconds, etc.  AMG holds the Nurburgring record for 2 door car, 4 door car, and station wagon, and 3rd place for SUV, so I think AMG can handle a Blackwing on a track.  

    But that being said, if you liked the ATS-V and CTS-V then I imagine you would like these because it is basically the same powertrains and performance.  Or if you wanted a 4-door Camaro ZL1 with a better interior, the CT5 Blackwing fits the bill.  GM performance fans will buy these up, and I suspect as the Camaro sort of fades away (declining coupe sales), these 2 will pick up some of that market. 

    I think the pricing is pretty spot on for the CT4-V, the CLA45, RS3 and 340i are all 56k, with equal options they all probably line up in price pretty close and you have some good comparisons in there.  The CT5 Blackwing I think they should have priced at $79,900 to match the Tesla Model S, but they sold out their first run so I guess no need to.  And given the lower volumes on these, they can probably get people to pay that ask price and not run the risk of getting too big a supply on dealer lots.

    Cite your M5 time because C&D has it at 3.2 seconds for a car that STARTS at $110K. The BMW M3 has a manufacturers time of 3.8 seconds so I’m having a hard time believing that the lesser 340i does better. Furthermore, that same M3 starts $11K higher than the CT4 Blackwing. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Used to be able to get an HD pickup for less than $30K, much less the $60-$90K they are now.

    Yes, true... but no one ever said “the price of an HD pickup is going to go way down in the next few years”.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    16 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Oh look, another thread with ocn and surreal going at it. 

    Oh look, so what? 

    43 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Yes, true... but no one ever said “the price of an HD pickup is going to go way down in the next few years”.

    Are you sure about that? Fact of the matter is that the tech behind EVs have dropped in price but that doesn't mean that the end product will necessarily be that way (with exceptions of course). Many ICEs have been around for decades (with little in the way of meaningful advancements) and most have dropped in price yet the cars and trucks that house them have not. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • David
      Cadillac Teaser Videos 2021
      By David
      Here you will find the latest teaser videos from Cadillac.
      Cadillac CELESTIQ
      Cadillac-CELESTIQ-Teaser.mp4
      Cadillac BLACKWING teaser
      BLACKWING-teaser.mp4
      Will add more teasers as Cadillac releases them.
       
      Here is the link for the Cadillac BLACKWING Reveal on February 1st 2021 @ 7pm EST.
      Cadillac Pressroom - United States - V-Series Blackwing
    • William Maley
      Cadillac News: Cadillac Lyriq Gives Us Our First Peek Into GM's Electric Dreams
      By William Maley
      It is no secret that General Motors has big ambitions in the electric car space, we talked about back in March. But our chance to see to see the first fruits of this, the Cadillac Lyriq had been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. But tonight, Cadillac finally revealed the Lyriq in show car form.
      "Show Car" is important in this context as Cadillac is finalizing various parts of the Lyriq's design - various reports say the design is 80 to 85 percent production ready. This may explain why Cadillac isn't launching the model until late-2022. The design is quite out there with a large pattern grille, vertical LED headlamps, fastback roofline, and rear lights that wrap around the pillars. Moving inside, the center piece is a curved, 33-inch display that features driver information and infotainment. There is also a dual-pane head-up display that can display different information - the nearest one can show speed and direction, while the further one can issue alerts and navigation.
      Cadillac hasn't released any power figures on the Lyriq, only saying that it will offer two drivetrain versions; rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor and all-wheel drive with two electric motors. A new modular platform for electric vehicles promises a low-center of gravity and a near 50/50 weight distribution for the all-wheel drive version. Range is targeted at over 300 miles. Cadillac says the production model will offer DC fast charging.
      Source: Cadillac
      Press Release is on Page 2


      LYRIQ Show Car Leads Cadillac Into Electric Future
      The brand’s first all-electric vehicle introduces a new era in luxury, technology and zero-tailpipe-emissions performance Cadillac’s introduction of its electric portfolio begins today with the debut of the LYRIQ show car — a dynamic, modern and fully electric luxury crossover. 
      The propulsion system and supporting technologies position Cadillac to be a leader in electrification, connectivity and automated driving, all delivered with thrilling performance and a new threshold in technology integration.
      “Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative EVs,” said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “We will deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys.”
      The LYRIQ is based on GM’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options. With range being one of the biggest factors when it comes to selecting an EV, we’re designing LYRIQ to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on internal testing1. Performance and technology highlights include:
      Charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace and on the road — including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW2. Rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive configurations. The latest version of Super Cruise3, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways and recently enhanced to include automated lane change. New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking. The brand’s most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen the spans the entire viewing area of the driver. “LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. “To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs.  It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost a Cadillac.”
      LIBERATING PERFORMANCE
      Some luxury EVs today feature adapted traditional internal combustion engine architecture, that is not the case with LYRIQ. Cadillac’s all-new, modular EV platform on which the LYRIQ is based is the foundation for its liberating performance. With a dedicated EV architecture, its design eliminates significant physical constraints associated with adapting electric propulsion within a conventional vehicle architecture, for an optimized design that supports greater driving range, an engaging driving experience and a new interpretation of passenger space.
      Within the LYRIQ, the Ultium battery system is a structural element of the architecture, integrated in ways that contribute to ride and handling, as well as safety. In fact, the lower center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution enabled by the placement of the battery pack results in a vehicle that’s sporty, responsive and allows for spirited driving.
      Additionally, the LYRIQ is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel drive option available. The placement of the drive motor at the rear of the vehicle contributes an even greater feeling of balance and agility — attributes that affirm Cadillac’s longstanding commitment to satisfying performance. It also enables the system to channel more torque to the pavement without wheelspin for exhilarating acceleration and greater cornering capability. Vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive go a step further, with a second drive unit placed at the front of the vehicle, which allows for a significant amount of tuning flexibility, enhancing vehicle dynamics and performance for drivers.
      ALL-NEW ULTIUM BATTERY SYSTEM
      The Cadillac LYRIQ is powered by GM’s new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy to deliver stirring performance.
      Ultium’s state-of-the-art NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry uses aluminum in the cathode to help reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. In fact, GM engineers reduced the cobalt content by more than 70 percent, compared to current GM batteries.
      The advanced battery chemistry is packed in large, flat pouch cells that enable smart module construction to reduce complexity and simplify cooling needs. Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the modules, eliminating nearly 90 percent of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM’s current electric vehicles. 
      When it comes to charging, LYRIQ offers quick and convenient charging options whether at home or on the go. With DC fast charging, the LYRIQ can charge at rates over 150 kW. 
      ARTFULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY
      Envisioned to make interaction with its technologies more intuitive and rewarding, the LYRIQ’s partnership with the driver and passengers is simultaneously energizing and artful.
      Upon approach, the LYRIQ recognizes the driver and initiates a “greeting” with a choreographed lighting sequence, while also preparing the cabin for the journey, including seat, mirror and climate system adjustments. Once inside, the LYRIQ offers Cadillac’s highest level of driver information, infotainment and connectivity integration, for a more seamless and rewarding experience.
      A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display artfully integrates a single, large screen that spans the viewing area for the driver and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls and camera views. This new display has the highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today and can display over one billion colors, 64 times more than any other vehicle in the automotive industry, providing a stunning in-vehicle experience unlike anything seen before from Cadillac.
      Additional technology and interactive highlights include:
      Battery and charging monitoring conveyed by easy, at-a-glance graphics. The system identifies the vehicle’s energy needs at home and on the go, according to owner preferences, while also monitoring and forecasting energy consumption and providing charging suggestions. New dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display employs two planes: a near plane indicating speed, direction and more, and a far plane displaying transparent navigation signals and other important alerts. The latest version of Super Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance feature, including automated lane change.3 Supervised remote parking that uses ultrasonic sensors to help the LYRIQ park itself in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces — whether the driver is inside or outside of the vehicle.4 SENSE OF SOUND
      LYRIQ’s technology also addresses sound in two important ways: Blocking unwanted sounds and making the most of the sounds passengers want to hear.
      For the first time, Cadillac will introduce a new road noise cancellation technology, which takes active noise cancellation to the next level by introducing more microphones and accelerometers, which improve noise cancellation abilities. With this new system, Cadillac’s performance and audio engineers can target the frequency range of tire cavity noise, reducing the noise level in the vehicle and allowing for a quieter in-cabin experience.
      The Cadillac LYRIQ builds on the brand’s exclusive partnership with AKG. “With LYRIQ we wanted to deliver a sound experience that would transport the driver from a vehicle into a recording studio,” said Hussein Khalil, Cadillac lead audio design release engineer. “With the AKG sound system, we are able to deliver this experience along with the quality and reliability luxury customers expect.”
      At launch, LYRIQ will offer a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system that delivers exceptionally crisp and precise sound reproduction, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite music.
      NEW FACE OF CADILLAC
      Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs. It’s a forward-looking vision unconstrained by the needs of a traditional internal combustion engine and driveline.
      “The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express,” said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. “Inside and out, LYRIQ is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and is intended to make every drive an occasion.”
      Defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, LYRIQ is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence. Additional details such as a flow-through roof spoiler express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.
      A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ’s most unique and expressive design elements. It is also a dynamic feature, as it is part of a dramatic lighting choreography that — along with bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting — greets the owner upon approach. At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.
      Inside, the LYRIQ’s new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design; and Cadillac designers used this as an opportunity to rethink how to use the space and where to locate various interior elements.
      The result is a more airy, minimalistic design that does more to involve the driver and passengers in the driving experience while offering exceptional functionality when it comes to storage solutions. It is also brimming with subtle yet obsessive details such as backlit speaker grilles, curved screens with hidden storage and, like the exterior, orchestrated lighting features.

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Cadillac Lyriq Gives Us Our First Peek Into GM's Electric Dreams
      By William Maley
      It is no secret that General Motors has big ambitions in the electric car space, we talked about back in March. But our chance to see to see the first fruits of this, the Cadillac Lyriq had been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. But tonight, Cadillac finally revealed the Lyriq in show car form.
      "Show Car" is important in this context as Cadillac is finalizing various parts of the Lyriq's design - various reports say the design is 80 to 85 percent production ready. This may explain why Cadillac isn't launching the model until late-2022. The design is quite out there with a large pattern grille, vertical LED headlamps, fastback roofline, and rear lights that wrap around the pillars. Moving inside, the center piece is a curved, 33-inch display that features driver information and infotainment. There is also a dual-pane head-up display that can display different information - the nearest one can show speed and direction, while the further one can issue alerts and navigation.
      Cadillac hasn't released any power figures on the Lyriq, only saying that it will offer two drivetrain versions; rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor and all-wheel drive with two electric motors. A new modular platform for electric vehicles promises a low-center of gravity and a near 50/50 weight distribution for the all-wheel drive version. Range is targeted at over 300 miles. Cadillac says the production model will offer DC fast charging.
      Source: Cadillac
      Press Release is on Page 2


      LYRIQ Show Car Leads Cadillac Into Electric Future
      The brand’s first all-electric vehicle introduces a new era in luxury, technology and zero-tailpipe-emissions performance Cadillac’s introduction of its electric portfolio begins today with the debut of the LYRIQ show car — a dynamic, modern and fully electric luxury crossover. 
      The propulsion system and supporting technologies position Cadillac to be a leader in electrification, connectivity and automated driving, all delivered with thrilling performance and a new threshold in technology integration.
      “Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative EVs,” said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “We will deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys.”
      The LYRIQ is based on GM’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options. With range being one of the biggest factors when it comes to selecting an EV, we’re designing LYRIQ to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on internal testing1. Performance and technology highlights include:
      Charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace and on the road — including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW2. Rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive configurations. The latest version of Super Cruise3, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways and recently enhanced to include automated lane change. New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking. The brand’s most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen the spans the entire viewing area of the driver. “LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. “To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs.  It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost a Cadillac.”
      LIBERATING PERFORMANCE
      Some luxury EVs today feature adapted traditional internal combustion engine architecture, that is not the case with LYRIQ. Cadillac’s all-new, modular EV platform on which the LYRIQ is based is the foundation for its liberating performance. With a dedicated EV architecture, its design eliminates significant physical constraints associated with adapting electric propulsion within a conventional vehicle architecture, for an optimized design that supports greater driving range, an engaging driving experience and a new interpretation of passenger space.
      Within the LYRIQ, the Ultium battery system is a structural element of the architecture, integrated in ways that contribute to ride and handling, as well as safety. In fact, the lower center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution enabled by the placement of the battery pack results in a vehicle that’s sporty, responsive and allows for spirited driving.
      Additionally, the LYRIQ is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel drive option available. The placement of the drive motor at the rear of the vehicle contributes an even greater feeling of balance and agility — attributes that affirm Cadillac’s longstanding commitment to satisfying performance. It also enables the system to channel more torque to the pavement without wheelspin for exhilarating acceleration and greater cornering capability. Vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive go a step further, with a second drive unit placed at the front of the vehicle, which allows for a significant amount of tuning flexibility, enhancing vehicle dynamics and performance for drivers.
      ALL-NEW ULTIUM BATTERY SYSTEM
      The Cadillac LYRIQ is powered by GM’s new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy to deliver stirring performance.
      Ultium’s state-of-the-art NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry uses aluminum in the cathode to help reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. In fact, GM engineers reduced the cobalt content by more than 70 percent, compared to current GM batteries.
      The advanced battery chemistry is packed in large, flat pouch cells that enable smart module construction to reduce complexity and simplify cooling needs. Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the modules, eliminating nearly 90 percent of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM’s current electric vehicles. 
      When it comes to charging, LYRIQ offers quick and convenient charging options whether at home or on the go. With DC fast charging, the LYRIQ can charge at rates over 150 kW. 
      ARTFULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY
      Envisioned to make interaction with its technologies more intuitive and rewarding, the LYRIQ’s partnership with the driver and passengers is simultaneously energizing and artful.
      Upon approach, the LYRIQ recognizes the driver and initiates a “greeting” with a choreographed lighting sequence, while also preparing the cabin for the journey, including seat, mirror and climate system adjustments. Once inside, the LYRIQ offers Cadillac’s highest level of driver information, infotainment and connectivity integration, for a more seamless and rewarding experience.
      A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display artfully integrates a single, large screen that spans the viewing area for the driver and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls and camera views. This new display has the highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today and can display over one billion colors, 64 times more than any other vehicle in the automotive industry, providing a stunning in-vehicle experience unlike anything seen before from Cadillac.
      Additional technology and interactive highlights include:
      Battery and charging monitoring conveyed by easy, at-a-glance graphics. The system identifies the vehicle’s energy needs at home and on the go, according to owner preferences, while also monitoring and forecasting energy consumption and providing charging suggestions. New dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display employs two planes: a near plane indicating speed, direction and more, and a far plane displaying transparent navigation signals and other important alerts. The latest version of Super Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance feature, including automated lane change.3 Supervised remote parking that uses ultrasonic sensors to help the LYRIQ park itself in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces — whether the driver is inside or outside of the vehicle.4 SENSE OF SOUND
      LYRIQ’s technology also addresses sound in two important ways: Blocking unwanted sounds and making the most of the sounds passengers want to hear.
      For the first time, Cadillac will introduce a new road noise cancellation technology, which takes active noise cancellation to the next level by introducing more microphones and accelerometers, which improve noise cancellation abilities. With this new system, Cadillac’s performance and audio engineers can target the frequency range of tire cavity noise, reducing the noise level in the vehicle and allowing for a quieter in-cabin experience.
      The Cadillac LYRIQ builds on the brand’s exclusive partnership with AKG. “With LYRIQ we wanted to deliver a sound experience that would transport the driver from a vehicle into a recording studio,” said Hussein Khalil, Cadillac lead audio design release engineer. “With the AKG sound system, we are able to deliver this experience along with the quality and reliability luxury customers expect.”
      At launch, LYRIQ will offer a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system that delivers exceptionally crisp and precise sound reproduction, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite music.
      NEW FACE OF CADILLAC
      Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs. It’s a forward-looking vision unconstrained by the needs of a traditional internal combustion engine and driveline.
      “The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express,” said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. “Inside and out, LYRIQ is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and is intended to make every drive an occasion.”
      Defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, LYRIQ is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence. Additional details such as a flow-through roof spoiler express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.
      A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ’s most unique and expressive design elements. It is also a dynamic feature, as it is part of a dramatic lighting choreography that — along with bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting — greets the owner upon approach. At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.
      Inside, the LYRIQ’s new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design; and Cadillac designers used this as an opportunity to rethink how to use the space and where to locate various interior elements.
      The result is a more airy, minimalistic design that does more to involve the driver and passengers in the driving experience while offering exceptional functionality when it comes to storage solutions. It is also brimming with subtle yet obsessive details such as backlit speaker grilles, curved screens with hidden storage and, like the exterior, orchestrated lighting features.
    • David
      Cadillac LYRIQ Reveal Coming
      By David
      Cadillac division sent out this email saying that the Cadillac Lyriq reveal will be August 6th 2020 @ 7PM. 
      Now the interesting part is what time zone? EST, MST, PST,.......... 🤔

    • William Maley
      Nissan News: Nissan Ariya EV Possibly Marks A Comeback
      By William Maley
      The past year is one that Nissan would like to forget. Their former CEO is arrested and then escapes to Lebanon. Shareholders are angry at the new leadership. Sales have been cratering and other issues. But the automaker is trying to get itself out of the hole by launching 10 new models in the next 20 months. The next model has been revealed this week - the 2022 Ariya EV.
      A compact SUV, the Ariya certainly looks futuristic with distinctive sculpting along the side, new "shield"-style front insert, and flowing roofline. Inside, Nissan goes for a minimalist approach with little brightwork and a row of touch-capacitive controls for the climate system that disappear when the vehicle is turned off. Two 12.3-inch screens serve as the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
      There will be two electric powertrains on offer for the Ariya,
      Single electric motor providing 215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, front-wheel drive Dual electric motors producing a total output of 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive Both powertrains will come standard with a 63.0-kWh battery pack, while a larger 87.0-kWh pack is optional. Nissan claims that the single electric motor paired with 87-kWh pack will achieve a max range of 300 miles - and that is based on the EPA cycle. No information was provided on recharge times.
      The Ariya will also come with Nissan's next-generation of ProPilot driver-assistance system called ProPilot 2.0. It will allow for hands-free driving in certain circumstances and can change lanes.
      Japan will be the first market to get the Ariya sometime in mid-2021. The U.S. won't see it until the end of 2021.
      Source: Nissan
      Press Release is on Page 2


      Nissan’s product transformation continues with Ariya, a 100 percent electric crossover for a new era
      The next step of Nissan’s transformation is here with an all-new EV that delivers driving excitement, confidence, comfort and connectivity; set to go on sale in U.S. in 2021 with a $40,000 starting price NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that lets customers travel up to approximately 300 miles per charge (preliminary Nissan estimate for long-range 2WD model) while enjoying greater driving excitement, confidence, comfort, and connectivity.
      Its debut marks a key milestone in the Nissan NEXT transformation initiative, a four-year plan building on Nissan's reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, customer-focus and quality, alongside an ongoing cultural transformation. As the company's first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya embodies the company's vision to enrich people's lives.
      Representing the pinnacle of Nissan's technologies and design, the 100% electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama. Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation and advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology– wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior.
      CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan.
      "The Ariya, a key model in Nissan's plan to roll out 10 new models in 20 months, demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer demand for crossovers with the most advanced electrified, automated and connected technologies," Gupta said. "The company expects sales of its EVs and e-POWER electrified models to be more than 1 million units a year by the end of fiscal 2023. The Ariya will play a significant role in attaining that goal."
      Nissan also aims to introduce advanced driver assistance technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems in that same period.
      The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the U.S. and Canada later in the year. U.S. pricing will start around $40,000.
      Powerful performance for a wide range of needs
      Nissan was the first automaker to introduce a mass market electric vehicle with the Nissan LEAF in 2010, which has resulted in nearly 500,000 sales to date. Building on Nissan's strength as an EV pioneer, the Ariya takes the powerful performance and capabilities of zero-emission vehicles to the heart of the electric vehicle market.
      The car's all-electric drivetrain combines excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and range. Customers can choose from multiple configurations to meet their individual needs. These include two-wheel-drive and new "e-4ORCE" all-wheel drive versions, as well as two different battery sizes. The e-4ORCE all-wheel control system balances the powerful performance with a smooth, comfortable ride and all-weather capability. The system's twin electric motors provide balanced, assured handling with sports car-level power.
      Advanced design and technology for stress-free driving
      Ariya is also the most advanced embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in a car to date.
      Drivers will feel more confident and less stressed thanks to the available, next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system that uses driver attention monitoring to enable hands-off single-lane highway operation. Ariya will also offer e-Pedal, which allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal.
      Standard across the Ariya lineup is Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. Ariya will also feature Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and other technologies aimed at making the drive easier and more enjoyable.
      A human-machine interface lets customers use natural speech to adjust car settings. Over-the-air firmware updates keep the Ariya feeling fresh and exciting. The Ariya also includes Amazon's Alexa to help customers simplify and organize their lives.
      Ariya will also feature wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ standard to help drivers seamlessly integrate their smartphone into their vehicle experience.
      Spacious, flat-floor cabin
      The Ariya's striking looks represent Nissan's new design language, Timeless Japanese Futurism. It is characterized by a distinctive Japanese approach, conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way.
      Nissan's designers took advantage of the car's new EV platform, which allows for a flat floor, and its compact climate control components to give the Ariya a very spacious cabin. The lounge-like interior, featuring thin profile Zero Gravity seats, provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.
      "Nissan was a pioneer in the world of mass-market electric vehicles a decade ago with LEAF, setting the standard for affordable, mass-market electric vehicles. We expect nothing less for the new Nissan Ariya," said Gupta. "While the driving exhilaration of its acceleration and torque levels is undeniable, the Ariya offers balanced, customer-centric technology that is perfect for everyday use."
      Nissan Ariya Key Specifications
      Passenger configuration
      2-row, 5-passenger
      Drive configuration
      Front-wheel drive or e-4ORCE all-wheel drive
      Platform
      Newly developed Alliance CMF-EV
      Powertrain
      Single (FWD) / dual (e-4ORCE AWD) electric motor, Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM)
      Battery capacity
      63 kWh / 87 kWh usable (total 65 kWh / 90 kWh)
      Thermal management
      Active battery management system
      Estimated range
      Up to approximately 300 miles (preliminary Nissan estimate)
      Level 2 charging
      Up to 7.2 kW
      DC charging type
      CCS standard up to 130 kW
      Output
      160 kW – 290 kW
      Torque
      221 lb-ft – 443 lb-ft
      Wheelbase
      109.3 in.
      Overall length
      182.9 in.
      Overall width
      74.8 in.
      Overall height
      65.4 in. – 65.7 (depending on roof rack)
      Cargo volume
      16.5 cu ft (FWD)
      14.6 (e-4ORCE)
      Wheel size
      19-inch or 20-inch
      Tire size
      235/55R19 or 255/45R20
      Available interior features
      Lounge-like space created by flat, open floor and slim-profile Zero Gravity seats; large, minimalist instrument panel with integrated capacitive haptic switches; innovative center storage box with fold-out tray, adjustable center console
      Available Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS) Technology
      ProPILOT Assist 2.0 featuring hands-off highway operation with Driver Monitoring System
      Available safety technology
      Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking
      Model configurations
      Ariya standard and long range (FWD)
      Ariya standard range e-4ORCE and long range e-4ORCE (AWD)
      * NOTE: All specifications are as of July 2020 and are subject to homologation. Model names, features and specifications may vary by market. Subject to final validation.

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Lou Shantz
      Lou Shantz
      (32 years old)
    2. protopblogger
      protopblogger
      (32 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...