  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Cadillac Lyriq Gives Us Our First Peek Into GM's Electric Dreams

      You'll Be Waiting Until Late 2022 To See The Production Version

    It is no secret that General Motors has big ambitions in the electric car space, we talked about back in March. But our chance to see to see the first fruits of this, the Cadillac Lyriq had been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. But tonight, Cadillac finally revealed the Lyriq in show car form.

    "Show Car" is important in this context as Cadillac is finalizing various parts of the Lyriq's design - various reports say the design is 80 to 85 percent production ready. This may explain why Cadillac isn't launching the model until late-2022. The design is quite out there with a large pattern grille, vertical LED headlamps, fastback roofline, and rear lights that wrap around the pillars. Moving inside, the center piece is a curved, 33-inch display that features driver information and infotainment. There is also a dual-pane head-up display that can display different information - the nearest one can show speed and direction, while the further one can issue alerts and navigation.

    Cadillac hasn't released any power figures on the Lyriq, only saying that it will offer two drivetrain versions; rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor and all-wheel drive with two electric motors. A new modular platform for electric vehicles promises a low-center of gravity and a near 50/50 weight distribution for the all-wheel drive version. Range is targeted at over 300 miles. Cadillac says the production model will offer DC fast charging.

    Source: Cadillac
    Press Release is on Page 2

    LYRIQ Show Car Leads Cadillac Into Electric Future

    • The brand’s first all-electric vehicle introduces a new era in luxury, technology and zero-tailpipe-emissions performance

    Cadillac’s introduction of its electric portfolio begins today with the debut of the LYRIQ show car — a dynamic, modern and fully electric luxury crossover. 

    The propulsion system and supporting technologies position Cadillac to be a leader in electrification, connectivity and automated driving, all delivered with thrilling performance and a new threshold in technology integration.

    “Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative EVs,” said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “We will deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys.”

    The LYRIQ is based on GM’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options. With range being one of the biggest factors when it comes to selecting an EV, we’re designing LYRIQ to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on internal testing1. Performance and technology highlights include:

    • Charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace and on the road — including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW2.
    • Rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive configurations.
    • The latest version of Super Cruise3, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways and recently enhanced to include automated lane change.
    • New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking.
    • The brand’s most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen the spans the entire viewing area of the driver.

    “LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. “To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs.  It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost a Cadillac.”

    LIBERATING PERFORMANCE
    Some luxury EVs today feature adapted traditional internal combustion engine architecture, that is not the case with LYRIQ. Cadillac’s all-new, modular EV platform on which the LYRIQ is based is the foundation for its liberating performance. With a dedicated EV architecture, its design eliminates significant physical constraints associated with adapting electric propulsion within a conventional vehicle architecture, for an optimized design that supports greater driving range, an engaging driving experience and a new interpretation of passenger space.

    Within the LYRIQ, the Ultium battery system is a structural element of the architecture, integrated in ways that contribute to ride and handling, as well as safety. In fact, the lower center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution enabled by the placement of the battery pack results in a vehicle that’s sporty, responsive and allows for spirited driving.

    Additionally, the LYRIQ is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel drive option available. The placement of the drive motor at the rear of the vehicle contributes an even greater feeling of balance and agility — attributes that affirm Cadillac’s longstanding commitment to satisfying performance. It also enables the system to channel more torque to the pavement without wheelspin for exhilarating acceleration and greater cornering capability. Vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive go a step further, with a second drive unit placed at the front of the vehicle, which allows for a significant amount of tuning flexibility, enhancing vehicle dynamics and performance for drivers.

    ALL-NEW ULTIUM BATTERY SYSTEM
    The Cadillac LYRIQ is powered by GM’s new Ultium battery system, which offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy to deliver stirring performance.

    Ultium’s state-of-the-art NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) chemistry uses aluminum in the cathode to help reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. In fact, GM engineers reduced the cobalt content by more than 70 percent, compared to current GM batteries.

    The advanced battery chemistry is packed in large, flat pouch cells that enable smart module construction to reduce complexity and simplify cooling needs. Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the modules, eliminating nearly 90 percent of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM’s current electric vehicles. 

    When it comes to charging, LYRIQ offers quick and convenient charging options whether at home or on the go. With DC fast charging, the LYRIQ can charge at rates over 150 kW. 

    ARTFULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY
    Envisioned to make interaction with its technologies more intuitive and rewarding, the LYRIQ’s partnership with the driver and passengers is simultaneously energizing and artful.

    Upon approach, the LYRIQ recognizes the driver and initiates a “greeting” with a choreographed lighting sequence, while also preparing the cabin for the journey, including seat, mirror and climate system adjustments. Once inside, the LYRIQ offers Cadillac’s highest level of driver information, infotainment and connectivity integration, for a more seamless and rewarding experience.

    A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display artfully integrates a single, large screen that spans the viewing area for the driver and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls and camera views. This new display has the highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today and can display over one billion colors, 64 times more than any other vehicle in the automotive industry, providing a stunning in-vehicle experience unlike anything seen before from Cadillac.

    Additional technology and interactive highlights include:

    • Battery and charging monitoring conveyed by easy, at-a-glance graphics. The system identifies the vehicle’s energy needs at home and on the go, according to owner preferences, while also monitoring and forecasting energy consumption and providing charging suggestions.
    • New dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display employs two planes: a near plane indicating speed, direction and more, and a far plane displaying transparent navigation signals and other important alerts.
    • The latest version of Super Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance feature, including automated lane change.3
    • Supervised remote parking that uses ultrasonic sensors to help the LYRIQ park itself in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces — whether the driver is inside or outside of the vehicle.4

    SENSE OF SOUND
    LYRIQ’s technology also addresses sound in two important ways: Blocking unwanted sounds and making the most of the sounds passengers want to hear.

    For the first time, Cadillac will introduce a new road noise cancellation technology, which takes active noise cancellation to the next level by introducing more microphones and accelerometers, which improve noise cancellation abilities. With this new system, Cadillac’s performance and audio engineers can target the frequency range of tire cavity noise, reducing the noise level in the vehicle and allowing for a quieter in-cabin experience.

    The Cadillac LYRIQ builds on the brand’s exclusive partnership with AKG. “With LYRIQ we wanted to deliver a sound experience that would transport the driver from a vehicle into a recording studio,” said Hussein Khalil, Cadillac lead audio design release engineer. “With the AKG sound system, we are able to deliver this experience along with the quality and reliability luxury customers expect.”

    At launch, LYRIQ will offer a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system that delivers exceptionally crisp and precise sound reproduction, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite music.

    NEW FACE OF CADILLAC
    Cadillac’s first electric SUV makes a bold design statement that introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs. It’s a forward-looking vision unconstrained by the needs of a traditional internal combustion engine and driveline.

    “The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express,” said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. “Inside and out, LYRIQ is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and is intended to make every drive an occasion.”

    Defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, LYRIQ is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence. Additional details such as a flow-through roof spoiler express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.

    A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ’s most unique and expressive design elements. It is also a dynamic feature, as it is part of a dramatic lighting choreography that — along with bold vertical, slim LED signature lighting — greets the owner upon approach. At the rear, a split taillamp design incorporates slim LEDs that are also integrated into the lighting choreography.

    Inside, the LYRIQ’s new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design; and Cadillac designers used this as an opportunity to rethink how to use the space and where to locate various interior elements.

    The result is a more airy, minimalistic design that does more to involve the driver and passengers in the driving experience while offering exceptional functionality when it comes to storage solutions. It is also brimming with subtle yet obsessive details such as backlit speaker grilles, curved screens with hidden storage and, like the exterior, orchestrated lighting features.

    regfootball

    I dig this actually...pretty cool.

    but the idiocy of it (typical GM idiocy in a higher dose this time) is to not have it ready until 2 years from now, and also, it really would help Cadillac a lot more to make it ICE engine and sell it as the XT7.

    twin turbo six standard.  Blackwing v8 twin turbo OHC optional.

    I'd change the rear side window a bit and wrap the tailights a bit differently but I sort of dig what they are getting at....trying cool things.  Front lighting is way cool.

    smk4565

    It doesn't look good, the front looks too much like a Chevy Blazer and the rear end is all messed up.  But it is a concept too, so we'll have to see what the production car looks like, and all the interior images they showed were simulated, so we can't really be sure yet how that will look.

    Would be nice to have heard more specs, like horsepower or performance beyond a targeted 300 mile range.  Seems like this will be a 2023 model, so it is a ways off.  I don't know why they would show their hand that far out, and I think what they have isn't better than what Tesla was selling a couple years ago.  

    David
    11 hours ago, regfootball said:

    I dig this actually...pretty cool.

    but the idiocy of it (typical GM idiocy in a higher dose this time) is to not have it ready until 2 years from now, and also, it really would help Cadillac a lot more to make it ICE engine and sell it as the XT7.

    twin turbo six standard.  Blackwing v8 twin turbo OHC optional.

    I'd change the rear side window a bit and wrap the tailights a bit differently but I sort of dig what they are getting at....trying cool things.  Front lighting is way cool.

    Agree with you that the stupid 2yr to get to market is just total mgmt. ignorance, would have been better to hold off on showing anything then till closer to the on sale date.

    Disagree with you on the ICE thing, that boat sailed and the companies who move to EV sooner will survive I believe. 

    GM can survive on their current ICE line up to profit through the change over to an EV portfolio.

    Cool part is that I can see this as a Blackwing edition with the 3 motor 1,000 HP / 11,000 lb-ft of torque layout that they are planning for Hummer. Course, EV's are far more programmable than ICE and so they could have a potential 2,000 HP / 22,000 lb-ft of torque version to go into the ultimate Blackwing version all with Black chrome would be awesome.

    Rear is for sure very controversial and it does seem to generate a love or hate reaction on the web from people posting. 

    For sure Cadillac has people talking about them.

    Robert Hall
    11 hours ago, regfootball said:

    I dig this actually...pretty cool.

    but the idiocy of it (typical GM idiocy in a higher dose this time) is to not have it ready until 2 years from now, and also, it really would help Cadillac a lot more to make it ICE engine and sell it as the XT7.

    twin turbo six standard.  Blackwing v8 twin turbo OHC optional.

     

    This was designed as an EV, so that's not going to happen...and we are talking about GM..it would have had a transverse 2.0 4 had it been an ICE product..

    I'd love to have seen GM build a powerful V8 CUV to compete w/ the Cayenne,  but that window of opportunity is past...GM's future is electric as they have stated.  

     GM is committed to the EV future...whether they will be successful or not only time will tell...

    Edited by Robert Hall
    balthazar

    Didn't it take 2 years for Tesla between the showing of the Model 3 to being able to buy it?
    Hell, hasn't the M3 (a trim and engine upgrade on the same model) taken 1.5 years to go on sale from when a new 3-series did? This sort of time span is certainly not unprecedented.

    David
    5 hours ago, balthazar said:

    ^ Right, but because it's Cadillac / GM, it's "inept management".  🙄

    Yup, They should then call it a concept for consumer feedback on the styling rather than a show car for production.

    GM is not the only one here that shows stuff off IMHO way too early from Production. I wish everyone would show concepts for getting feedback from the Public, but keep actual production auto's to no more than 12 months out from release. I think this would be better public perception.

    smk4565
    17 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Blazer :

    Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 9.53.48 PM.png

    Lyriq :

    Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 9.53.52 PM.png

    😆 😆 😆 😆 😆

     

    Dated, dowdy & spartan when new, dead in 2022 :

    Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 9.57.27 PM.png

    The Cadillac front end looks like a Chevy.  Even worse when you put an XT6 vs a Chevy.  

    Edited by smk4565
    David
    16 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Cadillac front end looks like a Chevy.  Even worse when you put an XT6 vs a Chevy.  

    While they are blah you can at least truly tell them apart unlike the MB stable.

    Perfect case in point, one cannot tell which model is which here. This is just terrible, worse styling differentiation ever!

    image.png

    balthazar
    3 hours ago, David said:

    Yup, They should then call it a concept for consumer feedback on the styling rather than a show car for production.

    You mean like the show car for production ELR or the show car for production XTS?
    I’m not worried.

    32 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Cadillac front end looks like a Chevy. 

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, David said:

    While they are blah you can at least truly tell them apart unlike the MB stable.

    Perfect case in point, one cannot tell which model is which here. This is just terrible, worse styling differentiation ever!

    image.png

    Except all 4 of those are E-classes.  I don't care if all Cadillacs look the same, I care if Cadillacs look like Chevrolets.

    David
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Except all 4 of those are E-classes.  I don't care if all Cadillacs look the same, I care if Cadillacs look like Chevrolets.

    Yet I doubt the majority here myself included could tell these were E class and not S or C class.

    Having Family DNA is one thing, having all levels of a product line blur into each other is another. MB has blurred all levels badly.

    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, David said:

    Yet I doubt the majority here myself included could tell these were E class and not S or C class.

     

    Front fascias are the same, grilles differ.  Headlights are the same...and the E-class is the only MB line w/ 4 bodystyles..sedan, coupe, convertible and wagon.

    balthazar

    This Cadillac looks nearly exactly, and I mean NEARLY EXACTLY like this Chevrolet :

    18 CLA:Scoupe.png

    Meanwhile, over at Daimler :

    Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 7.12.48 PM.png

    smk4565

    Cadillac says it will start under $75k, which makes me thinking dual motor with options is pushing $100k.  This vehicle better be good if they want Escalade money for it.  

    The Lyriq doesn't have 400 mile range or 350 kwh charge which are the top on market now, this car is 2-3 years away.   I don't see what the hook is, other than if you currently have a Cadillac SUV and want an EV.  Unless more details are released closer to launch so we have to wait and see.

    balthazar
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Cadillac says it will start under $75k

    That's was a Ward's Auto/other rag's guess, not Cadillac-sourced.

    smk4565
    41 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    That's was a Ward's Auto/other rag's guess, not Cadillac-sourced.

    In the Ward's article they said Steve Carlisle said it would start under $75,000.  

    Without knowing the performance or standard features, it is hard to determine what is a good price point.  $75k undercuts the Tesla Model X by $5k, maybe that makes the Lyriq a bargain, or maybe $75k is a rip off, but we don't know yet.

    balthazar

    If 80% of that vehicle comes to market starting at $75K, that's incredible bargain... but that interior (or 80% of that interior) is $100K plus.
    The Model X is certainly no class leader here - Tesla is hiding it's sales by combining them with another falling -and completely unrelated- model, the Model S. The field is ripe for a new model to rise to the top. You know it's not coming from mercedes.

    smk4565
    24 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    If 80% of that vehicle comes to market starting at $75K, that's incredible bargain... but that interior (or 80% of that interior) is $100K plus.
    The Model X is certainly no class leader here - Tesla is hiding it's sales by combining them with another falling -and completely unrelated- model, the Model S. The field is ripe for a new model to rise to the top. You know it's not coming from mercedes.

    Base Model X today has 351 mile range, Cadillac is targeting 300 miles in 2023.

    The Model X Performance does 0-60 in 2.6 seconds, and GM won't allow anything faster than a Corvette, so I doubt the Lyriq is going to beat that.   And if Tesla has some cash flow, I imagine they'll have new versions of the Model S and X by 2023.  

    Mercedes has over 400 miles of range in the EQS, that will come next year, and EQE and a couple SUVs in 2022, if anyone is going to challenge Tesla I'd imagine it will be Mercedes who will have the battery factories and facilities to make all this stuff and has a customer base used to paying these kind of prices.   VW group might also be a big disruptor given their global size and number of brands.  

     

    balthazar
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    In the Ward's article they said Steve Carlisle said it would start under $75,000.

    A-aaaaand they said the original Seville would start at $8K, and when it came out it was $12K. The Lyriq is too far from the showroom floor to pin it down now.

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The Model X Performance does 0-60 in 2.6 seconds...

    Yet no one buys it. 

    and GM won't allow anything faster than a Corvette, so I doubt the Lyriq is going to beat that.


    Seeing as how the base Corvette already is doing 2.8 secs, there’s plenty of room. Doesn’t really matter obviously; no one buys the 2.6 sec SUV as it is. Perhaps you don’t understand the consumer demographic like you think you do.

    balthazar
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Mercedes has over 400 miles of range in the EQS, that will come next year,

    They don’t have shit until its certified. Remember that other German co that said their EV would get 390 miles on range, but testing barely returned 300?

    surreal1272
    On 8/7/2020 at 9:41 AM, balthazar said:

    Didn't it take 2 years for Tesla between the showing of the Model 3 to being able to buy it?
    Hell, hasn't the M3 (a trim and engine upgrade on the same model) taken 1.5 years to go on sale from when a new 3-series did? This sort of time span is certainly not unprecedented.

    Not to mention how long has Benz been “showing off” the delayed EQS lineup? Funny how that gets sidestepped by the resident Daimler fan. 

    • David
      Cadillac LYRIQ Reveal Coming
      By David
      Cadillac division sent out this email saying that the Cadillac Lyriq reveal will be August 6th 2020 @ 7PM. 
      Now the interesting part is what time zone? EST, MST, PST,.......... 🤔

    • William Maley
      Nissan News: Nissan Ariya EV Possibly Marks A Comeback
      By William Maley
      The past year is one that Nissan would like to forget. Their former CEO is arrested and then escapes to Lebanon. Shareholders are angry at the new leadership. Sales have been cratering and other issues. But the automaker is trying to get itself out of the hole by launching 10 new models in the next 20 months. The next model has been revealed this week - the 2022 Ariya EV.
      A compact SUV, the Ariya certainly looks futuristic with distinctive sculpting along the side, new "shield"-style front insert, and flowing roofline. Inside, Nissan goes for a minimalist approach with little brightwork and a row of touch-capacitive controls for the climate system that disappear when the vehicle is turned off. Two 12.3-inch screens serve as the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
      There will be two electric powertrains on offer for the Ariya,
      Single electric motor providing 215 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, front-wheel drive Dual electric motors producing a total output of 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive Both powertrains will come standard with a 63.0-kWh battery pack, while a larger 87.0-kWh pack is optional. Nissan claims that the single electric motor paired with 87-kWh pack will achieve a max range of 300 miles - and that is based on the EPA cycle. No information was provided on recharge times.
      The Ariya will also come with Nissan's next-generation of ProPilot driver-assistance system called ProPilot 2.0. It will allow for hands-free driving in certain circumstances and can change lanes.
      Japan will be the first market to get the Ariya sometime in mid-2021. The U.S. won't see it until the end of 2021.
      Source: Nissan
      Press Release is on Page 2


      Nissan’s product transformation continues with Ariya, a 100 percent electric crossover for a new era
      The next step of Nissan’s transformation is here with an all-new EV that delivers driving excitement, confidence, comfort and connectivity; set to go on sale in U.S. in 2021 with a $40,000 starting price NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today introduced the all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that lets customers travel up to approximately 300 miles per charge (preliminary Nissan estimate for long-range 2WD model) while enjoying greater driving excitement, confidence, comfort, and connectivity.
      Its debut marks a key milestone in the Nissan NEXT transformation initiative, a four-year plan building on Nissan's reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, customer-focus and quality, alongside an ongoing cultural transformation. As the company's first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya embodies the company's vision to enrich people's lives.
      Representing the pinnacle of Nissan's technologies and design, the 100% electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama. Ariya promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation and advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology– wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior.
      CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan.
      "The Ariya, a key model in Nissan's plan to roll out 10 new models in 20 months, demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer demand for crossovers with the most advanced electrified, automated and connected technologies," Gupta said. "The company expects sales of its EVs and e-POWER electrified models to be more than 1 million units a year by the end of fiscal 2023. The Ariya will play a significant role in attaining that goal."
      Nissan also aims to introduce advanced driver assistance technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems in that same period.
      The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the U.S. and Canada later in the year. U.S. pricing will start around $40,000.
      Powerful performance for a wide range of needs
      Nissan was the first automaker to introduce a mass market electric vehicle with the Nissan LEAF in 2010, which has resulted in nearly 500,000 sales to date. Building on Nissan's strength as an EV pioneer, the Ariya takes the powerful performance and capabilities of zero-emission vehicles to the heart of the electric vehicle market.
      The car's all-electric drivetrain combines excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and range. Customers can choose from multiple configurations to meet their individual needs. These include two-wheel-drive and new "e-4ORCE" all-wheel drive versions, as well as two different battery sizes. The e-4ORCE all-wheel control system balances the powerful performance with a smooth, comfortable ride and all-weather capability. The system's twin electric motors provide balanced, assured handling with sports car-level power.
      Advanced design and technology for stress-free driving
      Ariya is also the most advanced embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in a car to date.
      Drivers will feel more confident and less stressed thanks to the available, next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system that uses driver attention monitoring to enable hands-off single-lane highway operation. Ariya will also offer e-Pedal, which allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal.
      Standard across the Ariya lineup is Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. Ariya will also feature Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and other technologies aimed at making the drive easier and more enjoyable.
      A human-machine interface lets customers use natural speech to adjust car settings. Over-the-air firmware updates keep the Ariya feeling fresh and exciting. The Ariya also includes Amazon's Alexa to help customers simplify and organize their lives.
      Ariya will also feature wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ standard to help drivers seamlessly integrate their smartphone into their vehicle experience.
      Spacious, flat-floor cabin
      The Ariya's striking looks represent Nissan's new design language, Timeless Japanese Futurism. It is characterized by a distinctive Japanese approach, conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way.
      Nissan's designers took advantage of the car's new EV platform, which allows for a flat floor, and its compact climate control components to give the Ariya a very spacious cabin. The lounge-like interior, featuring thin profile Zero Gravity seats, provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.
      "Nissan was a pioneer in the world of mass-market electric vehicles a decade ago with LEAF, setting the standard for affordable, mass-market electric vehicles. We expect nothing less for the new Nissan Ariya," said Gupta. "While the driving exhilaration of its acceleration and torque levels is undeniable, the Ariya offers balanced, customer-centric technology that is perfect for everyday use."
      Nissan Ariya Key Specifications
      Passenger configuration
      2-row, 5-passenger
      Drive configuration
      Front-wheel drive or e-4ORCE all-wheel drive
      Platform
      Newly developed Alliance CMF-EV
      Powertrain
      Single (FWD) / dual (e-4ORCE AWD) electric motor, Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM)
      Battery capacity
      63 kWh / 87 kWh usable (total 65 kWh / 90 kWh)
      Thermal management
      Active battery management system
      Estimated range
      Up to approximately 300 miles (preliminary Nissan estimate)
      Level 2 charging
      Up to 7.2 kW
      DC charging type
      CCS standard up to 130 kW
      Output
      160 kW – 290 kW
      Torque
      221 lb-ft – 443 lb-ft
      Wheelbase
      109.3 in.
      Overall length
      182.9 in.
      Overall width
      74.8 in.
      Overall height
      65.4 in. – 65.7 (depending on roof rack)
      Cargo volume
      16.5 cu ft (FWD)
      14.6 (e-4ORCE)
      Wheel size
      19-inch or 20-inch
      Tire size
      235/55R19 or 255/45R20
      Available interior features
      Lounge-like space created by flat, open floor and slim-profile Zero Gravity seats; large, minimalist instrument panel with integrated capacitive haptic switches; innovative center storage box with fold-out tray, adjustable center console
      Available Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS) Technology
      ProPILOT Assist 2.0 featuring hands-off highway operation with Driver Monitoring System
      Available safety technology
      Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking
      Model configurations
      Ariya standard and long range (FWD)
      Ariya standard range e-4ORCE and long range e-4ORCE (AWD)
      * NOTE: All specifications are as of July 2020 and are subject to homologation. Model names, features and specifications may vary by market. Subject to final validation.

      View full article

