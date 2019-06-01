Cadillac Teases Further Performance Upgrades for V-series

After disappointing fans with a less than awe-inspiring release of the CT4-V and CT5-V on Thursday, Cadillac took the cars to Belle Isle, in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday. General Motors President Mark Reuss and GM Vice President Global Product Ken Morris drove prototypes of the next step up in V-Series Performance at the Detroit Grand Prix. The two sedans appear to be uprated, higher performance versions of the cars shown on Thursday, more in line to be direct replacements for the ATS-V and CTS-V they succeed.
Much of the disappointment surrounding the two cars comes from the relatively tepid power outputs. The CT4-V comes with a 320 horsepower turbo-charged 4-cylinder and the CT5-V comes with a 355 horsepower twin-turbo V6, a mere 20 horsepower increase over the non-V CT5 V6 and less than the 400 horsepower available in the 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum, and a far cry from the 460 horsepower ATS-V and 620 horsepower CTS-V. Cadillac is aiming to make the V-series more accessible to customers, however, we feel that they could have achieved this same goal by calling the revealed cars V-Sport instead of V-series.
As of yet, we can only speculate what Cadillac is planning for the upgraded V-series cars, but hopefully, the twin-turbo V8 Blackwing will make it into at least one of them.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.