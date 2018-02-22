Cadillac's infotainment system has been the bane of automotive writers and owners. CUE has been described as being difficult annoying to use, part of this due to the touch-sensitive 'buttons' which doesn't always recognized when pressed. But it seems Cadillac is going back to basics in terms of their infotainment system.

Spy photos of the upcoming XT4's interior have made their way onto various sites today. Underneath the infotainment screen, there are rows of physical buttons for the climate control and various safety functions. We can also make out a controller behind the transmission, which may provide another method of controlling the infotainment system. Other details that can be made out include stitching around the touchscreen and paddle shifters behind the wheel.

We're expecting to see Cadillac unveil the XT4 next month at the New York Auto Show.

Source: Autoblog, Motor1