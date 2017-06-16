Cadillac has said that elements of the Escala concept that was shown last year would be showing up on future models. Thanks to a spy photographer, we have our first look at what elements will be popping up.

A camouflaged CT6 mule was caught driving out on some European roads and we can make out some key details. For one, the grille and badge seem to match up with the Escala concept. We can't say for certain as the grille outline is covered up. It appears the headlights are more horizontal and smaller than the ones found on the current CT6.

Expect to see the updated CT6 next year as a 2019 model.

Source: Autoblog, Motor Authority