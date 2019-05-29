Chevrolet Debuts 2021 Trailblazer

Chevy unveiled the 2021 Trailblazer today, filling a space between the Chevrolet Trax and Equinox in the lineup. This follows the recent release of the Buick Encore GX that fills a similar but more premium space.

Picking up on styling from the larger Blazer and the Camaro, the Trailblazer takes an aggressive, sporty posture. Yes, there also will be an RS version, but no word yet on what powertrains will be available.

Chevy is finally going to start offering active safety features as standard, something the competition started doing a few years ago. The standard active safety features are Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Optional will be Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Rear Park Assist and a High Definition Rear Vision Camera.

The 2021 Trailblazer will enter dealerships in early 2020.