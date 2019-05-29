Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevrolet Debuts 2021 Trailblazer

      ...slots between the Trax and Equinox...

    Chevy unveiled the 2021 Trailblazer today, filling a space between the Chevrolet Trax and Equinox in the lineup.  This follows the recent release of the Buick Encore GX that fills a similar but more premium space. 

    Picking up on styling from the larger Blazer and the Camaro, the Trailblazer takes an aggressive, sporty posture. Yes, there also will be an RS version, but no word yet on what powertrains will be available. 

    Chevy is finally going to start offering active safety features as standard, something the competition started doing a few years ago. The standard active safety features are Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.  Optional will be Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera, Rear Park Assist and a High Definition Rear Vision Camera.

    The 2021 Trailblazer will enter dealerships in early 2020. 

    2021-Chevrolet-TrailblazerRS-02.jpg

    Source: GM Media

    surreal1272

    Really GM? Can’t save that name for a RWD SUV? 

     

    At at least Ford had good sense to put the Explorer back on a RWD platform and will do the same with the Bronco. 

     

    For the record, this is not a knock on the CUV itself. It’s just the wrong name for it. The profile does scream Nissan Kicks though. Not sure that’s a good thing. 

    smk4565

    It looks like a Volvo XC40 or that little Hyundai, I am over the "floating roof" already.  Otherwise it looks fine, looks like a Blazer/Camaro for less money, looks much better than a Traxx.

    To me "Trailblazer" is better than "Blazer" so I don't know why they wasted the Trailblazer name here.  Probably should have called this the Tracker.

    surreal1272
    17 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It looks like a Volvo XC40 or that little Hyundai, I am over the "floating roof" already.  Otherwise it looks fine, looks like a Blazer/Camaro for less money, looks much better than a Traxx.

    To me "Trailblazer" is better than "Blazer" so I don't know why they wasted the Trailblazer name here.  Probably should have called this the Tracker.

    Tracker would have been a far better name for this CUV but with the name “Trax” already taken, it may create some confusion for some folks. Still better than “Trailblazer”. 

    ocnblu

    I do not care what it's called, I think it's a sweet little machine for everyday usage, with a little pizazz thrown in.  I just hope they have a nicer variety of colors available v. the Blazer.

    Since Chevy is pitching the Blazer as "the Camaro of SUVs", I think they should have the same colors available on both vehicles.  That would be a strong but subtle way to tie them together... and it might lead to households buying "his & hers" Blazer and Camaro in matching colors.

    Matt 967

    I love the look of this and the Blazer. I agree not the best names but it is 2019!  Do we know if there will be a new Trax/Tracker coming along too?  Thx 

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, Matt 967 said:

    I love the look of this and the Blazer. I agree not the best names but it is 2019!  Do we know if there will be a new Trax/Tracker coming along too?  Thx 

    I would say almost certainly a new Trax is coming if a new Encore is coming (which we know the second part is true)

    ocnblu

    Weird to me that they are calling the shorter (of the two small Buicks shown in China) Buick the Encore GX in America and saying it will not replace the Encore...  They are doing the same with the Chevys.  Both Buick and Chevrolet have shown longer versions of these with moderately different styling and entirely different names in Chevy's case (Tracker and Trailblazer).

    smk4565
    29 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Tracker would have been a far better name for this CUV but with the name “Trax” already taken, it may create some confusion for some folks. Still better than “Trailblazer”. 

    I don't think they are worried about confusion when they have the Encore and Encore GX as 2 difference vehicles.  I would have used Tracker here.  Saved Trailblazer for a Jeep Wrangler/Ford Bronco competitor.

    regfootball

    I too agree there is confusion or weirdness calling this ‘trailblazer’ but make no mistake this makes sense to offer this line here. It means they can keep selling the trax at cheaper prices and it remains the de facto small Chevy. Essentially the trax fills the sonic / Cruze void. The equinox will need to upsize a bit and even after only two years is already tired in the market. The Hyundai kona is storming the market so trailblazer is wanting in on this emerging niche. The compact class like equinox and RAV4 is probably getting too expensive for first time buyers so this makes sense to add this in between for those that think trax is too small. 

    daves87rs

    Was hoping for a cool off-road version of the Blazer.

    So, this is kinda like a Trax with a real “trunk”?

    ocnblu
    4 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    So, this is kinda like a Trax with a real “trunk”?

    Plus a heckuva lot more elan.

    ccap41

    ccap41 2,920

    I have zero issue with them reusing the name but it's awkward on the size of vehicle they chose to use for it...

    I almost feel like they should have done what Ford is doing with the next Escape/Baby Bronco and the Trailblazer name should be used on an off-road version of the Equinox or Blazer. Yeah, FWD based.. but they could make it work if they made it its own model. If Jeep can make off-roady FWD CUVs, GM can as well. 

    I mean the name "Trail-Blazer" doesn't sound like the name of a Camaro-inspired, FWD CUV with 4 inches of ground clearance and no form of locking differentials(I know that wasn't stated but let's be honest...) 

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Saved Trailblazer for a Jeep Wrangler/Ford Bronco competitor.

    YES. 

    frogger
    13 hours ago, Matt 967 said:

    I love the look of this and the Blazer. I agree not the best names but it is 2019!  Do we know if there will be a new Trax/Tracker coming along too?  Thx 

    Tracker would have been an appropriate name for this, save the Trailblazer for something more trail worthy.

     

     

    Robert Hall

    It is confusing if you recall how Chevy's midsize SUVs were 15 years ago--the Blazer was the small-midsize S10 based SUV, and the TrailBlazer was the larger midsize GMT360 SUV.   Now Blazer is a larger CUV than the TrailBlazer.   Makes no sense, IMO.  Tracker would have been a better name for this.

    oldshurst442

    To all the folk complaining about the name of this little new CUV.

    Ya'll preferred if it was called the Chevrolet  ZX71?

    Just be glad it has an honest to goodness WORD as a name.  

    As long as its a word or noun or verb that we can find in any language DICTIONARY...we good, dudes!!!

    But that is this reality that we have come to witness in 2019. Bemoan an actual word as a name for a vehicle when alphanumerics have drowned us, but dont bitch about yet another deadly disease to inflict humanity in the form yet another :censored:  crossover.

     

    frogger
    Just now, oldshurst442 said:

    To all the folk complaining about the name of this little new CUV.

    Ya'll preferred if it was called the Chevrolet  ZX71?

    Just be glad it has an honest to goodness WORD as a name.  

    As long as its a word or noun or verb that we can find in any language DICTIONARY...we good, dudes!!!

    But that is this reality that we have come to witness in 2019. Bemoan an actual word as a name for a vehicle when alphanumerics have drowned us, but dont bitch about yet another deadly disease to inflict humanity in the form yet another :censored:  crossover.

     

    Well the vehicle itself is just another decent small CUV in a market full of them, not interesting, nothing to set it apart.  The choice of model name is a more interesting topic of discussion :).

     

     

     

     

     

    dfelt

    This is NO TRAILBLAZER, This is a Cub Scout with marketing trying to say it is an Eagle Scout in Training.

    Shame on GM for screwing this one up! :nono:

    Robert Hall
    41 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is NO TRAILBLAZER, This is a Cub Scout with marketing trying to say it is an Eagle Scout in Training.

    Good analogy. 

    oldshurst442

    OK...Ill play this game...

    I get it.  Nobody LUVs this name. Chevrolet did not EXPRESS  the proper name structure for it.  It has the wrong SPARK with some of you. It seems Chevrolet VENTURE(D) and TRAVERSE(D) into an AVALANCHE of dog poop.  What can we do?  Give Chevrolet a CITATION of some sort?  What would that accomplish?  I know, it does not CAPTIVA(TE) the essence of Chevy's history.  

    I get your passion for the name structure. You folk refuse to take a CAVALIER approach to all of this. Ya'll should form a TASK FORCE,  take a  BERETTA  o it  and put it out of its misery. Then take all its parts and ship them  back all over the work, to ORLANDO, COLORADO, MALIBU, BEL AIR, MONTE CARLO, CORSICA so we never LUMINA(TE) this garbage ever again.    Post your ENDEAVORS (wrong brand) on Facebook or Instagram in a way that rivals a NOVA and become instant CELEBRIT(Y)IES... 

    But alas.  There is no SILVER(ADO)  linen in this cloud of yours... but a new EQUINOX shall arrive anyway, and its written in COBALT, that this new SUPER SPORT(Y) CUV will forever be known in this EL CAMINO world, that this CUV will forever be known as the TRAILBLAZER!!!!

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Robert Hall

    Once the whole CUV fad crashes and burns, it will be interesting to see what GM comes up with to move forward. 

