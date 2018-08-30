CVT To Only Be Available On 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Destined For Fleets

Back in December, we reported on General Motors' VIN decoder for the 2019 model year. One of the interesting bits was the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze getting a CVT. We speculated at the time that the transmission would appear in a Eco model. But when GM announced the 2019 Cruze in April, there was no mention of the CVT. The only transmission news was that the six-speed manual had been dropped. Was the mention of the CVT a misprint? Nope.

“There were a small number of Cruzes built with a CVT for fleet use only which is why the option is disclosed on the EPA website,” explained Katie Minter, Chevrolet spokeswoman to CarsDirect.

The CVT option doesn't offer any significant improvement in terms of fuel economy - it only raises the combined figure from 32 to 33.

Source: CarsDirect