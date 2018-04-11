The Long Wait for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

The photo shows the top half of the Silverado HD's front end and it looks tough. We can see the headlights being similar in shape to the 1500 and the Chevrolet script running the whole length of the grille. We're expecting a number of grille inserts depending on the trim. A chrome-ringed hood scoop provides extra cooling for the engine - possibly a diesel engine.

Chevrolet has revealed the two extremes of the Silverado family, the 1500 and the Class 4, 5, and 6 trucks . But the HD variant has yet to make its debut. Today, Chevrolet dropped a teaser for the upcoming 2020 Silverado HD. This would be ok if it was a couple of months out from being shown, but Chevrolet isn't planning to show until late 2019. That's right, we have an 18-month wait.

CHEVROLET TO REVEAL THREE ALL-NEW SILVERADOS IN 18 MONTHS

Next-gen Silverado HD previewed prior to its 2019 reveal

DETROIT — Chevrolet announced that the next-generation Silverado HD will debut next year, as a 2020 model. It will be the third all-new truck in the Silverado lineup revealed in just 18 months, joining the 2019 Silverado 1500 and the 2019 Silverado 4500/5500/6500HD.

“Chevrolet already fuels the most successful truck manufacturer in the industry,” said Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet. “With a completely new, expanded range of Silverado models on the horizon, we expect to see even more truck buyers in Chevrolet showrooms.”

The next-generation Silverado HD is designed for the specific priorities and needs of heavy-duty truck customers. On-road testing of the new Silverado HD prototypes will begin in the near future to reach Chevrolet’s increased durability and validation standards, and the bolder, larger proportions of the truck will be instantly apparent. More product information will be provided next year, with the first production models scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Flint, Michigan, in the third quarter of 2019.