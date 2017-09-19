Rumorpile: Chrysler Could Do A 300 Hellcat, Dodge Charger and Challenger To Use Ghibli Platform

If there is one thing that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is consistent on, it is their ability to change their future plans on a whim and cause us to scratch our heads. Case in point, Automotive News has learned that FCA has ditched plans on moving the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger/Challenger to the Giorgio platform - what underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Instead, all of the models will get will one more refresh in 2019 that will cut weight and boost fuel economy. There is also talk about the 300 getting the option of the Hellcat V8 because FCA thinks we don't have enough vehicles with it?!

In 2021, the Charger and Challenger will be (finally) redesigned. They'll be based on the platform the underpins the Maserati Ghibli. There is no mention about the 300 moving to this platform, possibly hinting that the 300 will be shown the door - something we reported on back in November.

Will there be any Chrysler or Dodge model that will use the Giorgio platform? Yes and that will be the next-generation Journey that is possibly arriving in 2019.

