    Rumorpile: Chrysler Could Do A 300 Hellcat, Dodge Charger and Challenger To Use Ghibli Platform

    By William Maley

      • What are you doing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles?!

    If there is one thing that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is consistent on, it is their ability to change their future plans on a whim and cause us to scratch our heads. Case in point, Automotive News has learned that FCA has ditched plans on moving the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger/Challenger to the Giorgio platform - what underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Instead, all of the models will get will one more refresh in 2019 that will cut weight and boost fuel economy. There is also talk about the 300 getting the option of the Hellcat V8 because FCA thinks we don't have enough vehicles with it?!

    In 2021, the Charger and Challenger will be (finally) redesigned. They'll be based on the platform the underpins the Maserati Ghibli. There is no mention about the 300 moving to this platform, possibly hinting that the 300 will be shown the door - something we reported on back in November.

    Will there be any Chrysler or Dodge model that will use the Giorgio platform? Yes and that will be the next-generation Journey that is possibly arriving in 2019.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), 2

     


    Drew Dowdell

    This assumes that FCA makes it that long.

    The LX platform, as a platform, is still quite good.  Sure, it's a bit heavier than the Avalon, but it's right around the same as any of the other full size cars give or take a few cases of water.  In V6 form, the cars get excellent fuel economy for their size/weight, and the Pentastar doesn't even use direct injection yet, though it was designed from the start to be able to get it. 

    dfelt

    Very interesting, I can understand this as Idiot Sergio is just squeezing out the last of the profits he can steal and put in his own pocket before leaving the mess to the board and a new CEO to clean up. 

    I would not believe that much of anything will get moved onto a new platform in the 2020's era as they are going to have to be forced to clean house, close some brands down to survive.

    I do not think Chrysler as a nameplate will survive till 2025 let alone 2030. Next name to to history books IMHO. Minivan back to Dodge and then can or will anyone buy the Jeep/Ram/Dodge family from FCA or will FCA truly let them die?

    I really hope someone kills off the money sucking Alfa, What a waste of billions.

