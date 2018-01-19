Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Sergio Marchionne: You Get a Crossover and You Get A Crossover

    Marchionne answers a number of questions on the future of FCA

    For the past few years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne holds a conference with journalists and analysts at the Detroit Auto Show, taking various questions. According to Motor Trend, Marchionne revealed that more crossovers are on the way for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Ferrari.

    Alfa's Three-Row Crossover: Sergio Marchionne confirmed that Alfa Romeo is working on a larger SUV to sit above the Stelvio. He says this model is very important for the brand. As we reported towards the end of December, the model would use a stretched version of the Stelvio's platform and possibly feature a mild-hybrid powertrain.

    Chrysler's Pacifica-based crossover: It seems the platform that underpins the Pacifica will be used for a long-promised crossover. The model was in the previous five-year plan for FCA, but was pushed back. The model will be in the next five-year plan (expected to be shown sometime later this year) and could go into production within the next 18 months.

    Ferrari SUV: Progress on Ferrari's upcoming SUV is moving quite quickly as Marchionne said it would be ready by the end of 2019 or early 2020. At the moment, the Italian automaker has mock-up bodies of the SUV, but nothing driveable.

    “I have seen the car when I was in Europe. It’s not finished. It’s going to be Ferrari. It will drive like a Ferrari or I’ll be taken to the shed. But it looks good,” said Marchionne.

    Other bits from Marchionne:

    • When asked about a performance electric vehicle, Marchionne said, “Ferrari has looked at this forever, and if there is an electric supercar to be built, Ferrari will do it,”
    • FCA hasn't "found an economic way to get this done” when asked if there was the chance of a midsize Ram pickup.
    • Wrangler Pickup is expected to debut towards the end of 2019
    • Marchionne is planning to retire as FCA CEO next year
    • The most pressing question asked during the session? Where does he buy his sweaters? Answer: Online.

    Source: Motor Trend

    User Feedback


    smk4565

    To boost sales every car should come with a free Sweater from Sergio’s Sweater Shack, offering the finest Italian made sweaters that are made in Italy.

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    To boost sales every car should come with a free Sweater from Sergio’s Sweater Shack, offering the finest Italian made sweaters that are made in Italy.

    But if he is buying them online, then that means ultra Cheap, so probably China if not Malaysia made! Cheap shit, not Italian Shit.

    In regards to the Story, Midsize Pickup they cannot find an economical way? BS, they are building a Jeep version, they sure as hell could rebadge it for RAM.  Another Idiotic Sergio mismanagement.

    Ferrari has already lost the supercar race, Tesla beat ya too it with Roadster 2.0

    FCA - Lead by the Ultimate Lemming Moron around!

    Sad, too bad, next year cannot come soon enough for his retirement! <_<

    smk4565

    I would skip a midsize pick up and do a small pickup of which there are none on market.  And couldn’t the Promaster city or some Fiat platform work for a pick up?  Or use the Pacifica platform for a pick up like Honda does with Ridgeline.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    "I have seen the car when I was in Europe. It’s not finished. It’s going to be Ferrari. It will drive like a Ferrari or I’ll be taken to the shed. But it looks good,” said Marchionne.

    I feel like it is impossible for any SUV to drive like a REAL FERRARI. 

    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    FCA hasn't "found an economic way to get this done” when asked if there was the chance of a midsize Ram pickup.

    Different body panels on the Wrangler pickup..? 

    45 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I would skip a midsize pick up and do a small pickup of which there are none on market.  And couldn’t the Promaster city or some Fiat platform work for a pick up?  

    I think they'd be best lined up to do that for that reason. They already have a mid size in their portfolio(on its way) so to butcher up a little van shouldn't be too difficult. 

    I don't really think there is space for even 2 tiny trucks though. If anybody comes out with one, I can't see enough market left for a second one. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

     

    Different body panels on the Wrangler pickup..? 

     

    Well, they would need to tool up a new cab, interior, bed, trim, etc..and being a Ram they could sell it cheaper than the Wrangler, wouldn't need the removable roof, etc.   Maybe they worry a Ram midsize pickup would cannibalize sales from the Wrangler pickup.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    38 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

     

    I don't really think there is space for even 2 tiny trucks though. If anybody comes out with one, I can't see enough market left for a second one. 

    I don't know if it would be profitable to federalize the Ram 700--a mini-pickup based on an old Fiat car--that they have in Mexico now.saw a few in Arizona.    1500lb payload capacity.  It would be a unique entry in the market.

    https://jalopnik.com/the-tiny-ram-700-pickup-truck-can-carry-more-than-half-1652291667

    http://www.ram.com.mx/700/2017/?gclid=CjwKCAiAy4bTBRAvEiwAFtatHMTmrqNSK8P9HN9gDetiL46aSXxyL8B5JGD9vcelg1X1D4TpuZNiuBoCjy4QAvD_BwE

    dodge-ram-700-slt-adventure-2017-D_NQ_NP_806887-MLM26441680195_112017-F.jpg

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I would skip a midsize pick up and do a small pickup of which there are none on market.  And couldn’t the Promaster city or some Fiat platform work for a pick up?  Or use the Pacifica platform for a pick up like Honda does with Ridgeline.

    I like the idea of the mini promaster being used as a FWD mini pickup like they have in Europe. Inner city folks I think would buy it.

    prototype66

    cant they take the Jeep truck platform and bring back a Dakota?

     

     

    oops...read proto, read before posting....thats been covered

    :huh:

     

     

    Edited by prototype66

    prototype66
    54 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I don't know if it would be profitable to federalize the Ram 700--a mini-pickup based on an old Fiat car--that they have in Mexico now.saw a few in Arizona.    1500lb payload capacity.  It would be a unique entry in the market.

    https://jalopnik.com/the-tiny-ram-700-pickup-truck-can-carry-more-than-half-1652291667

    http://www.ram.com.mx/700/2017/?gclid=CjwKCAiAy4bTBRAvEiwAFtatHMTmrqNSK8P9HN9gDetiL46aSXxyL8B5JGD9vcelg1X1D4TpuZNiuBoCjy4QAvD_BwE

    dodge-ram-700-slt-adventure-2017-D_NQ_NP_806887-MLM26441680195_112017-F.jpg

    reminds me of the Tornado Chevy has down south of the border also

