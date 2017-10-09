Marchionne Stokes Ferrari's Interest In An SUV

Back in July, we reported that Ferrari was planning an SUV. This was a bit of a surprise since Ferrari Chairman and FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said "you have to shoot me first,” when asked about this last year. He would confirm that the brand is considering this a month later. It seems now Ferrari is now beyond the consideration stage.

Today at the New York Stock Exchange, Marchionne said the automaker is deciding on production which will take about 30 months to complete. Production would be limited to preserve exclusivity.

“We’re dead serious about this. We need to learn how to master this whole new relationship between exclusivity and scarcity of product, then we’re going to balance this desire to grow with a widening of the product portfolio,” said Marchionne.

As we reported back in August, the SUV or 'FUV' as Marchionne calls it is part of an effort to double the profits of Ferrari.

Source: Bloomberg