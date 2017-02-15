Denali Makes Big Money For GMC

Nearly 20 years ago, GMC decided to create a luxury version of its Yukon SUV called the Denali by putting on some chrome wheels and leather upholstery. Today, Denali is available on most of GMC's lineup and makes up 25 percent of total sales. It also makes GMC a lot of money.
Motor Authority reports that the Denali trim gives GMC highest transaction price of any non-luxury brand in the industry. To put it another way, if GMC was its own automaker, it would be ranked 150th in the Fortune 500 list. How is this possible? You only need to look at GMC's top vehicles. Close to three out of four Yukons sold are Denali with price tags beginning at $65,000 and climbing. 50 percent of Sierra HDs are Denalis with average transaction prices ranging from $60,000 to $75,000.
Source: Motor Authority
