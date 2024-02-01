GMC Acadia Joins the List of Models with Huge Price Increases

The last few weeks have been awash with reports about huge price increases in the large crossover segment. The 2024 Hyundai Santa will jump over $5,000 on some trims, the 2024 Ford Explorer jumps $4,360, and the sibling to the GMC Acadia, the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse increases, at minimum, $3,580. So it is no real surprise to see a report today from CarsDirect that the order guide is showing some versions of the 2024 GMC Acadia are going up by over $6,600.

The GMC, like the Hyundai Santa Fe, likely has the best excuse for such a large price increase, it is sizing up as well. For 2024, the Acadia's wheelbase grows 8.9 inches, overall length grows just over 10 inches, and width and height are both up 4 inches. It is also equipped with a significantly more powerful 2.5 liter turbo 4-cylinder, replacing the aging 3.6-liter V6 and the overworked 2.0 liter base engine.

While reports are preliminary, the new starting price of $42,600 is an increase of $5,800, pushing the Acadia base price higher than almost every competitor in the mainstream segment. Only the Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Toyota Grand Highlander start higher.

The popular AT4 trim, with its rugged good looks and off-road equipment, will start at $50,000, an increase of $6,600. The full-zoot GMC Acadia Denali will set you back $54,300, a $5,700 mark-up, but to be fair, the Denali has dialed up the luxury interior so much, you may feel the price increase is justified.

Going with the size increase is a significant tech increase as well. The infotainment system sports a vertically oriented 15-inch diagonal screen with Google built-in, an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, and available SuperCruise.

While the GMC Acadia has grown, it has left a gap in the GMC lineup with the next smaller crossover being the compact GMC Terrain. We do expect to see a refreshed GMC Terrain soon following in the tire tracks of the recently released 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, but even with the inevitable price increase for the Terrain, that still leaves a significant gap for GMC to fill.

The 2024 GMC Acadia official pricing is due to be released in the near future.