  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GMC Acadia Joins the List of Models with Huge Price Increases

      The Acadia grows significantly larger for 2024, but so does the sticker price.

    The last few weeks have been awash with reports about huge price increases in the large crossover segment. The 2024 Hyundai Santa will jump over $5,000 on some trims, the 2024 Ford Explorer jumps $4,360, and the sibling to the GMC Acadia, the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse increases, at minimum, $3,580.  So it is no real surprise to see a report today from CarsDirect that the order guide is showing some versions of the 2024 GMC Acadia are going up by over $6,600.

    The GMC, like the Hyundai Santa Fe, likely has the best excuse for such a large price increase, it is sizing up as well.  For 2024, the Acadia's wheelbase grows 8.9 inches, overall length grows just over 10 inches, and width and height are both up 4 inches.  It is also equipped with a significantly more powerful 2.5 liter turbo 4-cylinder, replacing the aging 3.6-liter V6 and the overworked 2.0 liter base engine.

    While reports are preliminary, the new starting price of $42,600 is an increase of $5,800, pushing the Acadia base price higher than almost every competitor in the mainstream segment. Only the Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Toyota Grand Highlander start higher.

    The popular AT4 trim, with its rugged good looks and off-road equipment, will start at $50,000, an increase of $6,600. The full-zoot GMC Acadia Denali will set you back $54,300, a $5,700 mark-up, but to be fair, the Denali has dialed up the luxury interior so much, you may feel the price increase is justified.

    Going with the size increase is a significant tech increase as well. The infotainment system sports a vertically oriented 15-inch diagonal screen with Google built-in, an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, and available SuperCruise.

    While the GMC Acadia has grown, it has left a gap in the GMC lineup with the next smaller crossover being the compact GMC Terrain. We do expect to see a refreshed GMC Terrain soon following in the tire tracks of the recently released 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, but even with the inevitable price increase for the Terrain, that still leaves a significant gap for GMC to fill.

    The 2024 GMC Acadia official pricing is due to be released in the near future.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Nice looking SUV, really am enjoying the current style of the GMC portfolio.

    I have to say that every auto is going to have a huge price increase due to the negotiations that took place last year with the suppliers during the height of the inflation. I have to think this will have to be addressed as sales drop this year.

    smk4565

    $42k to start, no thanks.  The old Traverse/Enclave/Acadia with the 3.6 are known to not be reliable, I don't know if this will be any better.  But what I do know is the Highlander and Grand Highlander will be more reliable and either of those or a Telluride or Palisade is a better option than the Chevy/GMC or Ford Explorer for that matter. 

    • Disagree 1
    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    $42k to start, no thanks.  The old Traverse/Enclave/Acadia with the 3.6 are known to not be reliable, I don't know if this will be any better.  But what I do know is the Highlander and Grand Highlander will be more reliable and either of those or a Telluride or Palisade is a better option than the Chevy/GMC or Ford Explorer for that matter. 

    The issues with the current traverse and co are largely around the V6 and timing chains. That’s no longer an issue here with the 2.5T. This engine is just a slightly smaller version of the 2.7T in the Cadillacs and Trucks. It seems to be pretty reliable. 

    • Agree 1
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    $42k to start, no thanks.  The old Traverse/Enclave/Acadia with the 3.6 are known to not be reliable, I don't know if this will be any better.  But what I do know is the Highlander and Grand Highlander will be more reliable and either of those or a Telluride or Palisade is a better option than the Chevy/GMC or Ford Explorer for that matter. 

    So again, an analysis where you have not actually seen, sat in, much less driven a GM product but apparently it's reason enough for you to &#036;h&#33; on it. Why am I not surprised. 

    • Agree 1
    daves87rs

    Looks like more leases for the future, as most folks can barely afford the current prices now. Think this is what the auto companies want, a consistent customer…..

    Beyond the beef, it’s quite the looker now, and the turbo should really be able to move this nicely..

