Chevrolet Gives the Equinox Fresh Looks for 2025

The hottest and most competitive segment in the auto industry is the compact crossover, with every mainstream brand fielding at least one or more entries. Fresh off updating the Trax, Trailblazer, Blazer, and Traverse in the last two years, Chevy is circling back to update its bread-and-butter Equinox. Equinox's current platform came out in 2018 with a mild nip-tuck in 2022. For 2025, the Equinox gets a major redesign, inside and out, on the same platform.

The headliner for this release is the new ACTIV trim. Representing a ruggedized version of the Equinox, the ACTIV has a unique front fascia, blacked-out badging, 17-inch machined aluminum wheels, a Maple Sugar / Black interior scheme, and an available white roof.

The current LT and RS trims also each have distinctive front fascias, a C-pillar shark fin, All-LED lighting, and several wheel choices up to 20 inches for RS. The RS is also available with a black roof.

The Equinox's interior has received a major refresh focusing on tech. New is an 11-inch diagonal, reconfigurable instrument cluster and an angled 11.3-inch infotainment screen featuring Google built-in. CarPlay and Android Auto device mirroring will be offered.

The gear selector has been moved to the steering column in a stalk on the right side of the wheel, opening up room for more console storage in the center. All models have standard heated steering wheels and front seats. RS buyers get a flat-bottomed steering wheel and can add ventilated front seats and rear heated outboard seats.

The Equinox comes standard with a host of automatic detection and reaction systems, including:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Alert

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Following Distance Indicator

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

IntelliBeam

Additional standard safety and driver assistance features include:

Side Bicyclist Alert

Rear Vision Camera

Rear Seat Reminder

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Rear Park Assist

Enhanced Lane Keep Assist

The 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder carries over from last year's model, producing 175-horsepower at 5,600 RPM. Torque and transmission specifications vary by driveline with the front-wheel drive models producing 184 lb-ft and routing through a CVT while all-wheel drive models make 203 lb-ft and use a traditional 8-speed automatic. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the Equinox can tow up to 1,500 pounds. View the gallery below to see more of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

Expect the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox to be available in mid-late 2024.