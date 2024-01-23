Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevrolet Gives the Equinox Fresh Looks for 2025

      The 2025 Equinox gets a new ACTIV trim and more visual distinction between trim levels.

    The hottest and most competitive segment in the auto industry is the compact crossover, with every mainstream brand fielding at least one or more entries.  Fresh off updating the Trax, Trailblazer, Blazer, and Traverse in the last two years, Chevy is circling back to update its bread-and-butter Equinox.  Equinox's current platform came out in 2018 with a mild nip-tuck in 2022.  For 2025, the Equinox gets a major redesign, inside and out, on the same platform.2025 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV - Full Dash

    The headliner for this release is the new ACTIV trim. Representing a ruggedized version of the Equinox, the ACTIV has a unique front fascia, blacked-out badging, 17-inch machined aluminum wheels,  a Maple Sugar / Black interior scheme, and an available white roof.

    The current LT and RS trims also each have distinctive front fascias, a C-pillar shark fin, All-LED lighting, and several wheel choices up to 20 inches for RS.  The RS is also available with a black roof.

    The Equinox's interior has received a major refresh focusing on tech.  New is an 11-inch diagonal, reconfigurable instrument cluster and an angled 11.3-inch infotainment screen featuring Google built-in.  CarPlay and Android Auto device mirroring will be offered.

    2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS - FrontThe gear selector has been moved to the steering column in a stalk on the right side of the wheel, opening up room for more console storage in the center. All models have standard heated steering wheels and front seats.  RS buyers get a flat-bottomed steering wheel and can add ventilated front seats and rear heated outboard seats.

    The Equinox comes standard with a host of automatic detection and reaction systems, including:

    • Automatic Emergency Braking
    • Forward Collision Alert
    • Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
    • Following Distance Indicator
    • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
    • IntelliBeam

    Additional standard safety and driver assistance features include:

    • Side Bicyclist Alert
    • Rear Vision Camera
    • Rear Seat Reminder
    • Adaptive Cruise Control
    • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
    • Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
    • Rear Cross Traffic Braking
    • Rear Park Assist
    • Enhanced Lane Keep Assist

    The 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder carries over from last year's model, producing 175-horsepower at 5,600 RPM.  Torque and transmission specifications vary by driveline with the front-wheel drive models producing 184 lb-ft and routing through a CVT while all-wheel drive models make 203 lb-ft and use a traditional 8-speed automatic. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the Equinox can tow up to 1,500 pounds. View the gallery below to see more of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

    Expect the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox to be available in mid-late 2024.

    David

    It will be interesting to see how this little auto lasts with a weight of 3,428 lbs. or 1555kg, I feel it is a bit fat for the little 1.5 turbo engine. Maybe this also explains the low trailering specifications. 

    At least they did drop a little weight as the 2024 model was 3,465 lbs. with the same engine.

    Interesting is that at the start of the Equinox in 2005 you had two V6 engine options with a maximum trailering of 3,500 lbs. and even in the outgoing 2024 model with the optional 2.0 turbo engine you still had a 3,500 lb. trailering capability and now we have only 1,500 lbs. and a single engine choice, no options.

    I wonder if this is GMs way of pushing people into bigger higher-level autos to get the same trailering capabilities.

    Interesting that the Blazer EV has a 3,500 lb. trailering capacity in RWD models but drops to 1,500 lbs. in the AWD models.

    Drew Dowdell
    32 minutes ago, David said:

    It will be interesting to see how this little auto lasts with a weight of 3,428 lbs. or 1555kg, I feel it is a bit fat for the little 1.5 turbo engine. Maybe this also explains the low trailering specifications. 

    At least they did drop a little weight as the 2024 model was 3,465 lbs. with the same engine.

    Interesting is that at the start of the Equinox in 2005 you had two V6 engine options with a maximum trailering of 3,500 lbs. and even in the outgoing 2024 model with the optional 2.0 turbo engine you still had a 3,500 lb. trailering capability and now we have only 1,500 lbs. and a single engine choice, no options.

    I wonder if this is GMs way of pushing people into bigger higher-level autos to get the same trailering capabilities.

    Interesting that the Blazer EV has a 3,500 lb. trailering capacity in RWD models but drops to 1,500 lbs. in the AWD models.

    I doubt it has anything to do with trailering at all. They did build the 2.0T which was efficient and fast, but people didn’t want to spend the money on it.  That said, I think GM has really hamstrung themselves on this platform by not offering a hybrid. The CRV and RAV4 hybrids have waiting lists. Kia, Hyundai, Ford, and Mazda all offer hybrids in this class. The only other holdouts are the Rogue and Tiguan, but both offer more powerful engines than the Chevy. 
     

    The 2025 Equinox looks really good though and they’ve knocked it out of the park with that interior.

    Paolino

    I really like the changes. Think a plug-in hybrid will show up? I don't want to go full electric, but a plug-in would be ideal for me as I could stay all electric with my commute, but have the range of a gas engine for trips to the parents.

    David
    1 hour ago, Paolino said:

    I really like the changes. Think a plug-in hybrid will show up? I don't want to go full electric, but a plug-in would be ideal for me as I could stay all electric with my commute, but have the range of a gas engine for trips to the parents.

    Doubt it as GM has made it very clear that the resources $$$ would have to be pulled away from their existing EV buildup of battery plants, power trains and the Ultium Platform or from other ICE projects to build Hybrids.

    I see GM selling ICE till the transition is complete with EVs and nothing in between other than the Hybrid Corvette.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, Paolino said:

    I really like the changes. Think a plug-in hybrid will show up? I don't want to go full electric, but a plug-in would be ideal for me as I could stay all electric with my commute, but have the range of a gas engine for trips to the parents.

    GM has basically said "no hybrids". It's all EV or all ICE.

    smk4565

    I wonder how long this knobby tires and plastic body cladding like it's a 90s Pontiac Montana minivan will continue?  Everyone does it, Subaru Wilderness, Kia X-pro, Ford Timberline, Honda Trailsport, etc.  And none of those crap can go off road, nor are the people that guy these going to try.

    Also sick of headlights in the bumper and running lights up on the hood.  Why not just make one headlamp assembly and cut manufacturing cost and cut repair costs?  For example, if you have a front end impact with a Hyundai Tucson, because you have 4 light assemblies, 2 of which are over $1000 and 2 are over $1500, you are looking at $5,000 just for lamps, on a Subaru Forrester you'd pay less than $2,000.

    Otherwise I find all these small crossovers boring, they all look the same, have the same features, the same mini displacement turbo 3 or 4 cylinder engine, etc.  Yawn.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Also sick of headlights in the bumper and running lights up on the hood.  Why not just make one headlamp assembly and cut manufacturing cost and cut repair costs?  For example, if you have a front end impact with a Hyundai Tucson, because you have 4 light assemblies, 2 of which are over $1000 and 2 are over $1500, you are looking at $5,000 just for lamps, on a Subaru Forrester you'd pay less than $2,000.

    10000% with you on that!  And add more money if any of those assemblies are "active".

