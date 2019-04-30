Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Barra Confirms GM is Working On EV Pickup

      ...no concerns of being left behind...

    Fresh on the news that Ford invested $500 million into electric truck startup Rivian in order to gain access to the startup's EV platform, General Motors CE) Mary Barra confirmed that General Motors is working on an EV pickup of their own.

    This was during an investors earnings call when Barra said GM has "an industry-leading truck franchise as well as EV capability" and that the company "would not cede our leadership on either front".

    Talks between Rivian and GM were rumored to have broken down over GM's insistence that they have exclusive access to the platform.  If that is the case, then there is a possibility that Ford may not be the only manufacturer other than Rivian to use the skateboard platform.

    Any EV from GM will likely use GM's new BEV3 platform that it plans to unveil in 2021.  GM plans for at least 20 all-electric or fuel-cell vehicles by 2023.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Well duh.  

    I think pickups make the most logical EV.  They have high margin to hide battery cost, they have a lot of space to add battery packs, they require torque which EV is best at and if you take away the front engine for a trunk you have massive cargo and utility ability.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    47 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I wonder if they'll do full-size or mid-size. 

    You would think it would be both but it would seem to make sense to start with the higher volume model (full size) in a effort to mitigate the costs. I could them also starting with midsize just to test the waters but if you’re going to go all in then you might as well start with your bread and butter models. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    58 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    You would think it would be both but it would seem to make sense to start with the higher volume model (full size) in a effort to mitigate the costs. I could them also starting with midsize just to test the waters but if you’re going to go all in then you might as well start with your bread and butter models. 

    Really iPhone? That should say “I could SEE them also starting...”

     

    Fat fingered typing. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    13 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Really iPhone? That should say “I could SEE them also starting...”

     

    Fat fingered typing. 

    Been there done that..sometimes I get to typing fast and leave out verbs.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    25 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Been there done that..sometimes I get to typing fast and leave out verbs.  

    I apparently do that more often than I’d like lol. Such is life sometimes though. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    37 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    No one will buy it

    Yes, a few people will buy it.  And in a few years, more people will buy it.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    7 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Yes, a few people will buy it.  And in a few years, more people will buy it.

    At one time, some folks thought that no one would ever buy a Tesla. History is not being very kind to those folks. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't see why people buy the Bolt... but people still do.

    Fewer this year than last.  In the USA.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    I don’t know why people buy the Jeep Compass but people still do. Fewer this year than last year as well. 

    The Bolt, for the record, is only down 59 units for the year compared to this time last year, which is far less than many other models out there even when accounting for percentage loss. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    So we agree.  Chevrolet Bolt sales are dropping, and have dropped every year since 2017.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    Only in the most technical sense, yes it is down. However, given that the year over year loss is less (percentage wise) than the majority of ICE autos out there, it means nothing. It doesn’t mean EVs are crap. It doesn’t mean that no one wants them. It literally means nothing. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Well, it actually DOES means something...

    It literally means that the Bolt is 59 units down for the year as compared to the last.

    How one interprets that information also has a certain meaning...to the the eye of the beholder...

    For me however:

    Alls I know is that certain governments on all levels of government in different parts of the world are influencing the manufacturing and the selling of EVs.

    Alls I know, ENOUGH peoples of ALL types ALL OVER the world are also influencing this trend. 

    Enough that ALL automobile manufacturers around the world are very antsy about it...and THAT in turn makes them go all out in the R&D and manufacturing of EVs. 

    THAT is what I know and THAT is what all this means...

    Including GM and now Ford courting Rivian...

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    4 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Well, it actually DOES means something...

    It literally means that the Bolt is 59 units down for the year as compared to the last.

    How one interprets that information also has a certain meaning...

    For me however, it means nothing.

    Alls I know is that certain governments on all levels of government in different parts of the world are influencing the manufacturing and the selling of EVs.

    Alls I know, ENOUGH peoples of ALL types ALL OVER the world are also influencing this trend. 

    Enough that ALL automobile manufacturers around the world are very antsy about it...and THAT in turn makes them go all out in the R&D and manufacturing of EVs. 

    THAT is what I know and THAT is what all this means...

    That is not the context on which I was speaking but I get what you’re saying. My remark was pretty much a trolling deflection. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That is not the context on which I was speaking but I get what you’re saying. My remark was pretty much a trolling deflection. 

    I did not want you to think I was targeting you with this because in fact, I was targeting @ocnblu

    But yeah...my post was more in compliment with yours...but I must admit, it does not seem to be that way.  

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    18 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I did not want you to think I was targeting you with this because in fact, I was targeting @ocnblu

    But yeah...my post was more in compliment with yours...but I must admit, it does not seem to be that way.  

    No worries but thanks for clarification. I did not want anyone to misread my intent here. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    FAPTurbo
    4 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    No one will buy it

    because it’s a GM

    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    So we agree.  Chevrolet Bolt sales are dropping, and have dropped every year since 2017.

    because it’s a GM

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    8 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I wonder if they'll do full-size or mid-size. 

    Thinking mid size.

    More EV power from a smaller truck.🙂

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...