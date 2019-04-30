Barra Confirms GM is Working On EV Pickup

Fresh on the news that Ford invested $500 million into electric truck startup Rivian in order to gain access to the startup's EV platform, General Motors CE) Mary Barra confirmed that General Motors is working on an EV pickup of their own.

This was during an investors earnings call when Barra said GM has "an industry-leading truck franchise as well as EV capability" and that the company "would not cede our leadership on either front".

Talks between Rivian and GM were rumored to have broken down over GM's insistence that they have exclusive access to the platform. If that is the case, then there is a possibility that Ford may not be the only manufacturer other than Rivian to use the skateboard platform.

Any EV from GM will likely use GM's new BEV3 platform that it plans to unveil in 2021. GM plans for at least 20 all-electric or fuel-cell vehicles by 2023.