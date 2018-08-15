Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Spying: 2020 Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax

      GM's other subcompact crossovers come into focus

    Yesterday, we brought forth some spy photos of a new GMC subcompact crossover. At the time, we couldn't be certain to this as the two mules caught were under a lot of camouflage. But today we are confident in this as a fresh set of spy photos have come in revealing next Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax.

    Both of the mules seen in the photos were caught testing on General Motors' proving grounds outside of Detroit. The Encore appears to be taking the evolutionary approach with its redesign. There is still the rounded shape and rising glass on the rear doors. A similar grille design to the Regal is up front. Chevrolet is taking a more drastic approach with the next Trax. The frumpy styling of the current model is out and a design inspired by the new Blazer is in. We can make out the split headlight arrangement and a large grille for the front. Other details that jump out include a wide hood and sharp corners.

    Its unclear whether or not both models will still use Gamma-2 or transition to the VSS-S architecture.

    Source: Autoblog, Motor1


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Cool, I totally agree with the assessment of the Buick and Trax. I am excited that the Trax is going revolutionary in it's style. Should really help pump up sales.

    Buick already has a winning formula, so evolutionary makes sense to keep the auto closer to what is currently selling. I wonder if a hybrid or EV will be included in the lineup?

    William Maley
    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    So we're going to try and put the Camaro look on everything in the Chevy stable I guess?

    Can't wait for new Corvette to debut with a Camaro look

    Suaviloquent

    GM is surprisingly well positioned in this new segment. 

     

    Though I think Kia Soul is one that took that Scion Xb sized thing, and made it mainstream after that thing became irrelevant.

     

     

    regfootball

    ugh why does GM have to make every crossover so trucky.  The Euros are testing new crossover forms more quickly the GM's of the world.  The Trax doesn't need to look like a Tahoe or something.  The Encore's appeal was because it didn't look like a truck wannabe.

     

    Image result for bmw x6

    ocnblu

    The new Trax... wow finally, it has testicles like I've been longing for.  Should be cool.  In comparing it to the Encore shots, it seems obvious that the Trax windshield is more upright... the A-pillars look different, mirror housings look different... which has not happened often on GM platform mates so closely related in the past.

