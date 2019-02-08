Jump to content
    Rumorpile: GM May Sell Distribution Rights of Holden

      Some more changes could be coming to Holden

    It hasn't been an easy go for Holden for almost the last decade. Sales have been declining for the past eight years and buyers haven't been wowed by either the new Commodore or their growing lineup of crossovers. This has reportedly brought the vultures out.

    The Australian Financial Review reported yesterday that Inchcape, one of the largest independent vehicle importers has started discussions with General Motors about possibly taking over the importation of Holden vehicles. According to sources, the talks are going very slowly and there are "extreme sensitivities on both sides of the negotiating table." The talks will not include the transfer of Holden's engineering and design offices, along with the Lang Lang Proving Grounds. Inchcape has also hired one of the largest accounting firms to perform due diligence and looking into various scenarios. 

    The likely reason Inchcape is looking into this possibility is due to GM's restructuring plans. Already, the company has pulled out certain markets and is planning to possibly shut down various plants in the U.S.

    Inchcape handles the import and retail duties for a number of automakers such as Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more in 32 countries. In Australia, Inchcape handles Citroen, Peugeot, and Subaru.

    "Under the leadership of [GM Holden CEO] Dave Buttner, who was appointed in August last year, we are turning around the Holden business, growing sales, re-engaging and re-energizing our distribution network and launching exciting vehicles like the all-new Acadia. We are fully focused on supporting Dave in building a strong Holden for the future, as it remains an important part of GM's business," a spokesman for GM told the outlet.

    When reached by CarsGuide for a comment, a spokesperson for Inchcape said, "We are always assessing a range of opportunities and initiatives in support of our Ignite strategy and we do not comment on speculation."

    Source: Australian Financial Review (Subscription Required), CarAdvice, CarsGuide


    dfelt

    Wish them the best, I am sure many hardcore Holden fans want them to return to the history of years past with big V8 powered RWD auto's, sadly the market for that is going away. Future desires by the public change everything.

    dfelt
    52 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I could see that, as part of GM's ongoing retreat from global markets. 

    Is it a retreat or a focus on profit markets with a potential relaunch under specific names only in the future with a focused ICE / EV product line.

    I have been thinking about some of the things Mary has stated and I wonder if she is not long term looking at a global launch of either Buick or Chevrolet with that focused ICE / EV portfolio.

×