    2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Is A Step Smaller Than A Midsize Truck

      But don't call it a truck

    It is surprising to think it has been over six years since Hyundai first showed the Santa Cruz pickup concept at the Detroit Auto Show. But today, Hyundai has unveiled the production version. The automaker isn't calling this a truck, instead using the term "Sport Adventure Vehicle". To us, it's a truck.

    We need to start with a bit of a reality check. The Santa Cruz is not a direct competitor to the likes of Chevrolet Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, or Toyota Tacoma in terms of measurements. Compared to those models, the Santa Cruz is around 10 to 17 inches shorter in length. Overall height is around 3 to 4 inches shorter. The bed measures 4.3 feet, which is about foot shorter than the Ranger. There is also an in-bed trunk like the Ridgeline.

    The model is based on the recently redesigned Tucson crossover, which explains why it shares the front end styling - complete with headlights in the massive grille. That also means it shares the same engines as the Tucson. Here's the lineup,

    • 2.5L four-cylinder:  estimated 190+ horsepower and 180+ lb.-ft. of torque
    • Turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder: estimated 275+ horsepower and 310+ lb.-ft. of torque

    The N/A 2.5 comes with an eight-speed automatic, while the turbo makes do with an eight-speed dual-clutch. Front-wheel drive is standard, while HTRAC all-wheel drive is optional.

    The interior looks very modern and comes with an eight-inch touchscreen in the center stack. Optional features include a 10-inch touchscreen and TFT instrument display. 

    Hyundai is keeping mum on pricing until the Santa Cruz launches sometime this summer.

    BTW: If you're wondering why the Santa Cruz took so long to reach production, I recommend this piece from Autoblog which delves into this.

    Source: Hyundai

    Hyundai Unveils Segment-Shattering Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle

    • Highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle Shatters Both SUV and Truck Segments, Creating an Entirely New Vehicle Category
    • Multi-utility, Secure Open Bed Provides Diverse Gear-Carrying Flexibility
    • Powerful and Efficient 2.5L Turbo Powertrain with HTRAC® AWD Capability Available
    • Cutting-edge Connectivity, Convenience and Active Safety Features
    • Compact Footprint Provides Superior Maneuverability in an Open-bed Configuration
    • Proudly Built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery

    FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Apr. 15, 2021 – Hyundai today unveiled its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle. The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle begins production in Montgomery, Alabama in June and will be available for sale in summer. The addition of Santa Cruz to HMMA production will add an estimated 1,200 jobs to the U.S. economy. Hyundai is also creating an early reservation system for the U.S.-market Santa Cruz in late April at https://www.hyundaiusa.com/.

    “Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

    Why Santa Cruz?
    Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai’s early consumer research. The research found consumers, often living in urban environments, whose lifestyles include the need to escape to weekend adventures of all kinds. Many of these customers carry various gear and equipment that is better suited to an open bed rather than a typical SUV bodystyle. These buyers want versatile transportation that is equally flexible for urban, adventure, occupational or even home improvement gear. Santa Cruz features a secure, open bed area which includes a lockable tonneau cover, hidden bed storage and versatile bed extension accessories. At the same time, these customers still value the secure utility of a compact SUV, with its comfort, passenger space, fuel efficiency and parking ease. Santa Cruz, with its unique, bold design, created an entirely new segment that meets these specific buyer needs like no vehicle before it.

    Everything about Santa Cruz reflects a duality of purpose in its design execution. This all-new category-bending vehicle holds a variety of imagery in balanced juxtaposition:

    • Urban life connectivity with escape to outdoor adventure
    • Work and play flexibility
    • Tough yet alluring demeanor
    • Roominess with maneuverability
    • Open cargo area and secured, lockable storage
    • Towing capability and fuel efficiency

    The forward view of Santa Cruz deploys a hidden lighting signature that becomes visible within the grille only when illuminated. The daytime running lamps (DRLs) present a parametric jewel design with high-tech precision detailing. A bold, cascading grille anchors the front view, supported by a skid plate element in the lower front fascia. Voluminous hood and fenders further communicate an imposing first impression.

    In profile, Santa Cruz signals a sporty yet capable spirit. The A- and C-pillars present faster forward and rearward rakes than typical open-bed utility vehicles. Large 20-inch alloy wheels with a multi-faceted, triangular design are surrounded by armor-like wheel arches, conveying both wheel-articulation potential and off-road capability. Powerful body side volumes contrast with precise triangular sheer-edged surfaces and tight radius character lines.

    From the rear, a horizontal “T” lighting signature adds visual width and distinguishes Santa Cruz from anything on the road. The functional rear open bed area features secure, lockable in-bed storage, integrated corner bumper steps and a lockable tonneau cover, seamlessly integrated with the overall design. The rear tail lamps are embossed with: “Designed in California” as a testament to the passion of Hyundai’s California-based design team. Small, discrete design details such as this can be found throughout the exterior and interior.

    Interior Design
    The interior of the Santa Cruz expresses a sophisticated and refined appearance. The contrasting rugged yet refined motif matches the boldness of the exterior, boasting a technical ambience that appeals to those who appreciate cutting-edge technologies in their daily lives. It features an enveloping dual-cockpit design that encapsulates each passenger. Design teams focused on ease of ingress and egress and ergonomic comfort on long drives. The premium center stack display features an edgeless infotainment screen appearance, with an impressive 10 inches of visibility. The optional center digital cluster display also measures 10 inches. Under the rear seats is convenient, in-cabin storage. Completing the premium ambience is an available Bose® audio system.

    Powerful and Efficient Powertrains
    Santa Cruz offers two powerful, flexible and efficient powertrains. The standard powertrain is a 2.5L direct-injected in-line four-cylinder engine with an estimated 190+ horsepower and 180+ lb.-ft. of torque. This engine couples to an eight-speed hydraulic automatic transmission for quick acceleration and superb efficiency. Santa Cruz also offers a 2.5L direct-injected turbocharged engine with an estimated 275+ horsepower and 310+ lb.-ft. of torque linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This DCT includes steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual shifting control by the driver.

    Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission
    The eight-speed transmission for the standard 2.5-liter engine provides quick and crisp shifts for an engaging and efficient driving experience. This automatic transmission adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds allowing for extra thrust off-the-line and a quieter, more fuel-efficient trip on the interstate. A multi-disc and individually controlled hydraulic channel torque converter improves responsiveness by expanding the direct connection band, while a downsized oil pump and double ball bearings minimize frictional losses.

    Advanced HTRAC® AWD and Towing Capability
    Both 2.5L four-cylinder and 2.5L four-cylinder turbo models offer HTRAC® all-wheel drive capability for complete confidence when pursuing adventures of all kinds or for that extra peace of mind when driving in an unexpected snowfall. The HTRAC AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty, dynamic experience. This system has a wide range of torque distribution variability, tuned for conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts. For those customers who like to tow their weekend gear with them, the 2.5L 4-cylinder is rated at 3,500 lbs. for towing and the 2.5L Turbo AWD model boasts a generous 5,000 lbs. of towing capability.

    Compact Dimensions Yield Superb Maneuverability
    Santa Cruz makes efficient use of its compact dimensions by offering high utility with excellent maneuverability. Its shorter wheelbase and smaller overall footprint make it a joy to maneuver and park in challenging urban parking, with an exceptional curb-to-curb turning radius of only 20.0 feet.

    Specification (in.)

    Santa Cruz

    Tacoma

    Ridgeline

    Frontier

    Length

    195.7

    212.2

    210.0

    205.5

    Width

    75.0

    75.2

    78.5

    72.8

    Height

    66.7

    70.7

    70.3

    70.1

    Wheelbase

    118.3

    127.4

    125.2

    126.0

    Bed Length

    Upper 48.4

    Lower 52.1

    60.4

    63.6

    59.4

    Footprint Area
    (sq. ft.)

    101.9

    109.7

    114.6

    103.9

                     

     

    Responsive and Refined Chassis Tuning
    Santa Cruz was developed with a focus on enhanced driving dynamics and responsive performance for a wide variety of urban and off-road, multi-surface driving conditions. The shorter wheelbase, short overhangs and wide track create a planted stance that results in exceptional agility in urban environments. These specifications also provide confident agility when traversing off-road terrain. Available 20-inch alloy wheels with wide, all-season, all-terrain tires give surefooted, agile handling character on a variety of road surfaces. Available 18-inch wheels with more voluminous tire sidewalls for off-road adventures are also available.

    David

    This is a good little pickup for those that want to haul people and occasional stuff or the run to Home Depot. Will be interesting to see it sales numbers, but I suspect there is more than enough to justify the R&D and sell them to be profitable.

    Interior reminds me of what we will see for the standard on all future auto's be it ICE or EV as the screens with programming are easier and cheaper than all manual instruments or individual dummy lights and alerts. Exterior I find pleasant enough, not offensive.

    Decent numbers for what it is and gotta love the 20ft turning radius, great for maneuvering. 

    ykX

    Sport Adventure Vehicle is probably a good description for it.  Looks like will be good for people who do outdoor stuff or small Home Depot runs for the house, but don't want a bigger, less efficient truck.  Ground clearance is 8.6in which is respectable.  

    If they make more efficient, maybe hybrid model, I would probably consider it as a daily.

    surreal1272

    While it has been compared to the last gen Subaru Baja, I don't think that is an apt comparison. It's Tucson roots gives it a taller ride (without being too tall) and upper end engine for it would shame anything that was ever in the Baja. It also looks FAAAAR better. Honestly, I don't know how well it will do in a country full of "critics" and jacked up pick up drivers (who never use them for actual work) but it certainly has potential with the city dweller crowd. Hell, I wouldn't mind one for those short trips to Home Depot. My only issue with it is not having a pass through to the cabin at seat level (not a fan of the pass through manual window). Other than that, I might have to get a closer look at one once they hit the dealerships and then wait for a gently used one to hit the lot (because screw new car prices).

    ccap41

    When I first saw this, I thought it was quite ugly. Then I started to see it at different angles and it started to grown on me and I read up on it. It's a really compelling package and I think it ought to do really well. I also think the power numbers have Ford scampering to shove the 2.3T in the Maverick, because most are speculating only the 1.5T and 2.0T. I think the 280hp/300tq version should be fairly quick. 

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    When I first saw this, I thought it was quite ugly. Then I started to see it at different angles and it started to grown on me and I read up on it. It's a really compelling package and I think it ought to do really well. I also think the power numbers have Ford scampering to shove the 2.3T in the Maverick, because most are speculating only the 1.5T and 2.0T. I think the 280hp/300tq version should be fairly quick. 

    The first look is a little jarring because the look doesn't say "pick up" at all, which I think is half the point. Definitely going for different here, as far as their approach to this niche market (again, with a nod to the Baja of the early 2000s).

    balthazar
    5 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    *Cue the disgruntled truck owners, who have no interest in this anyway, whining about about the bed length.*

    Maybe 'they' have no interest BECAUSE of the bed length...

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Ford Maverick will be more trucky but just as small.

    I am very interested to check out the Maverick once it hits dealerships. Years ago, I would have needed a mid-size to large pick up (used, of course) but these days, a truck this size (or the Mavericks) would serve 99.9% of my daily driver needs while not sucking up gas doing it and can be had for presumably less coin (options aside).

    Robert Hall

    I like it...this is the only kind of pickup I would really need for real-world use...perfect for Saturday trips to Ace or Home Depot to get mulch and other yard stuff..but still as usable as an SUV.  If I could get something like this from Jeep in a Grand Cherokee...

    David
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    I like it...this is the only kind of pickup I would really need for real-world use...perfect for Saturday trips to Ace or Home Depot to get mulch and other yard stuff..but still as usable as an SUV.  If I could get something like this from Jeep in a Grand Cherokee...

    My sister really loves the look and Snazzberry color of the Gladiator, but with her job being on the road all the time going from patient to patient, she needs gas mileage over functional fun.

    image.png

    I think this Hyundai will serve a great purpose and sales will be solid.

    oldshurst442

    I want to contribute to this thread. I want to say something positive about the Santa  Cruz and all its brethren. But I dont see how in the world I could accomplish something like that.  

    I dont see a future with me owning something like this. Ever.  I dont have a use for such a vehicle.  

    I guess it looks OK.  Nothing really wrong with it.  Im sure Hyundai will engineer it so as its useful for its owner and the vehicle's intended purpose.  

    The earth toned colour one that @surreal1272 posted DOES look REALLY good. 

    As much as I love Wranglers, the pic that @David posted makes me wanna look away and NOT see that again. Enough for me to "ignore" David's posts so I dont ever see it again if I click unto this thread again...   I dont like the Gladiator...at all! 

     

    If I was ever to own this thing, Id install a lift kit on it,  try to fit larger offroad tires and make it look like an offroader.    

    Im impressed with myself. I succeeded in contributing positive thoughts... 

     

     

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, David said:

    My sister really loves the look and Snazzberry color of the Gladiator, but with her job being on the road all the time going from patient to patient, she needs gas mileage over functional fun.

    image.png

    I think this Hyundai will serve a great purpose and sales will be solid.

    And for $58K, I'll just a get loaded full size truck that can actually tow without fear of death (read about the towing reviews and issues with the Gladiator). That is just absurd money for that.

    smk4565

    I think this will sell well.  It looks good, being a Hyundai I assume it will be competitively priced and it doesn’t have a direct competitor.  
     

    There must be 20+ small to mid-size SUVs out there selling a combined millions per year.  Even if 5% of that market gets this, Hyundai could sell 100k a year.  And it makes sense for hauling anything dirty that you wouldn’t want to haul in the back of your Tucson or Escape.

    Suaviloquent

    Its like they wanted to make a rugged version of their existing crossover before Ford did the Bronco Sport, like Toyota does with their RAV4 and the Hyundai designers were up all night thinking how to do something original for themselves. And then they took 4 years to decide now's the time, when cars have become obsolete, to launch the truck.

     

    I like how they are not calling it a truck at all.

    David
    4 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I want to contribute to this thread. I want to say something positive about the Santa  Cruz and all its brethren. But I dont see how in the world I could accomplish something like that.  

    I dont see a future with me owning something like this. Ever.  I dont have a use for such a vehicle.  

    I guess it looks OK.  Nothing really wrong with it.  Im sure Hyundai will engineer it so as its useful for its owner and the vehicle's intended purpose.  

    The earth toned colour one that @surreal1272 posted DOES look REALLY good. 

    As much as I love Wranglers, the pic that @David posted makes me wanna look away and NOT see that again. Enough for me to "ignore" David's posts so I dont ever see it again if I click unto this thread again...   I dont like the Gladiator...at all! 

     

    If I was ever to own this thing, Id install a lift kit on it,  try to fit larger offroad tires and make it look like an offroader.    

    Im impressed with myself. I succeeded in contributing positive thoughts... 

    So no use for any bed hauling? No yard projects, no kitchen gear?, I am surprised as usually people can see a valid use for a small bed to haul stuff, hose it out and not worry about getting the inside of their auto dirty.

    So hobbies, kids stuff, camping, nothing in your life you can see a truck or hybrid SUV/truck or Suck use for ?????? 😛

    balthazar

    My buddy has an older Infiniti SUV. He keeps it meticulously clean & preserved, but he has no issue 'making Home Depot runs' / house projects; he has the Infiniti 'Weathertech' cargo area liner with about 2" tall walls, plus he has blankets for any situation. He also hunts, tho there he uses a hitch-mount for the carcass. Also tows a fishing boat with it.
    He's looking at finally replacing it, but has zero interest in a pickup; says he prefers the security and protection of an SUV, and it does everything a similar-size pickup does. Plus, when you lower the 2nd row, it's far longer than a mere 4'.

    IMO, that's a major reason there's a pitiful compact pickup market- and SUV does the same job with more room. Really makes me doubt some significant compact pickup market is lingering just around the corner, waiting to explode.

    Now... once you go to a 6-ft bed, the table turns...

      2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Blackwing Bring A Performance Edge
      By William Maley
      After months of rumors and spy photos, Cadillac finally spilled the beans on their new high-performance CT4 and CT5 Blackwing. These new models are planned to give German rivals a bruising when they start arriving at dealers later this summer. Here is what we know.
      CT4 Blackwing
      The smaller of the two Blackwing models starts with a twin-turbo 3.6L V6 engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. To achieve this power, Cadillac upgraded the various internals with titanium connecting rods and a revised crankshaft. Power is routed to the rear-wheels by either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. Performance figures are impressive with a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) and a top speed of 189 mph.
      In terms of handling, the CT4 Blackwing features an electronic limited-slip rear differential and latest version of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 - Cadillac claims the latter is the quickest-reacting suspension in the world. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires keep the vehicle glued to the road, while optional optional carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a quick stop.
      Visually, the CT4 Blackwing uses a new grille with larger openings to gobble up more air; functional fender vents, front splitter, and a rear spoiler. A carbon fiber package that claims to reduce aerodynamic lift by 214 percent is an option.
      CT5 Blackwing
      For those who want something a bit more mad can direct their attention to the CT5 Blackwing. Under its hood lies a massaged 6.2L supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Again, power is routed to the rear-wheels via a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. 0-60 mph takes 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) and can cruise towards 200-plus mph. 
      What does this massaged V8 engine have? For starters. there's a larger supercharger (1.7-liters), aluminum cylinder heads, titanium intake valves, and improved airflow. 
      Like the CT4, the CT5 Blackwing gets Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and electronic limited-slip rear differential. A set of forged 19-inch wheels exclusive to the Blackwing come wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. 
      Outside, a new grille with larger openings to allow for more air, front splitter, and rear spoiler are the key changes to note. A carbon fiber package is optional.
      How Much?
      The CT4 Blackwing will set you back $59,990, and the larger CT5 Blackwing will cost $84,990. Both prices include a $995 destination charge. You can head down to your nearest Cadillac dealer to place a pre-order for either model right now.
      Source: Cadillac
      V-Series Blackwing: Ultimate Track Capability, Zero Compromise
      The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, two of the most powerful Cadillacs ever, raise the bar on performance The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship, leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.
      Leveraging a Cadillac racing history that began in 1949 and has seen sustained success over the last two decades, the V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind.
      “V-Series Blackwing stands for the very highest level of execution from Cadillac and offers a distinctly American vision of performance: incredible power and luxurious craftsmanship, with absolutely zero compromise,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “We looked to our championship-winning racing heritage and brought an uncompromising eye for detail to create two cars that elevate the V-Series experience.”
      V-Series Blackwing vehicles build on the already excellent performance dynamics of the CT5-V and CT4-V to create the top tier of the Cadillac sedan lineup.
      Highlights include:
      Evolutions of the track-ready Cadillac 6.2L Supercharged V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing and 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 in the CT4-V Blackwing Upgraded TREMEC six-speed manual transmission standard Available 10-speed automatic transmission Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential enhanced to reduce mass and improve on-track reliability Advanced suspension refinements providing greater body control and a more agile feel Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology, sharpening the balance between daily-driving comfort and high-performance track capability Unique structural enhancements improving steering response and handling on the track Cadillac’s largest ever factory-installed brakes, available on the CT5-V Blackwing Extensive validation including 12-hour and 24-hour track testing Customizable integrated digital gauge cluster with Custom Launch Control and Performance Traction Management settings Liberating performance
      The CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded 6.2L supercharged V8 that, thanks to a higher flow air-intake and revised exhaust system, is rated at 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), making it the most powerful production Cadillac ever. Each engine is hand-built at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky and features a signed engine builder’s plate.
      The CT4-V Blackwing sports an evolution of the Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 that features revised control system software and an improved air intake system to create 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm). The turbos’ low-inertia (titanium-aluminide) turbine wheels enable more precise and responsive application of torque throughout the rev range.
      Highlighted features and output:
      CT5-V Blackwing: 6.2L Supercharged V8 - 668 hp, 659 lb-ft of torque GM-estimated top track speed: over 200 mph GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.7 seconds (automatic transmission) Most powerful Cadillac ever Air intake airflow is improved by 46 percent vs. the CTS-V Compact, high-output 1.7L four-lobe Eaton supercharger with small-diameter rotors that enable boost to be generated earlier in the rpm band for instantaneous response Rotocast A356T6 aluminum cylinder heads are stronger and handle heat better than conventional aluminum-alloy heads Lightweight titanium intake valves Track-capable wet-sump oiling and vent system with external oil separator and drainback CT4-V Blackwing: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 - 472 hp, 445 lb-ft of torque GM-estimated top speed: 189 mph GM-estimated 0-60 mph: 3.8 seconds (automatic transmission) Most powerful and fastest Cadillac in the subcompact class Air intake restriction is improved by 39 percent vs. the ATS-V Turbocharger compressors matched for peak efficiency at peak power for optimal track performance Titanium connecting rods (manual transmission only) and revised crankshaft counterweights reduce main/rod bearing reciprocating loads Re-targeted piston oil squirters, which direct engine oil at the bottoms of the pistons, for improved temperature control The manifold-integrated water-to-air charge cooling system contributes to more immediate torque response Airflow routing volume is reduced by 60 percent when compared to a conventional design that features a remotely mounted heat exchanger Track-capable braking systems
      Both V-Series Blackwing models feature advanced high-performance braking systems that have been extensively track and road-tested. The exclusive V-Series Blackwing wheel designs enable an even larger rotor over the previous CTS-V, making the CT5-V Blackwing braking system the largest factory-installed brakes in Cadillac history. Additionally, an available carbon-ceramic brake package for the CT5-V Blackwing, featuring cross-drilled rotors, deliver several benefits including weight savings, durability and heat management.
      Highlighted features:
      CT4-V Blackwing: 14.96 x 1.34-inch (380 X 34 mm) front rotors and 13.4 x 1.1-inch (340.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors CT5-V Blackwing: 15.67 x 1.42-inch (398 X 36 mm) front rotors and 14.7 x 1.1-inch (373.5 x 28 mm) rear rotors Staggered Brembo® six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers Available on the CT5-V Blackwing, the lightweight carbon-ceramic brake package significantly improves heat management, as well as greater resistance to wear under extreme conditions on the racetrack, while also reducing unsprung mass and rotating mass: 53-pound (24 kg) reduction in unsprung weight 62-pound (28 kg) reduction in rotating mass High-performance copper-free brake linings comply with California law and deliver superior fade resistance with an excellent pedal feel on and off the track Brake systems are integrated to each vehicles’ selectable drive modes, including brake pedal feel. Brake pedal feel can also be assigned within My-Mode and V-Mode Manual transmission is standard
      Rare for sport sedans today, a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission is standard on both vehicles. It has been optimized for each V-Series Blackwing vehicle to provide an engaging experience on the track or on the road. Details include:
      LuK twin-disc clutch for high torque capacity and great pedal feel Active Rev Matching accessible via a console mounted toggle switch to automatically adjust engine speed to match anticipated downshifts No-Lift Shift allowing the driver to shift gears without letting off the gas pedal. In the case of the CT4-V Blackwing, it allows the turbos to remain spooled, resulting in faster lap times Transmission and rear differential cooling – the manual and automatic transmissions use the same track-performance cooling system for greater track performance Clutch and brake pedals positioned for optimal driver ergonomics A physical barrier stop for the clutch pedal rather than a hydraulic master cylinder stop provides greater driver feedback during clutch operation A shorter shifter ratio than previous generations for more precise shifts Ten-speed automatic transmission
      The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing are available with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. It is tuned to complement the dual-personality experience of each respective model.
      Highlighted features:
      Tap Shift/Manual Mode allowing the driver to use integrated magnesium paddle shifters to select a gear and hold it until selecting the next gear, up or down Sport Mode providing real-time interpretation of driving conditions, adjusting the transmission to reduce shift busyness and improve performance, while retaining aggressive driving dynamics Twenty-four-hour track testing resulted in several improvements in response to the demands of a high-g track environment, including a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes Unique control systems with performance calibrations tailored for each model Ten forward gears offer the most available transmission speeds in each sedans’ respective segments, helping keep the engines within their optimal rpm bands, while also anticipating the next shifts Dynamic Performance Mode is calibrated specifically for V-Series Blackwing to deliver track focused shift patterns and automatically activates when high-g forces are experienced in Sport or Track mode An auxiliary pump primes the automatic transmission system from the time the vehicle door is opened for improved cold-shift performance. Both V-Series Blackwing models also feature an enhanced Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential. It weighs less and has been optimized for each driving mode and each Performance Traction Management setting.
      Highlighted features:
      More control of the rear differential compared to traditional open and mechanical limited-slip differentials Enhances road grip by automatically allocating torque to the rear wheel with the most traction during hard cornering — with the capability of sending up to 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of locking torque across the axle High-performance differential cooler An aluminum housing replacing the previous generation cast iron housing, reducing mass by more than 22 pounds (10 kg) Exclusive integrated heat exchanger for enhanced cooling Advanced suspension systems and strengthened chassis
      V-Series Blackwing combines the fourth generation of Magnetic Ride Control (MR 4.0), with improvements to the front and rear suspension systems. Stiffer spring rates, unique hollow stabilizer bars, higher-rate bushings and more enable a driving experience that isolates the driver from road imperfections, while also providing a precise, engaging connection with the road.
      MR 4.0 highlights:
      Immense performance envelope that gave Cadillac engineers the freedom to optimize everyday driving and aggressive track performance New accelerometers and an inertial measurement unit that transmit and process changes in road conditions four times faster than the previous generation system Secondary temperature maps that enable engineers to compensate for changes in damper fluid temperature for more consistent performance, even during performance driving Inertial measurement unit that provides more precise measurements of body motion relative to the wheel for more accurate readings under heavy braking, hard cornering and other driving conditions Improved magnetic flux control that creates a more consistent and accurate transition between rebound and compression Improvements to transient body control that allow the vehicle to remain more level while transitioning between corners MacPherson strut front suspension:
      Ride link includes an all-new 100-percent elastomer bushing on the CT4-V Blackwing and a retuned hydro bushing on the CT5-V Blackwing, for improved ride response Handling link has cross-axis ball joints for improved lateral control and quicker steering response Five-link independent rear suspension:
      Lateral link features stiffer bushings for faster response and increased cornering agility Toe link has cross-axis ball joints for increased stability and driver confidence Rear knuckles have increased stiffness for improved braking and better control during cornering Rear cradle mounts have been stiffened for optimum balance between road comfort and track performance V-Series Blackwing models are built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel drive architecture and feature unique structural enhancements including shock tower braces, an underside shear plate and thicker rear cross members to improve chassis rigidity. Along with the unique suspension elements, the stiffer structure enhances steering response, handling and the everyday driving experience.
      All-day performance, on and off the track
      The CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing build on Cadillac’s racing heritage and were developed to be track-capable straight from the factory. That includes an intensive validation program to ensure consistent performance during the most challenging track conditions.
      Validation for both models included:
      Twenty-four-hour continuous track testing with the available automatic transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package Twelve-hour continuous track testing with the standard manual transmission, available carbon fiber aero package, aluminum wheels and available carbon ceramic brake package Functional aerodynamics, including an available carbon fiber aero package, contribute to the V-Series Blackwing models’ track prowess to support a variety of cooling needs for the cars’ respective engines, transmissions, axles and other supporting systems.
      Additionally, MICHELIN® Pilot Sport 4S tires developed exclusively for the V-Series Blackwing models contribute to their balance of track capability and road comfort. Highlights include:
      Unique, multiple-compound tread composition: Contact patch composed of three unique tread rubber compounds Racing “R compound” used for the majority of the tread Compounds optimized for wet traction, enhanced street and track durability, as well as rolling resistance The mold shape of the tire has been specifically engineered for Blackwing models to optimize contact with the road Tire sizes: CT5-V Blackwing tire size: 275/35ZR19 (front) and 305/30ZR19 (rear) CT4-V Blackwing tire size: 255/35ZR18 (front) and 275/35ZR18 (rear) Both V-Series Blackwing vehicles feature standard forged aluminum alloy wheels with staggered widths, front to rear. These forged wheels are stronger and lighter than conventional cast aluminum.
      Wheel sizes:
      CT5-V Blackwing: Front – 19 x 10 inches / Rear – 19 x 11 inches CT4-V Blackwing: Front – 18 x 9 inches / Rear – 18 x 9.5 inches Coming this summer
      Reservations for both vehicles open on Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Cadillac.com, with deliveries later this summer. Pricing begins at $59,9901 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,9901 for the CT5-V Blackwing.

