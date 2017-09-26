  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    California Mulls Ban On Combustion Engines

    By William Maley

      • Come on, don't tell us you didn't see this coming

    California is considering joining France and Great Britain in banning the sale of gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

    Governor Jerry Brown has been expressing an interest in banning the sale of internal-combustion engines according to Mary Nichols, chariman of the California Air Resources Board.

    “I’ve gotten messages from the governor asking, ‘Why haven’t we done something already?’ The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California,” she said to Bloomberg.

    As we reported earlier this month, China is also considering a ban on internal combustion engines.

    California has set an ambitious goal reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

    “To reach the ambitious levels of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, we have to pretty much replace all combustion with some form of renewable energy by 2040 or 2050. We’re looking at that as a method of moving this discussion forward,” said Nichols.

    If California was to go forward with this, it would send massive shockwaves in the automotive industry due to the size of state's auto market. Last year, more than 2 million new passenger vehicles were registered, topping countries like France and Spain. Automakers would be under new pressure on making EVs the standard.

    But that doesn't mean California will have an easy time with this. While the state has the authority of writing its own pollution rules thanks to the 1970 Clean Air Act, they cannot be enacted with getting waivers from the EPA. With the Trump administration going on record that it would challenge California on any new environmental act, the state is looking for alternative ways to get what they want.

    “We certainly wouldn’t expect to get a waiver for that from EPA. I think we would be looking at using some of our other authorities to get to that result,” said Nichols.

    Nichols did say it will be a long time before something like this is implemented.

    “There are people who believe, including who work for me, that you could stop all sales of new internal-combustion cars by 2030. Some people say 2035, some people say 2040. It’s awfully hard to predict any of that with precision, but it doesn’t appear to be out of the question.”

    Source: Bloomberg


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    daves87rs

    They might be able to ban new car sales, but they cannot stop the of the used, or simply the use of them. 

    Many simply could not afford it, and they cannot get massive public transportation that fast either.....

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    I can see a sale of New ICE auto's ending by 2040. Existing auto's I can see being limited to collector status and limiting miles driven. Many ways to force / change the type of auto's driven and the way they are driven.

    This could also push people into the conversion big time as people change over ICE powered auto's they like to EV powertrains.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    There is going to need to be massive investment in charging infrastructure.  Even if chargers are common enough for today's level of EV use, they aren't nearly plentiful enough for the entire state of CA to go EV. 

    I've started to contemplate having the outlet installed in my garage in the next few years.  When I get back into writing reviews in a few months time, I want to be able to take in plug-in vehicles. 

    • Like 2
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    54 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    They might be able to ban new car sales, but they cannot stop the of the used, or simply the use of them. 

    Many simply could not afford it, and they cannot get massive public transportation that fast either.....

    I'm assuming it is applicable to new cars, similar to the ban taking place in Great Britain. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Anyway we can get California to literally join France? As in move it next door? ;)

    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I can see a sale of New ICE auto's ending by 2040. Existing auto's I can see being limited to collector status and limiting miles driven. Many ways to force / change the type of auto's driven and the way they are driven.

    You cannot DO this: force people who legally own an approved consumer good as vital as a vehicle to suddenly be severely limited in its use. For one, the value of these items would instantly plummet to near zero, rendering these people without a trade-in (Would be no surprise to me if CA suggests a special tax to write every ICE owner a compensatory check). The only way this passes general acceptance is to allow grandfathering / attrition... over the course of many decades. Gov't can only ban the production of NEW ICEs... just as there are no retro-active vehicular equipment laws (that I'm aware of)- even after 50 years of federal vehicle regulation.

    The 'next step' then comes to question- what about people traveling into CA? Or moving to CA? And what about semi-trucks- would they be exempt?

    Edited by balthazar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    If CA does it, then the rest of the country will follow shortly after or auto makers will just give up on gas engines.  If California had 2 million car sales, that is 1/8th of all car sales in the USA.  That is huge.  

    They can't take away someone's gas car, but they can stop sale of new ones.  So if they want to be emission free by 2050, they need to ban sales of ICE cars around 2035 to allow 15 years for existing cars to run their life cycle.

    I think EV's will get better and better and no one is going to want a gas car anyway in 2030.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    If CA does it, then the rest of the country will follow shortly after or auto makers will just give up on gas engines.  If California had 2 million car sales, that is 1/8th of all car sales in the USA.  That is huge.  

    They can't take away someone's gas car, but they can stop sale of new ones.  So if they want to be emission free by 2050, they need to ban sales of ICE cars around 2035 to allow 15 years for existing cars to run their life cycle.

    I think EV's will get better and better and no one is going to want a gas car anyway in 2030.

    Oh, they could-but the results would be quite bad...

    Don't get me wrong, I like EVs, but you can't drag race them....:)

     

    But who knows, maybe Apple will make EVs.......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    4 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Oh, they could-but the results would be quite bad...

    Don't get me wrong, I like EVs, but you can't drag race them....:)

     

    But who knows, maybe Apple will make EVs.......

    Yes you can, the Model S just won't Motor Trend's World's greatest drag race.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    Yes you can, the Model S just won't Motor Trend's World's greatest drag race.

     

    More interested in the mainstream cars, not the higher end ones.....

    And I highly doubt you could abuse the model S like you could with say, A hemi.....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    35 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

     

    More interested in the mainstream cars, not the higher end ones.....

    And I highly doubt you could abuse the model S like you could with say, A hemi.....

    Its an electric motor. (2 motors...1 in the front, 1 in the back)

    3 phase.

    Are you trying to tell us that an induction motor is less durable and less reliable and less capable of achieving high and sustained RPMs than an internal combustion engine?

    I dont feel like writing a high school essay on why an induction motor is less likely to fail in a drag race versus an internal combustion engine.

    • While heat is detrimental to both...the internal combustion engine produces a shyte load of it while the induction motor produces very little, if any...
    • There are no fluids to overheat and to spill via ruptured hoses in an induction motor...
    • There are no gears to grind as there is no transmission...just a single speed transmission in an induction motor...
    • Running high RPMs all day long 365/24/7 is kinda the electric motor's thang...

     

    And that is just for starters...

    Its OK for you people not to like EVs...please though...dont just spew whatever comes to your head to justify your views...it dont look good for you folk when others are reading your shyte!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    PS: When HEMIs decide to self destruct, they make a huge and loud BOOM!

    Louder and bigger than any other engine in the racing world...something to be proud of actually...

     

     But... THAT is the explosive nature of an internal COMBUSTION engine....so...

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    31 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Its an electric motor. (2 motors...1 in the front, 1 in the back)

    3 phase.

    Are you trying to tell us that an induction motor is less durable and less reliable and less capable of achieving high and sustained RPMs than an internal combustion engine?

    I dont feel like writing a high school essay on why an induction motor is less likely to fail in a drag race versus an internal combustion engine.

    • While heat is detrimental to both...the internal combustion engine produces a shyte load of it while the induction motor produces very little, if any...
    • There are no fluids to overheat and to spill via ruptured hoses in an induction motor...
    • There are no gears to grind as there is no transmission...just a single speed transmission in an induction motor...
    • Running high RPMs all day long 365/24/7 is kinda the electric motor's thang...

     

    And that is just for starters...

    Its OK for you people not to like EVs...please though...dont just spew whatever comes to your head to justify your views...it dont look good for you folk when others are reading your shyte!

    Helps if you read my other posts though.....

    I happen to like EVs  (rode in a new Volt and really liked it), and I am not flat out bashing it either. I'm just not sure they are just ready for prime time abuse just yet. I sadly and personally know of someone who managed to kill a very nice 2013 Volt.....

    And while I'm sure any drag race they would be fine....driving like one stole it might for a while might be interesting...like I said-I am just not sure about the long term-yet. I have no doubt the automakers are doing their best (personally seen what goes into a Volt at D-Ham) and they are building them tough-but they haven't met the dumb half of John Q. Public yet.....

    But I know like anything else, they'll be just as tough as a Toyota Corolla given to a 16 year old....:P

    And,"you Folk"?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    6 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    but they haven't met the dumb half of John Q. Public yet.....

    But they have...

    electric motors...(different kinds of electric motors)...are EVERYWHERE IN EVERYDAY stuff stupid John Q public uses...I dont think e-motors dont wreak havoc upon us...

    But we are talking about a 3 phase induction motor.

    A stator, a rotor, copper wire, magnets and a shaft...

    The shaft may misalign itself...but that wont be because of stupid John Q misusing it...

    There are no fluids that will be forgotten to be topped off...

    The magnetic field that is needed to be produced for an induction motor to kinda do its thang kinda happens all by itself...

    A 3 phase  motor is inherently, kinda-like...idiot proof.

     

    If "you Folk"  is all you got on me, I suggest you revisit high school electric/physics class...

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×