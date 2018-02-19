Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    German Automakers In A Panic Over Possible Diesel Ban

    Could cause serious issues in terms of resale values

    Another wave of fallout from the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal could be coming later this week in a German court. Reuters reports that Germany’s federal administrative court will be ruling whether or not local governments could ban diesel vehicles. 

    Environmental group DUH sued the Stuttgart and Duesseldorf governments for over levels of diesel particulate matter exceeding European Union limits after Volkswagen admitted to cheating on emission tests. Local courts ordered the governments to ban diesel vehicles that don't conform to current EU standards on days when pollution is bad. The two states where a number of automakers and suppliers reside appealed the decision to the federal administrative court.

    This move could cause serious damage to German automakers as it would cause a fall in resale values and overall sales. Investment Evercore ESI forecasts a five percent drop in diesel residual values, resulting in a loss of 1.6 billion Euros (about $2 billion) in operating profit "across eight European and U.S. carmakers."

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    Totally support this, the automakers should be held accountable and feel the wrath of the courts for putting profits over the health of humans. Day of Diesel for everyday basic auto use is over, they just need to accept this and move onto regular gas for now as they work to get out their Hybrids and EVs.

    smk4565

    I am fine with this, it it pollutes then you could ban them, but most Opel, Ford, Hyundai, Puegot, Citroen, Renault, Nissan cars in Europe are diesel.  So you are hurting French, Japanese, British, Italian, American car companies too. 

    ocnblu

    This ban should not stand.  The diesel engine has been around just about as long as electric, yet it remains far easier to own for the vast majority of people, worldwide.

    dfelt
    38 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    This ban should not stand.  The diesel engine has been around just about as long as electric, yet it remains far easier to own for the vast majority of people, worldwide.

    Have to disagree with you. Diesel is the more expensive power plant worldwide and is not easier for people to own. When the diesel needs repairs, many end up sitting in yards or junked as people cannot afford to repair them. 

    Yes GOV pushed them, but they were not the better choice just a cheaper choice at the time based on GOV subsidies for diesel and misconception. Truth is out on the damage Diesel can do to the planet and the health of people in dense inner cities. 

    Time for Change, the one thing that Scares the Hell out of you.

     

    balthazar

    Diesel is a mixed bag.

    On one hand (in trucks) they are quite expensive as an option.  On the other, they get 75% better mileage in the same truck, and go much farther without repairs/maintenance. In that latter respect, they are easier to own.  In trucks they make all the sense in the world, and trucks are 50%+ of the U.S. market.

    In cars, I never really saw the benefit.

