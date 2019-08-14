Jump to content


    Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Extends Warranty on DCT transmissions
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford is acknowledging the trouble prone Ford Powershift transmission and is extending the warranties on them.  The 6-speed transmission is a dual clutch setup meant to increase fuel economy in Ford's smallest cars.  While a solid idea on paper, customers reported a number of problems with them including slippage, hesitations while accelerating, jerkiness through the gears, difficulty downshifting, and premature wear on the clutch packs. 
      The extended warranty will cover 2014 - 2016 model year Ford Focus, and 2014 - 2015 model year Ford Fiesta and will increase the warranty coverage of the clutch from five years/60,000 miles to seven years/100,000 miles.  Ford will also reimburse customers in this group who have already paid for clutch repairs out of pockets.  The transmission control module will also be warrantied to 10 years/150,000 miles. 
      In addition to that, there is a small group of customers (16%) who need a software update which Ford will provide for free. 
      Affected customers will receive a letter from Ford with instructions on how to proceed.

      Ford News: Ford's Q2 Net Income Fell 86 Percent on One Time Charges
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford's second quarter 2019 income fell 86 percent to just $148 million.  The result is largely due to one-time charges related to its restructuring of operations globally.  Excluding the one-time items, Ford's income before interest and taxes fell just 2% to $1.65 billion.  Global revenue was flat year over year at $38.9 billion.
      The charges are primary caused by plant closures in Europe and South America. Ford has said it would cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2020.  Ford's sales in the US have fallen 7 percent, including a large decline in Ford Explorer sales as the company moves the nameplate to a new rear wheel drive platform. Ford CEO Jim Hackett said that the changover was a "bigger endeavor" than overhauling the F-150 to an aluminum body. 

      Ford News: Lawsuit Accuses Ford of Spiking Fuel Economy Ratings
      By Drew Dowdell
      In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Ford is accused of falsifying fuel economy numbers in the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger. The suit is seeking class-action status and aims to collect $1.2 Billion in damages.  The law firm, Hagens Berman, says that consumers are spending up to $2,000 more in fuel over the lifetime of the truck due to misleading EPA numbers.
      Back in February of this year, Ford launched an investigation into its own EPA emissions and fuel economy certification process after an anonymous tip line at Ford received concerns that there were issues with the test. The concern surrounds Road Load, a vehicle-specific resistance level used in dynamometer testing. Too much or too little resistance will alter the results of the emissions and fuel economy. Road load is determined through engineering estimates that are then validated on the track.
      Ford already hired an outside firm to investigate their testing, with the Ranger the first to go through re-testing.   The suit alleges that the F-150, by far Ford's best selling vehicle, is also subject to the same issue as the Ranger.
      Ford is declining to comment on the lawsuit at this time. 


