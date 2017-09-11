Houston-Area Dealers See A Deluge of Buyers

The recovery process of Hurricane Harvey is in full swing and nowhere is this more apparent than the amount of people heading to dealers.

Steven Wolf, chairman of the Houston Automotive Dealers Association tells Automotive News that dealers in the Houston area "abnormal" traffic as people come in looking for a replacement. The sudden rise isn't that surprising as the Houston metro area is about the size of New Jersey. Wolf said the first order business for many folks is to get back into a vehicle so they can get around.

"People have moved past the 'Oh, my God, what am I going to do?' [stage] to 'Let's get a plan; we need to do this, this and this.' At the top of the list, it is, 'Let's get a replacement vehicle,'" Wolf explained.

To give an idea of just how busy dealers have been in the Houston area, Wolf said that the dealership group he works for - Helfman Motors saw barely any traffic on August 30. The next day saw a small amount of traffic flowing in. Then things went crazy as people were coming in droves. This momentum hasn't slowed down since.

As we reported last week, analysts believe sales for September will bounce back, partly due to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)