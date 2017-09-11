  • Sign in to follow this  
    Houston-Area Dealers See A Deluge of Buyers

    By William Maley

    The recovery process of Hurricane Harvey is in full swing and nowhere is this more apparent than the amount of people heading to dealers. 

    Steven Wolf, chairman of the Houston Automotive Dealers Association tells Automotive News that dealers in the Houston area "abnormal" traffic as people come in looking for a replacement. The sudden rise isn't that surprising as the Houston metro area is about the size of New Jersey. Wolf said the first order business for many folks is to get back into a vehicle so they can get around.

    "People have moved past the 'Oh, my God, what am I going to do?' [stage] to 'Let's get a plan; we need to do this, this and this.' At the top of the list, it is, 'Let's get a replacement vehicle,'" Wolf explained.

    To give an idea of just how busy dealers have been in the Houston area, Wolf said that the dealership group he works for - Helfman Motors saw barely any traffic on August 30. The next day saw a small amount of traffic flowing in. Then things went crazy as people were coming in droves. This momentum hasn't slowed down since.

    As we reported last week, analysts believe sales for September will bounce back, partly due to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    A Horse With No Name
    52 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Let's add in their auto's destroyed by Irma and Jose. Should help to update the average age of Auto's in the US.

    Indeed....my oldest son and middle daughter work in the insurance industry...they are going nuts at the moment...

     

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Indeed....my oldest son and middle daughter work in the insurance industry...they are going nuts at the moment...

     

    Hope many of the people have replacement insurance, the few extra dollars a month make this so worth making sure you have an auto with minimal out of pocket cost.

    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Hope many of the people have replacement insurance, the few extra dollars a month make this so worth making sure you have an auto with minimal out of pocket cost.

    I called to make sure I had it before I even left Pittsburgh. I wanted to be sure of replacement in the event I was caught in the storm there. 

    smk4565

    The insurance companies pain will be the auto makers gain.  There have to be tens of thousands of destroyed cars in Florida and Texas right now.   But you do have to look at replacement value and how much people will get, a lot of people take out 6-7 year car loans so the car depreciates much faster than it is getting paid off.  That could be a problem for a lot of people.  

    Then you have to think too, if your house just got flooded or had the roof ripped off, buying a new car isn't really the highest priority, but in time as people rebuild car sales will pick up for sure.

    daves87rs
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    The insurance companies pain will be the auto makers gain.  There have to be tens of thousands of destroyed cars in Florida and Texas right now.   But you do have to look at replacement value and how much people will get, a lot of people take out 6-7 year car loans so the car depreciates much faster than it is getting paid off.  That could be a problem for a lot of people.  

    Then you have to think too, if your house just got flooded or had the roof ripped off, buying a new car isn't really the highest priority, but in time as people rebuild car sales will pick up for sure.

    Gotta go places first....hotels, work-stuff like that.

    See quite a few housing supplies leaving here heading south though....

