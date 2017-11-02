Jump to content
  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Luxury Automakers Are Having Headaches With Selling Lease-Return Sedans

    By William Maley

    Luxury automakers have been taking full advantage of the high-demand for SUVs and crossovers and raking in the dough. But as Neuton's third law of physics tells us, "for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." In the case of luxury automakers, they have a number of sedans and coupes from lease turn-ins that they cannot sell.

    “It’s not necessarily the overwhelming amount of vehicles, it’s the mix of those flood of vehicles. You’re throwing all these cars into the marketplace a couple years after it has evaporated and jumped into SUVs,” said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America to Bloomberg.

    This puts a lot of strain on luxury automakers as there is too much supply and not much demand, causing the value on used cars to fall. In turn, automakers have to raise the prices on leases to make up for the amount of depreciation over the term of the lease. It will cause consumers to be priced out of marketplace or automakers to offer generous incentives on leases. For luxury automakers, this is a big problem as they rely on leasing more than mainstream brands. According to Autodata, most luxury brands have increased incentives on their cars through the first nine months of the year.

    • Audi: $4,696 (up $314)
    • Lexus: $5,323 (up $296)
    • Mercedes-Benz: $6,732 (up $289)

    So if you find yourself wanting a luxury sedan or coupe, now might be the best time to score a really good deal.

    Source: Bloomberg


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Mercedes-Benz has been living for years on leases rather than sales. As such so many badge snobs have leased the MB auto to pretend to have money and as such MB is about to feel the pinch of having a glut of low mileage used cars sitting around that will cause car buyers to get great deals as they move to unload and dump them.

    This makes me wonder how the next few years will play out as we go into a depression as I suspect many people are going to wait for the EV auto's to hit the market and then reduce maintenance cost, fuel cost, etc. at they change from ICE to EV auto's.

    For those that have to buy an auto, if you shop right I bet you can get a good deal, for the rest of us, we will wait a couple more years.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's fine Benz or Cadillac.... lower the prices of the CPO models and send me the links.

     

    Agreed, I hate SUVs and want a car, and I like used cars because the depreciation hit is gone. 

    This isn't just for luxury brands, any car lease at any brand is probably taking a hit.  What is a 3 year old Taurus worth?  The $99 a month leases I have seen on the Cruze, they have to be taking a bath on those, a 2015 Cruze is probably worth $10k now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×