    Welcome to the Era of Expensive, Luxury Trucks

    By William Maley

      • And automakers don't know where the breaking point is

    The State Fair of Texas began last week and truck manufacturers were out in force with new models to tempt consumers in the largest truck market in the U.S. Both Ford and Ram Trucks rolled out new luxury trims of their pickups - Ford with the Limited and Ram with the Longhorn Southfork. Both trims can easily reach $100,000 which to some is pushing it. But marketers at the truck manufacturers tell Automotive News they don't know where the ceiling is on how much consumers are willing to spend.

    "It's hard to guess how big the market is. I don't think trucks have found a ceiling yet. You get customers who want every bell and whistle," said Todd Eckert, Ford's truck group marketing manager.

    "For us, it is not about the dollar amount. It's about meeting the needs of the customers. We see an opportunity in the marketplace to bring the Limited trim to Super Duty. We know customers will demand it."

    Luxury models are in demand and truck manufacturers are having a difficult time keeping them in stock. For example, more than half of Ford's F-Series Super Duty trucks sold are the high-end models - Lariat, King Ranch, and Limited.

    As there is no ceiling yet, manufacturers are considering going even further. Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet truck marketing director said they have found a group of customers that are willing to pay "for a bigger, more luxurious and more capable truck."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Frisky Dingo

    And the funny thing is, even the highest of the highest ones are still way behind in tech and features that are now prevalent in luxury cars. 

     

    Take, or instance, the current crop of the half-ton segment afaik- the F-150 Limited. It has no HUD. It doesn't have swiveling/adaptive headlights. It doesn't have sun shades in any of the back windows. It only has dual-zone climate control. Front driver's seat is only 10-way power. It doesn't have a massage function. No heated windshield. Audio systems are nowhere near on the same level as European lux sedans. Materials are vastly inferior. Switchgear is, too. No soft close doors. 

    Those are just things right off the top of my head. I'm sure if I could think of more if I gave it a little thought.

    riviera74
    5 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    And the funny thing is, even the highest of the highest ones are still way behind in tech and features that are now prevalent in luxury cars. 

     

    Take, or instance, the current crop of the half-ton segment afaik- the F-150 Limited. It has no HUD. It doesn't have swiveling/adaptive headlights. It doesn't have sun shades in any of the back windows. It only has dual-zone climate control. Front driver's seat is only 10-way power. It doesn't have a massage function. No heated windshield. Audio systems are nowhere near on the same level as European lux sedans. Materials are vastly inferior. Switchgear is, too. No soft close doors. 

    Those are just things right off the top of my head. I'm sure if I could think of more if I gave it a little thought.

    It's still a pickup truck, not a BMW 7 series.  Chances are that Cadillac and (perhaps) Lincoln will do well here, given the parentage of both.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    And the funny thing is, even the highest of the highest ones are still way behind in tech and features that are now prevalent in luxury cars. 

     

    Take, or instance, the current crop of the half-ton segment afaik- the F-150 Limited. It has no HUD. It doesn't have swiveling/adaptive headlights. It doesn't have sun shades in any of the back windows. It only has dual-zone climate control. Front driver's seat is only 10-way power. It doesn't have a massage function. No heated windshield. Audio systems are nowhere near on the same level as European lux sedans. Materials are vastly inferior. Switchgear is, too. No soft close doors. 

    Those are just things right off the top of my head. I'm sure if I could think of more if I gave it a little thought.

    Very good point.  And it is because you can only dress up a work truck F150 so much.  The vehicle isn't designed in the first place with all that in mind.  This is one reason the Escalade doesn't have a panoramic glass roof, while Range Rover and Mercedes GLS do.

    Frisky Dingo
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    It's still a pickup truck, not a BMW 7 series.  Chances are that Cadillac and (perhaps) Lincoln will do well here, given the parentage of both.

     

    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Very good point.  And it is because you can only dress up a work truck F150 so much.  The vehicle isn't designed in the first place with all that in mind.  This is one reason the Escalade doesn't have a panoramic glass roof, while Range Rover and Mercedes GLS do.

     

    Hey, I'm not saying there's reasons they don't. I'm simply pointing out there's lots of room for them to continue to climb upmarket. The opportunity for more markup and greater profits is there.

    balthazar

    In talking about uber-luxury trucks -- don't assume all the same features high end luxury sedans are sought after in a high end truck. These are not the same buyers and these wouldn't be cross-shopped merely because both (potentially) had massaging seats. Different demographic that values different features.

    Frisky Dingo
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    In talking about uber-luxury trucks -- don't assume all the same features high end luxury sedans are sought after in a high end truck. These are not the same buyers and these wouldn't be cross-shopped merely because both (potentially) had massaging seats. Different demographic that values different features.

    Unless you've been in the automotive business and sold both, don't assume they're not.

    balthazar

    That's how the F-series outsells everything in the country (besides being a very capable & competitive vehicle) - variations and packages.

    3 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Unless you've been in the automotive business and sold both, don't assume they're not.

    Do tell: do high end sedan buyers ask for towing capacities and shift on the fly AWD? How about better ground clearance and different cabin & cargo dimensions/volumes in the same line?

    Frisky Dingo
    26 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    That's how the F-series outsells everything in the country (besides being a very capable & competitive vehicle) - variations and packages.

    Do tell: do high end sedan buyers ask for towing capacities and shift on the fly AWD? How about better ground clearance and different cabin & cargo dimensions/volumes in the same line?

    The fact that you seem to think most truck buyers are asking those questions says all I need to know, lol!!

    balthazar

    I didn't say truck buyers WERE asking that... of trucks.
    My question is, are sedan buyers asking those questions. Because your implication was that in order to be 'hi-end', trucks are lacking high end sedan features.

    Aren't sedans lacking truck features?

    Edited by balthazar

