Infiniti Updates Infotainment Systems for 2020 Model Year

Infiniti will be releasing the next generation of their infotainment system, InTouch, for the 2020 model year. Most of their lineup, except the QX60, get the updated system. The biggest news is that the new system will now support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. The system can get over the air updates via their home's wifi or systems with navigation can have a data plan to do the updates. The navigation system can also receive real-time traffic data for re-routing and turn-by-turn directions.

Infiniti has upgraded the interface to be easier to use and has added more processing power behind the system. They've also upgraded the bluetooth module for easier pairing and a better microphone for improved voice quality.