  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti Updates Infotainment Systems for 2020 Model Year

      ...most models will get it...

    Infiniti will be releasing the next generation of their infotainment system, InTouch, for the 2020 model year.  Most of their lineup, except the QX60, get the updated system.  The biggest news is that the new system will now support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard.  The system can get over the air updates via their home's wifi or systems with navigation can have a data plan to do the updates. The navigation system can also receive real-time traffic data for re-routing and turn-by-turn directions. 

    Infiniti has upgraded the interface to be easier to use and has added more processing power behind the system. They've also upgraded the bluetooth module for easier pairing and a better microphone for improved voice quality. 

    Source: Infiniti Media

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Infiniti has upgraded the interface to be easier to use and has added more processing power behind the system. They've also upgraded the bluetooth module for easier pairing and a better microphone for improved voice quality. 

     

    Amazing that this is what passes for a critical buying criteria now.

    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Amazing that this is what passes for a critical buying criteria now.

    Ease of operability and integration of the infotainment system is critical..I couldn't imagine buying something new that doesn't have Apple Car Play and good bluetooth pairing w/ my iPhone.    That would be as crazy as buying a car 30 years ago with only an AM/FM radio and no cassette deck or CD player. 

    Edited by Robert Hall

    balthazar

    I guess ride, braking, acceleration, handling, room, etc are merely secondary now. Either that, or future advancement is basically done.

    Drew Dowdell
    20 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Amazing that this is what passes for a critical buying criteria now.

    Infiniti's infotainment system has been among the worst for years now. It wasn't even good when it was new. Any improvements are welcome.

    Cadillac has the best pairing system at the moment. Just hold your phone up to a certain spot on the Infotainment system and it will pair automagically. This is on the XT6, CT4, and CT5. 

    1 minute ago, balthazar said:

    I guess ride, braking, acceleration, handling, room, etc are merely secondary now. Either that, or future advancement is basically done.

    No, but the infotainment system being frustrating to use is one of the things that struck the Q50 from my list.  They depreciate like a rock, so they were on my radar for low-mileage used options.

    • Upvote 2

    Robert Hall
    9 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I guess ride, braking, acceleration, handling, room, etc are merely secondary now. Either that, or future advancement is basically done.

    Those are all important, but cabin tech is something you deal with every time you get in a vehicle.. if it's dated,  a bad design or works poorly that would be a source of constant irritation. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 2

    dfelt
    39 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I guess ride, braking, acceleration, handling, room, etc are merely secondary now. Either that, or future advancement is basically done.

    Yes Tech is more important than those things for allot of people who only see an Auto as an appliance for getting from point A to B and Back. Sadly, we on C&G are a dying breed of auto enthusiasts. 

    riviera74

    The upgrades are vital and should have been done three years ago.  I doubt it will move the sales needle but it should incentivize Infiniti buyers to trade in for the infotainment upgrades.  I personally doubt these upgrades would be put in a 2015-19 model.

    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, frogger said:

    Waze + Spotify/Tidal = decent commute.

     

     

     

    I thought not having your T-Tops leak while driving in rain equaled a decent commute.

    My my...times, they have a-changed...

     

    Robert Hall
    4 hours ago, frogger said:

    Waze + Spotify/Tidal = decent commute.

     

     

    Waze + Amazon Music / Sirius XM for me.    And not having to drive at all is the best commute. 

    oldshurst442
    4 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Waze + Amazon Music / Sirius XM for me.    And not having to drive at all is the best commute. 

    USB key or Acura radio memory equals music for the traveling or the trusting AM dial  listening to sports talk radio equals decent commute for me. 

    I wish T-Tops was still an option for cars.  *SIGH*  

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Upvote 1

  Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Sync 4 Launches With Over The Air Updates
      By Drew Dowdell
      Starting in 2020, Ford will be launching Sync 4 in most updated and redesigned vehicles. One of the key features of the new infotainment operating system is the ability to get updates over the air via a cellular network.  The over-the-air update ability makes updating the system as easy as a cell phone.  In Sync 3, the system was able to be updated via a wifi network or USB drive, and that is how Ford rolled out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when they were finally made available for Sync 3.
      Ford says this change could eliminate some trips to the dealership if the computer needs to be reflashed to updated as part of a recall.  The system has the ability to update software in the background and keep the current software running until the new update is ready for activation, making many of the updates completely invisible to the end user.  Customers can schedule updates for a specific time, such as the middle of the night, to further make the process invisible.
      Sync 4 is designed to run on 8-inch screens standard, but 12-inch and 15.5-inch screens are available too.  Voice recognition in Sync 4 is activated by saying "Ok Ford".
      Ford believes performing some recall work via the OTA updates will improve customer satisfaction and increase business.
      Ford has not released which models will get Sync 4 first.

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Sync 4 Launches With Over The Air Updates
      By Drew Dowdell
      Starting in 2020, Ford will be launching Sync 4 in most updated and redesigned vehicles. One of the key features of the new infotainment operating system is the ability to get updates over the air via a cellular network.  The over-the-air update ability makes updating the system as easy as a cell phone.  In Sync 3, the system was able to be updated via a wifi network or USB drive, and that is how Ford rolled out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when they were finally made available for Sync 3.
      Ford says this change could eliminate some trips to the dealership if the computer needs to be reflashed to updated as part of a recall.  The system has the ability to update software in the background and keep the current software running until the new update is ready for activation, making many of the updates completely invisible to the end user.  Customers can schedule updates for a specific time, such as the middle of the night, to further make the process invisible.
      Sync 4 is designed to run on 8-inch screens standard, but 12-inch and 15.5-inch screens are available too.  Voice recognition in Sync 4 is activated by saying "Ok Ford".
      Ford believes performing some recall work via the OTA updates will improve customer satisfaction and increase business.
      Ford has not released which models will get Sync 4 first.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: Android Auto Getting Big Revamp
      By Drew Dowdell
      If you're the owner of an Android phone and an Android Auto enabled vehicle, this summer there will be a big upgrade coming to the interface of both. The new design will allow you to do more with fewer taps, while also showing more information on the screen at a time. 
      As soon as you start your car,  Android Auto will pick up where you left off with your media and automatically show your navigation app of choice. Navigation will show a suggested list of places or the user can say "Hey Google" to navigate to a new place.
      At the bottom will be a navigation bar that will allow users to control apps and see turn-by-turn navigation instructions even while on a Media or Phone screen. 
      The color pallet has changed to a darker theme which is easier on the eyes. The font has been changed to be easier to read.
      In vehicles with wider screens, Android Auto will now fill that extra space with additional information such as next-turn direction, playback controls, or ongoing call information.
      You can see the new animations and look at the video below.
      These changes will be available on all Android Auto capable devices this summer. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      Android Auto Getting Big Revamp
      By Drew Dowdell
      If you're the owner of an Android phone and an Android Auto enabled vehicle, this summer there will be a big upgrade coming to the interface of both. The new design will allow you to do more with fewer taps, while also showing more information on the screen at a time. 
      As soon as you start your car,  Android Auto will pick up where you left off with your media and automatically show your navigation app of choice. Navigation will show a suggested list of places or the user can say "Hey Google" to navigate to a new place.
      At the bottom will be a navigation bar that will allow users to control apps and see turn-by-turn navigation instructions even while on a Media or Phone screen. 
      The color pallet has changed to a darker theme which is easier on the eyes. The font has been changed to be easier to read.
      In vehicles with wider screens, Android Auto will now fill that extra space with additional information such as next-turn direction, playback controls, or ongoing call information.
      You can see the new animations and look at the video below.
      These changes will be available on all Android Auto capable devices this summer. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Infiniti News: Infiniti Admits QX50 Is Not Selling Well
      By Drew Dowdell
      The QX50 was billed as the most important product in Infiniti's lineup this decade, however sales have not met expectations. Year to date sales through March for the QX50 were just 3,583 units. This contrasts starkly with the 12,830 units the larger and more expensive QX60 moved in the same time frame.
      President of Infiniti Christian Meunier blamed the weak sales on a poor launch of the car due to production issues and a mix of product positioned too high in the market.  Infiniti is in the process of correcting the error with a new trim level and more options on the lower trim levels. 
      The Infiniti QX50 is assembled at a new plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico run as a join venture between Nissan Motor Company and Daimler.  The plant has suffered from quality control issues and other production problems. 
      Infiniti expect sales of the QX50 to turn around during the summer once the supply chain issues are sorted.

  Posts

    • USA-1
      Sales: Sales Figure Ticker: October 2019

      By USA-1 · Posted

      @Drew Dowdell out of all the pics you have to use, did you have to pick one of the ugliest lux CUV's out there? 🤢 That now even more exaggerated spindle grille is just...🤮 
    • USA-1
      Alfa Romeo Investment Being Scaled Back :Comments

      By USA-1 · Posted

      I do like the look of these Alfa Giulia's front end, the triangle grille makes it look like it should have a rotary in it. Obviously we all know it doesn't, but a unique look none-the-less. Too bad they're so unreliable. What about Ferrari? I think they're mostly pretty good. Lambo's are kind of fireballs, but the Prancing Horse is pretty sweet. 
    • smk4565
      October 2019: BMW of North America

      By smk4565 · Posted

      I would say that Mercedes and AMG build faster, more exciting product that BMW.  Fastest SUV, fastest wagon, fastest 4-door  car around the Nurburgring are AMG's.  6 consecutive F1 championships to Mercedes-AMG as well.  BMW has gone a bit soft, they do have a 500 hp X3 M Competition now, so maybe they will turn things around.  Need an X7 with over 600 hp. Mercedes is 5k units behind for the year, will be a close finish, although globally I imagine Mercedes will beat them.
    • balthazar
      October 2019: BMW of North America

      By balthazar · Posted

      Which in this case means... mercedes.
    • smk4565
      October 2019: Toyota Motor North America

      By smk4565 · Posted

      I remember when Prius sold over 20,000 a month, now it is down to 6,000 and outsold by the Rav4 Hybrid.  That Prius is crazy ugly, I don't know they even bother, just pump up marketing of the Corolla and Camry Hybrid and let them take the sales.  Or make Prius a Crossover coupe hybrid and the buying public will go wild. 4Runner is older than dirt and still selling strong, I don't get it.   Lexus can kill the GS, RC, IS and just concede that market to the Germans, they lost.

