Jaguar Hastens Internal Combustion's Demise by Killing all Gas Cars This Year

In February of 2021, Jaguar announced that it would become an all-electric brand by 2025, a feat that, if achieved, would make it the first legacy brand to make that transition. Later this year, the last three gas-powered Jaguar models (E-Pace, F-Pace, and XF Sedan) will end production well before the electric replacements are ready. Jaguar is building up some inventory to carry it through the production crunch, but it is only able to do that because the brand's sales have fallen from 179,000 units in 2017 to 43,000 units globally.

The first of three new EVs arrives in mid-2025 with a followup model later that year and the final of the trio in 2026. All three will be based on Jaguar's new JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture) platform, unrelated to the current Jaguar I-Pace. Starting with a high-dollar grand touring sedan, Jaguar intends to take aim at competitors like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. And while Jaguar does claim the new four-door GT will be the most powerful Jaguar ever (that crown is currently held by the top F-type with 575 horsepower), they are aiming for a more generous range than the direct competition with 430 miles on the WLTP test or roughly 400 miles when the EPA gets their hands on it.

Unfortunately, the full-size Jaguar XJ has been killed again before it got resurrected. When the gasoline XJ went out of production, Jaguar said the XJ would return as an EV, but that plan was scuttled back in 2021 and no XJ is forthcoming.

By the end of the year, even the I-Pace crossover will end production, potentially leaving Jaguar with zero vehicles in production if there are delays with the four-door GT. The I-Pace never made a mark on the market with a $73,000+ starting price and a 246 mile range.

