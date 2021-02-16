Jump to content
    Jaguar's Big Gamble: All-Electric By 2025

      Land Rover is planning six electric vehicles within the next five years

    Jaguar Land Rover hasn't been doing very well for the past few years. Numerous issues such as poor sales in China, demand for diesel powered vehicles dropping, and the pandemic have put the automaker in a difficult place. This morning in the United Kingdom, Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré announced plans to make Jaguar an electric only brand by 2025; Land Rover to launch six electric models; and to become a net-zero-carbon business by 2039.

    "We are harnessing those ingredients today to reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow. The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us," Bolloré said in a statement.

    Jaguar

    JAGUAR_SILK_IMAGE .jpg

    Out of the two brands, Jaguar is hurting the most. Sales have dropped like a rock due to people stepping away from sedans and diesel powertrains. Bolloré's plan has the brand moving to an all-electric lineup by 2025. Not many details were released or talked about during the press conference this morning. What we do know is,

    • Future models will utilize a new modular electric platform, known as the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA).
    • The planned XJ replacement, rumored to go electric has been canceled.
      • Likely reason for the cancelation is the platform that was going to be used for this model likely didn't scale to other models.
      • Jaguar did say the XJ name could appear again on a future model.
    • Automotive News (Subscription Required) reports that Jaguar will also move away from SUV-styled vehicles, likely meaning the end of the E and F-Pace.

    Land Rover

    LR_SILKS_IMAGE.jpg

    Land Rover isn't going to dive in quickly as Jaguar into EVs. The plan is to continue offering a mix of powertrains, but with a heavy focus on electrification. Six all-electric models are planned to be launched by 2030, with the first model coming out in 2024. No word on what that model would be, but our guess is possibly a Range Rover EV. Land Rover will use Electric Modular Architecture for EVs, alongside the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) for hybrids. The goal is to have 60 percent of Land Rover sales be for electrics by 2030.

    Other Details

    Jaguar Land Rover said that it would keep all three of its U.K. plans open, but the Castle Bromwich plant(home to Jaguar XE, XF, and F-Type production) has a unclear future.

    “First we will continue production of our existing nameplates built there to the end of their lifecycle. Then we will explore opportunities to refurbish the plant, which could benefit from the consolidation of businesses scattered across the Midlands,” said Bolloré.

    Jaguar Land Rover is also planning on moving their executive team and other major management positions to a centralized location in Gaydon, and work more closely with their parent company, Tata Group.

    Source: Jaguar Land Rover

    smk4565

    Jaguar might as well go all electric because the sales of the gas powered cars stink.  Also it would be a waste of money to further develop their gas engines or to spend hundreds of millions on another XF or XJ or whatever.  Better to put 100% of their money into EV's and I suspect the gas power Land Rovers still on sale in 2029 will look a lot like the ones they have now, and will be ancient by then.

    Also investors want to see EV's.  Investors are seeing gas cars as a negative.  Also why Tesla is worth more than the 7 largest car companies combined. If you don't do EV's you can't sell stock or get your stock price up, and that is what these CEO's care about.

    oldshurst442

    Like a domino effect.

    GM announces the shift to become  all out EV by a set date, and the rest of the industry follows suit.

    I expect others to start announcing their roll out plans to end their ICE vehicles by a set date and become all EV in the next weeks...

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    33 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Like a domino effect.

    GM announces the shift to become  all out EV by a set date, and the rest of the industry follows suit.

    I expect others to start announcing their roll out plans to end their ICE vehicles by a set date and become all EV in the next weeks...

     

    Everyone has announced that.  They all have to do it because investors want it.   And there is probably some fear about being late to the party, because if you miss out on the EV train your company is basically out of business.

    smk4565

    EQC, but that was kind of half baked I think anyway.  EQS and EQE are made on a Tesla like chassis while EQA EQB and EQC are batteries put in an ICE platform.  They have an EQE SUV in the works but these Mercedes Electric vehicles better be good and have 1,000 hp AMG versions, otherwise Tesla will surpass them like they just surpassed Audi last year (in the USA).

    balthazar

    Why are they still half-assing it? Don't they realize that

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    if you miss out on the EV train your company is basically out of business.


     

    55 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    otherwise Tesla will surpass them

    It's Mercedes that MUST surpass Tesla, not the other way around.

    William Maley
    10 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Topically : it was just announced that Daimler’s not going to sell the EQE in the US.

    I think you mean the EQC, the electric crossover. I was considering writing up that story, but the JLR story I felt was more pressing. 

    I don't know why this model was canned for the U.S. for the time being, sales not doing so well in other parts?

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, William Maley said:

    I think you mean the EQC, the electric crossover. I was considering writing up that story, but the JLR story I felt was more pressing. 

    I don't know why this model was canned for the U.S. for the time being, sales not doing so well in other parts?

    As SMK said... it's just batteries in what used to be an ICE vehicle.  They're probably looking to move it to a dedicated EV platform instead.  Huge cost efficiencies in doing that. Huge.

    smk4565
    13 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Why are they still half-assing it? Don't they realize that


     

    It's Mercedes that MUST surpass Tesla, not the other way around.

    Sales wise I mean.  Tesla is #4 in sales for premium brands in the USA.

    The EQE and EQS aren’t half assed, they even built a new factory just for them and the S-class.  EQC was half assed.

    oldshurst442

    Not if they can engineer and produce an EV that rivals and surpasses Tesla. Quality and tech wise. As of now, Jag's quality is better than Tesla's? 

    And even of their EVs wont surpass those of Tesla, all they have to do is make better EVs and prettier ones than the rest of the OEMs and they will be fine. 

    EVs are the future whether we like that scenario or not....

    oldshurst442

    As far as prettier EV cars go, Jaguar wins over Tesla, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW.  The Taycan is cool and all, but its styling lends itself to be outdated shortly.  The EV Macan is ugly. The iPace is waaaay prettier. 

    Audi EVs, closely resemble their Porsche counterparts, and are prettier IMO. 

    Mercedes and BMWs are ugly AF. Uglier than what some Tesla haterz considers Tesla EVs as ugly. 

    Ford's Mach E surpasses anything anybody out there is doing with EVs styling wise.

    The Lucid Air is awesome looking. 

    GM has some nice renderings of their future EVs and Buick's EVs in China look smashing!

    GM IMO has the tech to rival and surpass Tesla. GM and what it seems even Ford. 

    Jaguar has to up their EV tech game.  The Germans are waaaay behind Tesla. 

    Jag has a chance to not only survive, but to excel in this new age.

    But to answer your question:

    The last time Jag led in those departments were in the 1960s.  A loooong time ago. Before I was born.   Maybe not so much in the reliability department...ever. 

    The German's reliability hasnt hurt them though.  THAT means Jag has a chance in the EV future...

     

    balthazar

    balthazar 12,030

    Posted (edited)

    I think I saw they sold 5400 I-paces globally in the first half of ‘20. That was like 40% lower than '19, but : 2020.

    I can see a case for a major conglomerate to hedge it's bet and intro some well-done EVs, because they have the fall-back of successful/profitable ICs doing all the heavy (financial) lifting. But when you barely eek out any volume and you dive head-first into a segment that's 2-4% of the global sales, you're going to funnel your volume thru that same constricted portal.

    Sure, I expect EV market share to grow. Maybe 2% a year into the foreseeable future. So by 2035 (14 years), the natural current of the consumer market should be around a 30% take rate on EVs. By extrapolation, that'd be a 70% reduction in a brand's current volume. Some brands will not survive that.

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Jag is going to cut it's sales by 90%.

    Moving to EV won't cause a drop in sales, building bad cars will.  

    Electric propulsion is superior to a gasoline drivetrain.  Going EV is the right move, but all their competitors will also, so I don't see what changes for Jaguar.  The Germans will still build better cars than them.

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I think I saw they sold 5400 I-paces globally in the first half of ‘20. That was like 40% lower than '19, but : 2020.

    I can see a case for a major conglomerate to hedge it's bet and intro some well-done EVs, because they have the fall-back of successful/profitable ICs doing all the heavy (financial) lifting. But when you barely eek out any volume and you dive head-first into a segment that's 2-4% of the global sales, you're going to funnel your volume thru that same constricted portal.

    Sure, I expect EV market share to grow. Maybe 2% a year into the foreseeable future. So by 2035 (14 years), the natural current of the consumer market should be around a 30% take rate on EVs. By extrapolation, that'd be a 70% reduction in a brand's current volume. Some brands will not survive that.

    But JLR can't spend R&D dollars on ICE and EV at the same time, they don't have the money to do that.  

    I have also seen estimates that EV will be over 50% market share by 2030.  I suspect there won't be a gas powered luxury car in 2030, unless it is like an Acura/Lincoln badge job car.  The gas engine can't match the NVH and silent operation off an EV.  Also on performance take any V12 super car and it can't match a Tesla.  And EV technology is only getting better while emissions restrictions and CAFE are killing V12s and V8s.

    balthazar

    balthazar 12,030

    Posted (edited)

    BE's take a LOT less R&D, right? 

    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    have also seen estimates that EV will be over 50% market share by 2030.

    Reality disconnect / wishful thinking; we're halfway thru the '21 MY already.

    Market share now is below 2% in the U.S., 4% globally, and peaked in 2018. Never see that kind of market penetration that quickly (8.5 years).

    Consumers aren't interested in suddenly paying 50%more for their next vehicle. That's FAR more significant & real than a drag strip time.
     

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    BE's take a LOT less R&D, right? 

    Reality disconnect / wishful thinking; we're halfway thru the '21 MY already.

    Market share now is below 2% in the U.S., 4% globally, and peaked in 2018. Never see that kind of market penetration that quickly (8.5 years).

    Consumers aren't interested in suddenly paying 50%more for their next vehicle. That's FAR more significant & real than a drag strip time.
     

    Not 50% more, prices will level off and be pretty similar.  

