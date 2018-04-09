Rumorpile: Jaguar Readies A Larger Crossover

Jaguar is possibly working on another crossover, one to take on the likes of the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5.

Autocar reports that Jaguar is planning a flagship crossover to not only build on the massive success of their current crossovers (F-Pace and E-Pace), but also to attract wealthy customers, especially in China.

Reportedly named J-Pace, the crossover will debut a new design language that is currently being worked on by design director Ian Callum. Underpinning the model will be the aluminum architecture used in the Range Rover. For the J-Pace, the architecture will be made slightly longer and wider. It will also sit lower for better on-road behavior. Also coming from the Range Rover will be a number of powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid.

The model is expected to launch in 2021.

Source: Autocar