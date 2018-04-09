Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Jaguar Readies A Larger Crossover

    Possibly Named J-Pace

    Jaguar is possibly working on another crossover, one to take on the likes of the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5.

    Autocar reports that Jaguar is planning a flagship crossover to not only build on the massive success of their current crossovers (F-Pace and E-Pace), but also to attract wealthy customers, especially in China.

    Reportedly named J-Pace, the crossover will debut a new design language that is currently being worked on by design director Ian Callum. Underpinning the model will be the aluminum architecture used in the Range Rover. For the J-Pace, the architecture will be made slightly longer and wider. It will also sit lower for better on-road behavior. Also coming from the Range Rover will be a number of powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid. 

    The model is expected to launch in 2021.

    Source: Autocar


    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Can't have too many crossovers it seems.  One day Jaguar will be an SUV only brand, to compliment Land Rover that is an SUV only brand.

    Maybe...I would so take this over a navagator.

    riviera74

    Well, Jaguar as a CUV brand would complement Land Rover as an SUV brand. . . . . except for that Range Rover Evoque that should be a Jaguar.  Just don't lost the XJ/XK.

    balthazar

    Jaguar is possibly working on another crossover, one to take on the likes of the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5.

    Just like the frequent case critique of Cadillac, "this is too late, should've been out 5 or 7 years ago".
    I mean, right?

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, balthazar said:

     

     

    Just like the frequent case critique of Cadillac, "this is too late, should've been out 5 or 7 years ago".
    I mean, right?

    In all fairness to them, Jaguar was supposed to be a sedan and sports car line, while Land Rover built the SUVs, but people want sporty, performance oriented crossovers now, and Land Rover still has that off road vibe, even with the Velar and Evoque and some attempts to change that.  They for sure now need a 3 row crossover, with the SVR trim or whatever they have decided their performance model to be.

    balthazar

    Well wait; why does Jaguar get "fairness" while being decades late to the party, when all Cadillac gets is 'they should have 5 or 7 SUVs?? Hell, Porsche beat Jaguar to the SUV trend, and it may be the most traditionally 'sports car' line out there.

×