Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia Optima To Get Name Change, Two Turbo Engines

      ...following the path of the Sonata...

    The Kia K5 was unveiled in South Korea last month, but now we have some technical details to go with it. It sounds like Kia will ditch the Optima name in the U.S. and go with the K5 name used in South Korea going forward.

    The engine selection is similar to that of the Hyundai Sonata.  There will be a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder with 178 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. There will also be a 2.5 liter naturally aspirated and direct injected 4-cylinder that produces 191 hp and 181 lb.-ft of torque. The bigger news is that the Kia K5 GT will also get the 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder going into the Sonata N-Line, that motor produces 286 hp and 311 lb.-ft of torque. That final engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and should get the sedan from 0-60 in 6.6 seconds. Sometime in the future, a hybrid version of the car will be released, but Kia isn't going into detail on that just yet.

    Probably the biggest news for the K5 is that it will gain an all-wheel drive system that can shift power to the rear axle based on road conditions and driver input. It should be noted that the Sonata doesn't get an all-wheel drive option, so this gives the Kia a point of distinction over its cousin.

    The K5 has a sporty exterior with a wide tiger nose grille running the entire width of the vehicle. New headlights with a 'heart beat' daytime running light feature flank both sides. The stance of the K5 is said to lean forward with a rakish windshield and sloping roof.  In the rear is a dual exhaust system and integrated spoiler along with a LED light bar.  Wheels start at 16-inches and range up to 19-inches on the GT.

    The K5 is 193.1 inches long, longer than its predecessor, it's also lower and wider.  Wheelbase grows by 1.8-inches. 

    2021-Kia-K5-25.jpgThe cabin is all new with fancy new seats and a flat bottom steering wheel. There is an availabe infotainment system that sports a 10.25-inch screen while an available gauge cluster is fully digital and 12.3 inches complimented by an 8.0-inch heads up display. Some models of K5 will get a rotary gear selector while others get a more traditional T-Shifter.

    The K5 will have a bunch of driver assistance technologies including forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring and assist, smart cruise control, driver attention warning, and highway driving assist.  Also available is a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system and a remote park assist that will allow users to move their vehicle forwards or backwards with a key fob in order to get into or out of a tight parking spot.

    The 2021 Kia K5 goes on sale in the first half of 2020.

     

     

    Source: Kia

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    frogger

    Seems nice but 0-60 in mid six second range seems a bit slow for those power numbers with a dual clutch.  I wonder if the AWD will be available with the new 2.5L turbo.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    38 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Looks great inside and out.  I hope they don’t start calling cars K5, K4,K3, etc

    Or A, B, C, E, G, S...

    ...Oh wait. 

    • Haha 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    50 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Looks great inside and out.  I hope they don’t start calling cars K5, K4,K3, etc

    Does seem silly...the Forte is the K3 in SK, and the Credenza is the K9 I believe...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Does seem silly...the Forte is the K3 in SK, and the Credenza is the K9 I believe...

    The K9 is a K900. The SK K7 is the Cadenza sold here. 
     

     

    1E582EAF-D2B1-403B-92D6-899A3E00E9C3.jpeg

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    The K9 is a K900. The SK K7 is the Cadenza sold here. 
     

    I forgot the K900 was sold in the US...Kia has a lot of sedans in the US...

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    This will be interesting.  Non-luxury makes have names, not alphanumeric designations.  I understand that KIA already has them and wishes to import the alphanumerics used in SK to the USA.  NOT SURE this will sell.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Interesting as I wonder what Marketing was done to justify this change especially when we seem to see auto companies go back to names and ditch the alpha numeric's.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting as I wonder what Marketing was done to justify this change especially when we seem to see auto companies go back to names and ditch the alpha numeric's.

    Peter Schreyer and Luc Donkerwolke both came to Hyundai/Kia from Audi, so....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Peter Schreyer and Luc Donkerwolke both came to Hyundai/Kia from Audi, so....

    That explains allot since they FAILED at Audi, Cadillac, so many attempts to copy German way of naming auto's and ended up with declining sales. Sad, so sad!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    FIRST EVER K5!!!!!!

    i thought Kia threw a shitload of market cred out the window when they ditched the Spectra name and went to Forte.

    Kia hit jackpot on the Sorento and Sportage and Soul names, and also THEY HIT JACKPOT on the Optima name.

    Cadenza (CREDENZA) not such a good name.

    WHY WOULD THEY BE SO STUPID TO DITCH ALL THAT?  IS KIA GM?

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Do you know what Corolla and Camry sell  Because those names have been around for 50 year, people know what they are like Pepsi and Coca-Cola.  No one will know what a K5 is or what brand even sells it.  

    • Upvote 4

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    31 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Do you know what Corolla and Camry sell  Because those names have been around for 50 year, people know what they are like Pepsi and Coca-Cola.  No one will know what a K5 is or what brand even sells it.  

    so has Chevy Blazer!!!!!   now admittedly, what a Blazer is, is slightly different now.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, regfootball said:

    FIRST EVER K5!!!!!!

    i thought Kia threw a &#036;h&#33;load of market cred out the window when they ditched the Spectra name and went to Forte.

    Kia hit jackpot on the Sorento and Sportage and Soul names, and also THEY HIT JACKPOT on the Optima name.

    Cadenza (CREDENZA) not such a good name.

    WHY WOULD THEY BE SO STUPID TO DITCH ALL THAT?  IS KIA GM?

    Apparently nobody at KIA has learned that the American market requires certain things and that switching to alphanumerics HERE once you already are currently using names is generally a bad idea.  GM changed names (and dumped them from Cadillac) because some of the products associated with the names either had poor reputations or were just bad cars.  Chevrolet cars went through this the most.  Oldsmobile went through that about 25 years ago.  Often it did not go as well as hoped.  KIA's perceived problem is that they seem to only want all KIA products to be named exactly the same everywhere around the world.  American consumers are far too parochial to own a world car unless it is exceptional.

    Now if only GM could take market share away from Hyundai/KIA for several years . . . . . .

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    6 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Well, you can’t get attached to a K5......

    Hold up Uncle Dave!  This trailer begs to differ!

     

    ChevroletBlazer_01.jpg

    Pretty car!  Why is my perception of Kia so much more positive than Hyundai?  They're like the Korean Chevy and Pontiac of yore, but I would own a Kia and feel good about it much sooner than I would its sister brand.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I like the K5's styling...some of the details are weird--I don't like the large vents on the sides of the bumper, from the side, but they are less noticeable on dark colored cars...like that blue and gray.  The roofline reminds me of the MKZ.  I like the lighting details and the small upper grille..

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I think the interior looks fantastic, and if they pull it off as well as they did the Telluride interior it very well could be a luxury car feel at a family car price point. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    10 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    I like the K5's styling...some of the details are weird--I don't like the large vents on the sides of the bumper, from the side, but they are less noticeable on dark colored cars...like that blue and gray.  The roofline reminds me of the MKZ.  I like the lighting details and the small upper grille..

    i thought MKZ also.  so then my next question to myself would be why not just find a good CPO low mileage MKZ.....

    (with the 400hp turbo v6)

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    16 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Hold up Uncle Dave!  This trailer begs to differ!

     

    ChevroletBlazer_01.jpg

    Pretty car!  Why is my perception of Kia so much more positive than Hyundai?  They're like the Korean Chevy and Pontiac of yore, but I would own a Kia and feel good about it much sooner than I would its sister brand.

    How that is one I can get behind... 🙂 

    Yeah, KIa is kinda growing on me......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Unleashes the Seltos: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 
      The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 
      The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 
      Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 
      Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

      The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Unleashes the Seltos
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 
      The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 
      The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 
      Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 
      Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

      The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   
    • Drew Dowdell
      October 2019: Kia Motors America
      By Drew Dowdell
      MONTH OF OCTOBER
      YEAR-TO-DATE
       Model 2019 2018 2019 2018  Rio 1,939 2,405 21,125 19,696  Forte 6,980 9,537 80,265 84,425  Optima 7,248 7,280 82,914 87,125  Cadenza 153 207 1,209 4,158  Stinger 1,354 1,345 11,770 14,344  K900 17 17 328 277  Soul 6,761 7,951 84,388 85,839  Niro 1,983 2,164 19,945 24,264  Sportage 7,623 6,626 72,727 68,898  Sorento 8,533 6,560 80,733 92,252  Telluride 6,075 N/A 45,284 N/A  Sedona 1,341 1,010 12,917 15,866  Total 50,007 45,102 513,605 497,144 2019 MoM 2018 MoM 2019 YTD 2018 YTD 50,007 45,102 513,605 497,144   10.9%   3.31%
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia News: Next Kia Optima Teased as K5 for Korea
      By Drew Dowdell
      Kia's styling lately has been on a good run with the handsome Kia Telluride, the Kia Stinger, and the new Kia Soul.  Next up looks to be the redesigned Kia Optima. Though the current model is only 4 years old, Kia is looking at a major redesign for 2020-2021 in the Korean market where it is dubbed the K5.
      The company released a series of concept photos to show the direction in styling they are aiming for. The flowing lines give the car a couple like silhouette, while a larger, blunter "tiger nose" grille takes up most of the front.  The running lights take on a Z shape like on the larger Cadenza and the headlamps merge into the wide front grille. Around back is a trunk lid with a small lip of a rear spoiler and full-width tail lamps. A chrome strip runs from the base of the A-pillar, up and along the roofline and then down under the rear window glass. 
      Inside is a fully digital instrument cluster and a minimal number of buttons and dials on the center stack. The standard style gear shifter has been replaced with a rotary selector. 

      We don't know when the actual reveal will be, but it can't be that far away, perhaps at the Los Angeles Auto Show coming up in November. 

      View full article

  • Posts

    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      It was during the downturn; around '09. I really should have picked some up- I actively thought about it. $5K would've got one 2500 shares. At -say- $10/share, that would've been a $20K profit. But I put money on Visa instead. I haven't looked into it, but it is very strange Ford hasn't risen with the tide. If GM is at $35, Ford, one would think, could/should be at at least $20.
    • daves87rs
      Kia News: Kia Optima To Get Name Change, Two Turbo Engines

      By daves87rs · Posted

      How that is one I can get behind... 🙂  Yeah, KIa is kinda growing on me......
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      It went down that low?! The company's value is diluted over such a broad base of shareholders.  Still, being under $10 per share when the Dow is at 28,000 is weird. I remember when I was a young, there was a recession (oil crisis), the catalytic converter had just come out, and GM was offering substantial rebates.  It was a great time to buy a GM car.  Their stock was trading at about $ 34 per share.  Then, within 1.5 years, when the bicentennial came around and they sold over 500,000 Oldsmobile Cutlasses (over 1,000,000 Oldsmobiles across all lines), and not even counting their successes withing other GM brands, GM stock was trading at about $ 65 per share.  The problem is that the most affluent are the ones to more readily have the loose cash and the wiggle room to take more routine chances on the upside when the light at the end of the tunnel looks very dim or is nowhere in sight, like it was in the somewhat recent Great Recession.  Dang, that was ugly.
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      RIP, Junior ~
    • regfootball
      Kia News: Kia Optima To Get Name Change, Two Turbo Engines

      By regfootball · Posted

      i thought MKZ also.  so then my next question to myself would be why not just find a good CPO low mileage MKZ..... (with the 400hp turbo v6)

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. CaddyXLR-V
      CaddyXLR-V
      (35 years old)
    2. James joseph Brissenden
      James joseph Brissenden
      (55 years old)
    3. warren sanford
      warren sanford
      (56 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...