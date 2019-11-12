Kia K5 Previews US 2021 Optima

After a fairly clear teaser image last month, the South Korean market Kia K5 has been unveiled. Kia hopes to make the same splash that Hyundai did with the mechanically similar 2020 Sonata. While this K5 is in Korean domestic market spec, we're fairly certain that the North American Optima will look virtually identical to this K5.

The K5 may look like a hatchback similar to the Volkswagen Arteon or Buick Regal, but it is still in fact a sedan, the swoopiness of the car accentuated by the frameless windows. The new K5 is bigger than the outgoing Kia Optima by about 2 inches in length, and widened nearly an inch. Wheelbase has also been lengthened about 1.8 inches.

In Korean spec, the base model will come with 16-inch wheels while 17, 18, and 19-inch upgrades are available. The interior hasn't been revealed yet, but a concept sketch shows a more upmarket interior with large LCD screens.

Powertrains for the U.S. will likely mirror those of the Hyundai Sonata with a 191 horsepower 2.5 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder or an upgrade to a 1.6-liter turbo-direct-injection with 180 horsepower and a wide torque band maxing out at 195 lb.-ft.

The K5 goes on sale in the Korean market in December.