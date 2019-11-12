Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia K5 Previews US 2021 Optima

      ...This is probably the next Optima...

    2020-kia-k5-kdm-spec (1).jpgAfter a fairly clear teaser image last month, the South Korean market Kia K5 has been unveiled. Kia hopes to make the same splash that Hyundai did with the mechanically similar 2020 Sonata.  While this K5 is in Korean domestic market spec, we're fairly certain that the North American Optima will look virtually identical to this K5.

    The K5 may look like a hatchback similar to the Volkswagen Arteon or Buick Regal, but it is still in fact a sedan, the swoopiness of the car accentuated by the frameless windows.  The new K5 is bigger than the outgoing Kia Optima by about 2 inches in length, and widened nearly an inch.   Wheelbase has also been lengthened about 1.8 inches. 

    In Korean spec, the base model will come with 16-inch wheels while 17, 18, and 19-inch upgrades are available. The interior hasn't been revealed yet, but a concept sketch shows a more upmarket interior with large LCD screens. 

    Powertrains for the U.S. will likely mirror those of the Hyundai Sonata with a 191 horsepower 2.5 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder or an upgrade to a 1.6-liter turbo-direct-injection with 180 horsepower and a wide torque band maxing out at 195 lb.-ft. 

    The K5 goes on sale in the Korean market in December.

    2020-kia-k5.jpg

    Source: Kia Media South Korea

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ykX

    Actually looks great IMO.

    Will be one of the better looking sedans on the market

    oldshurst442

    It no way looks like any Honda ever made in history...   It doesnt even have specific Japanese or Korean styling cues.  It looks like a modern KIA product.  And its quite a stunning car. In a good way. In a very good way.  Unless of course one does not like fastback, coupe like sedans.  

    I like that styling! A lot!   I may not like, in fact hate, that it wont have a hatchback opening.  In a fastback like that, its better for the consumer of said product to have access to a hatch...

    Edited by oldshurst442

    frogger

    It would be great if it had the hatch style opening like the Stinger but it still looks pretty nice.  Hopefully the interior is up to snuff, probably will be if Telluride is any indication.

     

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Looks good...the Stinger would look good w/ a front end like that. 

    Could be good for a mid-cycle refresh

    ccap41

    What two mid-size sedans can you NOT pull design cues from and say they look similar? Everything has the same general shape. 

    The Camry might be the lone shark that's pretty unique and hasn't gained the "coupe" body style. 

    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    image.png

    image.png

    To me lots of similarities from the Honda Family.

    Those genuinely do not look very similar outside of general shape. 

    One has a bumper out front, the other has the grille, the lights are placed differently and shaped differently, the side "vents" are shaped completely different(one is more horizontal rectangle and the other is vertical and "pointier"). One mirror is on a door, the other on the body. 

    USA-1

    USA-1 131

    Posted (edited)

    47 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    image.png

    image.png

    To me lots of similarities from the Honda Family.

    I've noticed that Hyundai/Kia copy every car and CUV out there and always have. Cues from Honda, Ford, Chevy, even Audi and MB with the Genesis line I think it's the G80 that has the MB look. Kia Telluride looks like a CT car with Cadillac signature vertical taillights in back and Hyundai Palisade front end has the similar Cadillac signature vertical LED light bars. Both awkward looking to me on the road. Even the name Palisade...Escalade...dream big Hyundai. LOL!

    Edited by USA-1
    • Haha 1

    frogger
    46 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    What two mid-size sedans can you NOT pull design cues from and say they look similar? Everything has the same general shape. 

    The Camry might be the lone shark that's pretty unique and hasn't gained the "coupe" body style. 

     

    Also Subaru seems to have kept to bland 2009'sh style for their sedans.    Would be interesting to see total midsize sedan sales figures from 2004 vs 2019, maybe down by 50%?

     

     

    • Upvote 1

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    image.png

    image.png

    To me lots of similarities from the Honda Family.

    Not even close.

    They are both fastback, coupe styled vehicles that have 4 doors. Both are grey in colour. 

    The grilles are different. The Honda has a chrome bar that continues its course into the headlights. The KIA has a bumper-esque body coloured thing resembling a...bumper dividing the top half of the fascia from the bottom.  The Honda has a conventional mouth/grille going on with no bumper/esque separation going on. 

    The headlights are worlds apart from one another.  Like I said, the Honda has that chrome bar designed into the headlights  while sporting Acura's jeweled themed style while the KIA has just 2/3 lights. No chrome bar or chrome whatsoever in the front of the car...

    The side slabs of both vehicles are world's apart. The Honda is flat and the rake moves upward from the front to the back while the KIA  looks to be more horizontally straight and has all kinds of creases  while there are hip bulges on the rear wheels.

    The C Pillar is different.  Two totally different direction stylings on the C Pillar.    The mirrors are different.  The Honda mirrors are attached to the body while the KIA's is not. 

    Even the door handles are placed in very different locations of the doors because the doors are not even the same style and positioned in the same way.  And if you look closer than what you wanted to do to justify your opinion, the KIA  is a  sleeker vehicle...it looks waaaaaaay newer than that Accord. That Accord pic you posted already looks dated...

    Now...other than having modern  day computer engineered aerodynamic  fastback silhouettes that makes ALL cars of the modern era to somewhat resemble each other, there are virtually NO similar design cues anywhere on both vehicles...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1

    surreal1272
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    image.png

    image.png

    To me lots of similarities from the Honda Family.

    The only similarity is possibly the profile which quite a few cars have these days courtesy of the coupe look craze. Nothing else on those two cars come close to matching otherwise IMO. The Kia looks far better too. 

    3 hours ago, USA-1 said:

    I've noticed that Hyundai/Kia copy every car and CUV out there and always have. Cues from Honda, Ford, Chevy, even Audi and MB with the Genesis line I think it's the G80 that has the MB look. Kia Telluride looks like a CT car with Cadillac signature vertical taillights in back and Hyundai Palisade front end has the similar Cadillac signature vertical LED light bars. Both awkward looking to me on the road. Even the name Palisade...Escalade...dream big Hyundai. LOL!

    All car makes borrow from each other these days. It’s not just a Hyundai/Kia thing anymore. 

    dfelt

    Honda is a big seller in the PNW so probably as you guys stated the over all general shape makes me thing Honda. I totally agree with @balthazar that these cars look like crap.

    • Upvote 1

    Robert Hall

    The shape is quite similar, similar to the Malibu also.  All 6 window fastback midsize sedans w short rear decks. The differences are in the details.    

    I kind of like what Hyundai and Kia have been doing lately on their new models w/ the lighting details and bright trim..the Sonata is very distinctive, and this car appears to be also..

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

    smk4565

    I think it looks good, but it has a lot of Audi A7 in the rear, which is part why it looks good.  But at the same time, since everyone is doing 4-door coupes, if someone made a 3-box sedan it would actually be unique.  The decklid looks about 6 inches long which seems ridiculous, but there could be trunk space still with how big that rear window is.

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 2,360

    Posted (edited)

    7 hours ago, smk4565 said:

     The decklid looks about 6 inches long which seems ridiculous, but there could be trunk space still with how big that rear window is.

    I could be wrong, but I believe at this moment the cutline for the trunk lid goes up into the black, so it is larger than it looks at first glance.  I don't think that's all glass.

    WTF IS THIS?  THIS IS NOT A K5!  THIS RIGHT HERE IS A K5!  GOD I HATE CHEVY FOR DOING THIS!  oh wait

    1971-chevy-k5-blazer-auction.jpg

    Edited by ocnblu

