If you were hoping to get your hands on the upcoming Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition, then we have some bad news for you. Lincoln announced this morning that all 80 models planned for this year have been sold. Unlike most special models where you have to go through a unique ordering process, buyers could walk into any Lincoln dealer and place an order. Lincoln will notify the lucky 80 approved customers next month, with deliveries to begin this summer.

"Response from customers has been extremely positive, with interest exceeding the planned production for the limited-edition run," the company said in a statement.

Lincoln is planning a second run of Continental Coach Door models for the 2020 model year. More information will come out at a later date.

Source: Lincoln