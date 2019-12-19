Mercedes-AMG Models Endangered in EU

New European carbon emissions rules are coming into effect soon and that will have a negative effect on models from a number of manufacturers. Mercedes-AMG is known for its high-output vehicles, but that also generally makes them more polluting as well.

Mercedes wants to cut its CO2 emissions from the current 138 grams per kilometer to 100 grams per kilometer. This would hit its most powerful models the hardest. In the overall European market, 35 percent of new vehicles sold are sport utility vehicles which generally have higher emissions than cars. Customers' appetite for SUVs could force Mercedes to cut their AMG variants offered by up to 75%. AMG will attempt to get around some of these cuts by introducing electrification in more of its vehicles, however, engine downsizing seems to be in play here as well.