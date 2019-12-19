Jump to content
    Mercedes-AMG Models Endangered in EU

      ...could cut models by 75%...

    New European carbon emissions rules are coming into effect soon and that will have a negative effect on models from a number of manufacturers.  Mercedes-AMG is known for its high-output vehicles, but that also generally makes them more polluting as well. 

    Mercedes wants to cut its CO2 emissions from the current 138 grams per kilometer to 100 grams per kilometer. This would hit its most powerful models the hardest.  In the overall European market, 35 percent of new vehicles sold are sport utility vehicles which generally have higher emissions than cars.  Customers' appetite for SUVs could force Mercedes to cut their AMG variants offered by up to 75%.  AMG will attempt to get around some of these cuts by introducing electrification in more of its vehicles, however, engine downsizing seems to be in play here as well. 

    riviera74

    An AMG Hybrid.  Sounds interesting. No idea if MB will actually do that.  MB should make their SUVs hybrids standard if they do not want to ditch AMG altogether.

    smk4565
    55 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    An AMG Hybrid.  Sounds interesting. No idea if MB will actually do that.  MB should make their SUVs hybrids standard if they do not want to ditch AMG altogether.

    All the 53’s are mild hybrid now and the V8s starting on 2020 model year are switching over to that.  AMG One is hybrid, that is their short term future, full electric is longer term.

    This effects every one though.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    All the 53’s are mild hybrid now and the V8s starting on 2020 model year are switching over to that.  AMG One is hybrid, that is their short term future, full electric is longer term.

    This effects every one though.

    Get Ready for MB to move to Hybrid FWD Everything, special high price for those RWD and AWD V8 machines and did you not get the memo? AMG One is dead. :P 

    smk4565
    31 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Get Ready for MB to move to Hybrid FWD Everything, special high price for those RWD and AWD V8 machines and did you not get the memo? AMG One is dead. :P 

    RWD hybrid everything, outside of A-class based cars like GLA/GLB.   Technically, the E-class, GLE and GLS are hybrids now, plug-ing hybrid AMG GT, GLS, S-class are likely coming.  They have stated all 275 AMG Ones will be delivered in 2021.

    Rumor is the next C63 is going to use a turbo 4 with an electric motor.  They will hybrid everything in the short term, post 2030 I think they want to be all electric.  

    smk4565

    Climate change is real, regulations are going to come hard to combat it.  I am not worried about AMG’s ability to rise to a challenge.  Everyone has the same rules to follow.

    ocnblu
    7 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Climate change is real

    No sh*t it's real.  It's been happening since Mother Earth was born.  Why the sudden, arrogant assumption that humans can do diddly squat about it?  Go away, Greta!

    surreal1272

    A bit off the subject but while I have no opinion on her personally, I find it absolutely hilarious that a 16 year old with Aspergers has the president and his supporters in such a fit.

     

    Be careful Blu! Gretas gonna get ya’!!

    ocnblu
    4 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    A bit off the subject but while I have no opinion on her personally, I find it absolutely hilarious that a 16 year old with Aspergers has the president and his supporters in such a fit.

     

    Be careful Blu! Gretas gonna get ya’!!

    She certainly is meme-worthy.  Especially when she's doing normal things while espousing the abnormal.

    balthazar

    It is a bit puzzling how much attention she's getting; I'm not aware what graduate courses she's successfully taken to be any kind of expert.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    She's a weird little girl

    So are you but we don’t hold it against you.

    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    It is a bit puzzling how much attention she's getting; I'm not aware what graduate courses she's successfully taken to be any kind of expert.

    Pretty sure regardless of ones stance on this, she doesn’t have to possess a degree in order to be passionate about her cause. It’s also kind of presumptuous that she doesn’t have some experience with this just because she’s 16. 

    ocnblu

    surreal's modus operandi:  simply be contrary to everyone.  What a way to win friends.  Tic Tac?

    surreal1272
    9 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    surreal's modus operandi:  simply be contrary to everyone.  What a way to win friends.  Tic Tac?

    Says the fool who trolls subjects he clearly has no interest in. Now go back in the corner before Greta spanks you. 
     

    And who says I’m trying to win friends? Your continued assumptions about my intentions over the course of this year has been nothing short of laugh out loud dumb. Of course, that’s familiar territory for you so maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that you are so bitter. 

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Pretty sure regardless of ones stance on this, she doesn’t have to possess a degree in order to be passionate about her cause. It’s also kind of presumptuous that she doesn’t have some experience with this just because she’s 16. 

    No; of course she's allowed to be passionate. I don't question that, just her World Tour / speaking engagements.
    Climate scientists (I assume) have gone thru some sort of 4-year program in order to become a professional on the matter. Isn't she still in high school?

    dfelt
    51 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    No; of course she's allowed to be passionate. I don't question that, just her World Tour / speaking engagements.
    Climate scientists (I assume) have gone thru some sort of 4-year program in order to become a professional on the matter. Isn't she still in high school?

    Wonder if her parents are college educated? 🤔

    surreal1272
    52 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    No; of course she's allowed to be passionate. I don't question that, just her World Tour / speaking engagements.
    Climate scientists (I assume) have gone thru some sort of 4-year program in order to become a professional on the matter. Isn't she still in high school?

    Again, irrelevant and especially since those same climate scientists echo her sentiments about the climate and back it up with actual data. I do get what you’re saying though but I just don’t think her “qualifications” are all that important in this context. Just my opinion and this has gotten a little too far off the subject anyway. 

    ocnblu
    26 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Wonder if her parents are college educated? 🤔

    Her parents are actors, as is she.  She's on IMDB.

