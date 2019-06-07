Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-AMG Debuts Most Powerful Production 4-cylinder

      ... 416 horsepower in S trim...

    Mercedes-AMG has unvieled their newest and most powerful 4-cylinder engine. Clocking in at 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque for the S version, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production.  There is also a "base" model of this engine that produces 382 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque.  Peak torque for the S Model is available from 5000 - 5250 rpm while the base version's torque peak comes in at 4,750 rpm and continues to 5,000 rpm. Mercedes says that putting the torque peak higher in the RPM band makes the engine more free revving. Maximum engine speed for both versions is 7,200 rpm. 

    The engine, while still transverse, is rotated 180 degrees to put the turbo in the back up against the firewall and the intake system is positioned up front to make for a lower design with fewer air restrictions.  The turbo itself is a twin-scroll unit and has roller bearings to reduce friction and quicken turbo response.  The engines are hand built by a single craftsman in Affalterbach Germany.  

    No word yet on which vehicles these engines will go in, but its a safe bet to look for them to show up in the Mercedes A-Class, CLA-Class, and probably the GLB-Class.

    Technical data at a glance

     

    Mercedes-AMG
    M 139 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

    Displacement

    1991 cc

    Bore x stroke

    83.0 x 92.0 mm

    Output

    416 hp at 6750 rpm (S-model) 
    382 hp at 6500 rpm (base version)

    Peak torque

    369 lb-ft at 5000-5250 rpm  (S-model) 354 lb-ft at 4750-5000 rpm (base version)

    Max. engine speed

    7200 rpm

    Compression ratio

    9.0:1

    Turbocharging

    One twinscroll turbocharger with roller-bearing compressor and turbine wheels

    Max. charge pressure

    2.1 bar (S-model)
    1.9 bar (base version)

    Mixture formation

    Combined direct and manifold injection.
    1.) Third-generation multiple direct injection. Fast and precise piezo injectors spray the fuel into the combustion chambers at high pressure 
    2.) Additional intake manifold injection with solenoid valves

    Cylinder head

    Two overhead camshafts, 16 valves, adjustable intake and exhaust camshafts, CAMTRONIC valve timing 
    adjustment for the exhaust camshaft

    Max. air mass throughput

    2,645 lb/h (S-model) 2,425 lb/h (base version)

    Engine weight (wet)

    353.8 lbs

     

    Source: Mercedes-Benz Media

    surreal1272

    Give credit where credit is due. That’s a lot juice for such a small motor. 

    dfelt
    29 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Give credit where credit is due. That’s a lot juice for such a small motor. 

    Yes allot of Juice, but pathetic still.

    Still not sold on these overhead cam and in this case dual with high horsepower and weak torque.

    Guess Germans like Italian love their High revving noise over actual grunt of moving.

    Interesting note is that the Quad 4 always had more torque than HP without a turbo and still passed emissions.

    Anyone that drove a Quad 4 could feel the grunt of movement in your gut without having to race the sewing machine engine.

    Drew Dowdell

    The torque doesn't sound weak, but it is pretty high up in the power band.   It is more usable when it hits low in the RPM range. 

    riviera74

    Why such low (peak) torque compared to peak horsepower?   This is the opposite of what any engine should be.  It's too bad other automakers' 4cyl engines have the same set of characteristics.  Too bad GM will not build a (non-truck) version of the 3800/3900 to replace the 3.6 V6.  Horsepower is great but torque is actually required.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Yes allot of Juice, but pathetic still.

    Still not sold on these overhead cam and in this case dual with high horsepower and weak torque.

    Guess Germans like Italian love their High revving noise over actual grunt of moving.

    Interesting note is that the Quad 4 always had more torque than HP without a turbo and still passed emissions.

    Anyone that drove a Quad 4 could feel the grunt of movement in your gut without having to race the sewing machine engine.

    Except the Quad4 was a hot mess when it came to oil burn. They were absolute maintenance nightmares when they started acting up. Dated a girl in the 90s who a Calais with that engine. Would not wish that maintenance on my worst enemy. 

     

    I do agree about the peak power where the torque is concerned but it’s still no slouch.

    Drew Dowdell

    What I really want to see is the torque curve.... what's the torque output at say 1,500 rpm?  That will say a lot about drivability. 

