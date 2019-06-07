Mercedes-AMG Debuts Most Powerful Production 4-cylinder

Mercedes-AMG has unvieled their newest and most powerful 4-cylinder engine. Clocking in at 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque for the S version, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production. There is also a "base" model of this engine that produces 382 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque. Peak torque for the S Model is available from 5000 - 5250 rpm while the base version's torque peak comes in at 4,750 rpm and continues to 5,000 rpm. Mercedes says that putting the torque peak higher in the RPM band makes the engine more free revving. Maximum engine speed for both versions is 7,200 rpm.

The engine, while still transverse, is rotated 180 degrees to put the turbo in the back up against the firewall and the intake system is positioned up front to make for a lower design with fewer air restrictions. The turbo itself is a twin-scroll unit and has roller bearings to reduce friction and quicken turbo response. The engines are hand built by a single craftsman in Affalterbach Germany.

No word yet on which vehicles these engines will go in, but its a safe bet to look for them to show up in the Mercedes A-Class, CLA-Class, and probably the GLB-Class.

Technical data at a glance